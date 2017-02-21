Handbook of Odors in Plastic Materials
2nd Edition
Description
Handbook of Odors in Plastic Materials, Second Edition, analyzes the reasons behind unwanted odor formation and the methods for preventing it. The book covers the fundamentals of odor formation and its transport within a material, the relationship between odor and toxicity, and seventeen methods of odor removal.
Odor can play a significant role in the success of a product; it can decide whether a customer purchases the product in the first place, or can be the cause of complaints or returns. Similarly, in scented products, the retention of volatile components is a particular challenge and opportunity. There are several factors which have an impact on the formation of odors in plastic materials, including the properties of the polymer, use of additives in processing, exposure to radiation and oxygen, storage, and recycling.
Thirty-seven polymers and forty-one critical product groups are analyzed based on the latest research publications and patents. The book also discusses regulations related to odor in products, effects of odor on health and safety, and the effect of odors from plastic materials on indoor air quality.
Key Features
- Analyzes the reasons behind odor formation
- Provides the best methods to prevent odors in various materials
- Contains information on testing odor changes and the relationship between odor and toxicity
- Includes a comprehensive list of methods for removal of unwanted odors from plastic materials
Readership
Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION
- Chapter 2: MECHANISMS OF ODOR FORMATION AND ITS TRANSPORT
- 2.1 VOLATILE CHEMICALS
- 2.2 BIODEGRADATION
- 2.3 EFFECT OF TEMPERATURE AND TIME
- 2.4 EFFECT OF LIGHT EXPOSURE
- 2.5 EFFECT OF GAMMA-IRRADIATION
- 2.6 MIGRATION
- 2.7 LEACHING
- 2.8 PARTITIONING
- 2.9 ODOR-RELEASING DEVICES
- Chapter 3: DISTINCTIVE ODORS
- 3.1 SWEET, BLOSSOM-LIKE (FRUITY)
- 3.2 GRASSY
- 3.3 LIQUORICE
- 3.4 PETROLEUM/PHENOLIC
- 3.5 “PLASTIC”
- 3.6 MEDICINAL
- 3.7 CHEMICAL
- 3.8 ETHANOL WITH FUSEL OIL
- 3.9 FATTY/WAXY
- 3.10 MOLDY/MUSTY
- 3.11 SEWER/ROTTEN
- 3.12 ANIMAL
- 3.13 CHEESY/BUTTERY
- 3.14 SMOKY, BURNT
- 3.15 METALLIC
- 3.16 SOUR OR ACRID
- 3.17 MINTY
- 3.18 COCONUT
- 3.19 CARDBOARD-LIKE
- 3.20 MUSHROOM-LIKE
- Chapter 4: TASTE
- Chapter 5: FOGGING
- Chapter 6: REASONS FOR ODOR FORMATION IN PLASTIC MATERIALS
- 6.1 EFFECT OF POLYMER
- 6.2 EFFECT OF ADDITIVES
- 6.3 EFFECT OF PROCESSING CONDITIONS
- 6.4 RECYCLING
- 6.5 CONTACT WITH OTHER MATERIALS
- 6.6 EFFECT OF STORAGE CONDITIONS
- 6.7 EFFECT OF HUMIDITY
- Chapter 7: METHODS OF TESTING IN ODOR ANALYSIS
- 7.1 MECHANISM OF SMELL
- 7.2 SAMPLING
- 7.3 ACTIVE ODOR SENSING
- 7.4 ELECTRONIC NOSE
- 7.5 ODOR DIGITIZATION
- 7.6 SENSORY ANALYSIS (TEST PANEL EVALUATION)
- 7.7 GC/MS
- 7.8 GC/OLFACTOMETRY
- 7.9 THRESHOLD ODOR NUMBER
