Handbook of Offshore Helicopter Transport Safety
1st Edition
Essentials of Underwater Egress and Survival
Description
Handbook of Offshore Helicopter Transport Safety: Essentials of Underwater Egress and Survival provides a comprehensive look at the issues and concerns facing offshore helicopter transport. The book offers guidance for offshore helicopter operators, survival instructors, and the global offshore workforce, including discussions of safety management systems, safety briefings, survival equipment, underwater egress training, water impact/ditching statistics, and search and rescue.
Each area of interest details pertinent information spanning approximately 30 years of offshore operations. Early sections discuss helicopter transport safety, safety regulations, and standards, while subsequent chapters cover Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET) programs and their development and training, followed by final chapters on the effects of HUET, Emergency Breathing Systems (EBS), and Helicopter Transportation Suit (HTS).
Key Features
- Presents Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET), requirements for physical fidelity, contextual interference, and retention of skills
- Details the current understanding of breath-holding and cardiac response in cold environments
- Discusses stress, executive functioning, and performance in extreme situations
- Covers current standards of emergency breathing systems and next to skin clothing following egress from a ditched helicopter in cold water
- Includes the most up-to-date water impact/ditching statistics with a focus on human tolerances and survivability
Readership
Helicopter underwater egress training (HUET) providers; Oil and gas health, safety and environment representatives; Offshore union representatives; Safety and survival instructors and the global offshore workforce
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Factors Influencing Offshore Helicopter Transport Safety
- 1.1. Why a Book on Offshore Helicopter Safety?
- Chapter 2. Development and Implementation of Helicopter Underwater Egress Training Programs
- 2.1. Introduction
- Chapter 3. Psychological Factors in Underwater Egress and Survival
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. The Brain as an Information-Processing System
- 3.3. Natural History of an Emergency
- 3.4. Cognitive Dysfunction in Emergencies
- 3.5. Survivor Behaviors: Dysexecutive Survivor Syndrome
- 3.6. The Ditching: Impact Phase
- 3.7. Postditching: Recoil Phase
- 3.8. Conclusion
- Chapter 4. The Physiological Responses to Cold-Water Immersion and Submersion: From Research to Protection
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Background
- 4.3. Conclusion
- Chapter 5. Psychophysiological Responses to Immersion: Preparation and Habituation
- 5.1. Background
- 5.2. Introduction
- 5.3. Preparation for Cold-Water Immersion: Psychological Influences on the Physiological Responses
- 5.4. Variation in the Response to Psychological Intervention
- 5.5. Psychological Components to Breath-Holding in Air and Water
- 5.6. Anxiety and the Cold Shock Response
- 5.7. Preparatory Psychological Strategies and Cold-Water Immersion
- 5.8. Experimental Evidence for the Efficacy of PST during Cold-Water Immersion
- 5.9. Other Means of Psychological Preparation
- 5.10. Habituation to Cold Water: A Psychophysiological Response?
- 5.11. Habituation: A Possible Mechanism
- 5.12. The Combined Effects of Habituation and PST: A Synergistic Effect?
- 5.13. Summary
- Chapter 6. Physiological and Cognitive Changes during Helicopter Underwater Egress Training
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Training Reluctance
- 6.3. Physiological Changes
- 6.4. HUET and Cognition
- 6.5. Mediators of the Physiological Response to HUET
- 6.6. Realism in HUET
- 6.7. Physiological Responses Posttraining
- 6.8. Recommendations
- Chapter 7. Use and Implications of Fidelity in Helicopter Underwater Egress Training
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Contextualization of Fidelity
- 7.3. Use of Simulated Environments for Training
- 7.4. Part-Task versus Whole-Task Training
- 7.5. Physical/Functional/Cognitive Simulation Fidelity
- 7.6. Contextual Interference in Training
- 7.7. Predictability of Future Performance
- 7.8. Summary
- Chapter 8. Helicopter Emergency Breathing Systems
- 8.1. Introduction—The Need for Emergency Breathing Systems
- 8.2. Historical Development
- 8.3. Design
- 8.4. EBS Performance
- 8.5. Training
- 8.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 9. Immersion Suits for Helicopter Transportation
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Helicopter Immersion Suits
- 9.3. Sealing Systems and Accessories
- 9.4. Egress Skill Retention and EB
- 9.5. EB Test Methods
- 9.6. Additional EB Implications
- 9.7. Test Methods for Snagging
- 9.8. Importance of the Standard
- 9.9. Thermal Comfort and Situational Awareness
- 9.10. Flotation Requirements for Helicopter Passengers
- 9.11. Summary
- Chapter 10. Consolidation of Findings and Future Directions for Offshore Helicopter Operations
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Theoretical Estimation of Ditching Event Survival
- 10.3. Implications of HUET Training Differences
- 10.4. Cognitive Psychophysiological Factors Influencing Ditching Survivability
- 10.5. Focused Discussion of Factors Affecting Egress
- 10.6. Final Thoughts and Recommendations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 6th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782421887
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782421870
About the Author
Michael J. Taber
Michael Taber is the Senior Research Scientist at Falck Safety Services Canada. He has been involved in numerous research studies carried out for organizations including Dalhousie University, Defense Research and Development, Canada, Exxon Mobil and the National Research Council of Canada. Michael is currently working on research that will examine optimal wave patterns for training sea survival skill development and retention.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, Survival Systems Integrated Services, Canada