- 7.10 SENSORS
- 7.11 VISUALIZATION
- Chapter 8: ODOR IN RELATION TO DIFFERENT POLYMERS
- 8.1 ABS
- 8.2 ACRYLICS
- 8.3 ALKYD RESINS
- 8.4 CELLULOSIC POLYMERS
- 8.5 CHITOSAN
- 8.6 CYANOACRYLATE
- 8.7 EPOXY RESIN
- 8.8 ETHYLENE-PROPYLENE DIENE TERPOLYMER, EPDM
- 8.9 ETHYLENE-PROPYLENE RUBBER, EPR
- 8.10 ETHYLENE-VINYL ACETATE, EVA
- 8.11 IONOMERS
- 8.12 NITRILE RUBBER
- 8.13 POLYACRYLATE
- 8.14 POLYAMIDE-66
- 8.15 POLYAMINE
- 8.16 POLYANILINE
- 8.17 POLYBUTADIENE
- 8.18 POLY(ε-CAPROLACTONE)
- 8.19 POLYCARBONATE
- 8.20 POLYCHLOROPRENE
- 8.21 POLYETHYLENE
- 8.22 POLYETHYLENE, CROSSLINKED
- 8.23 POLY(ETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE)
- 8.24 POLYISOPRENE
- 8.25 POLYIMIDE
- 8.26 POLYOXYMETHYLENE
- 8.27 POLY(PHENYLENE ETHER)
- 8.28 POLYPROPYLENE
- 8.29 POLYSTYRENE
- 8.30 POLYSULFIDE
- 8.31 POLYURETHANE
- 8.32 POLYVINYLACETATE
- 8.33 POLYVINYLALCOHOL
- 8.34 POLYVINYLBUTYRAL
- 8.35 POLYVINYLCHLORIDE
- 8.36 POLYVINYLCHLORIDE, CHLORINATED
- 8.37 POLYVINYLPYRROLIDONE
- 8.38 RUBBER
- 8.39 SILICONE
- Chapter 9: ODOR IN VARIOUS PRODUCTS
- 9.1 ADHESIVES
- 9.2 AEROSPACE
- 9.3 ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
- 9.4 AGRICULTURE
- 9.5 AUTOMOTIVE MATERIALS
- 9.6 BOTTLES
- 9.7 CEMENTITIOUS MATERIALS
- 9.8 COATED FABRICS
- 9.9 COMPOSITES
- 9.10 COSMETICS
- 9.11 DEFENCE MATERIALS
- 9.12 DENTAL MATERIALS
- 9.13 ELECTRONICS
- 9.14 FIBERS
- 9.15 FILMS
- 9.16 FLOORING
- 9.17 FOAM
- 9.18 FOOD
- 9.19 FOOTWEAR
- 9.20 FRUITS
- 9.21 GASKETS
- 9.22 INKS
- 9.23 LANDFILLS
- 9.24 LAMINATES
- 9.25 LEATHER
- 9.26 MEDICAL
- 9.27 MEMBRANES
- 9.28 OIL SANDS
- 9.29 PAINTS AND COATINGS
- 9.30 PAVEMENT
- 9.31 PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS
- 9.32 PHOTOGRAPHIC MATERIALS
- 9.33 PIPES
- 9.34 PLUMBING MATERIALS
- 9.35 ROOFING
- 9.36 SEALANTS
- 9.37 SOFT DRINKS
- 9.38 TIRES
- 9.39 TUBING
- 9.40 WATER
- 9.41 WINE
- 9.42 WIRE AND CABLE
- Chapter 10: EFFECT OF PROCESSING METHOD
- 10.1 BLOW MOLDING
- 10.2 CALENDERING
- 10.3 COIL COATING
- 10.4 COMPRESSION MOLDING
- 10.5 DRY BLENDING
- 10.6 EXTRUSION
- 10.7 EXTRUSION COATING
- 10.8 FOAMING
- 10.9 INJECTION MOLDING
- 10.10 JOINTING
- 10.11 PULTRUSION
- 10.12 ROTATIONAL MOLDING
- 10.13 RUBBER PROCESSING
- Chapter 11: METHODS OF ODOR REMOVAL
- 11.1 OZONATION
- 11.2 OXIDATION
- 11.3 MICROOXYGENATION
- 11.4 COMPLEX FORMATION
- 11.5 COAGULATION
- 11.6 DEGASIFICATION
- 11.7 BIODEGRADATION
- 11.8 MICROORGANISM ENZYME
- 11.9 BIOFILTRATION
- 11.10 PHOTOCATALYSIS
- 11.11 ACTIVATED CARBON
- 11.12 ABSCENTS
- 11.13 ADSORBENTS
- 11.14 FILTERS
- 11.15 SCAVENGERS
- 11.16 ODOR-MASKING
- 11.17 ODOR-STRIPPING
- Chapter 12: REGULATIONS
- Chapter 13: HEALTH AND SAFETY
- Chapter 14: INDOOR AIR QUALITY
- INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 21st February 2017
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885178
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198980
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada