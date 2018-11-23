Handbook of Object Novelty Recognition, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Vision in Rats and Mice
2. Perception of Object Features and Discrimination
3. The Role of Olfaction and the Vibrissae in Object Recognition
4. Memory Tests: Methods and Test Procedures
5. Theories and Concepts
6. Object Recognition in Rats and Mice
7. Lesion Studies
8. Pharmacological Studies
9. Genetic Studies
10. Early-Gene Imaging Studies
11. Electrophysiology Studies
12. Substances of Abuse and Addiction
13. Schizophrenia
14. Alzheimer’s Disease
15. Ischemia and Cerebral Hemorrhage
16. Developmental Studies
17. Sex and Hormones
Description
Handbook of Object Novelty Recognition, Volume 26, synthesizes the empirical and theoretical advances in the field of object recognition and memory that have occurred since the development of the spontaneous object recognition task. The book is divided into four sections, covering vision and perception of object features and attributions, definitions of concepts that are associated with object recognition, the influence of brain lesions and drugs on various memory functions and processes, and models of neuropsychiatric disorders based on spontaneous object recognition tasks. A final section covers genetic and developmental studies and gender and hormone studies.
Key Features
- Details the brain structures and the neural circuits that underlie memory of objects, including vision and olfaction
- Provides a thorough description of the object novelty recognition task, variations on the basic task, and methods and techniques to help researchers avoid common pitfalls
- Assists researchers in understanding all aspects of object memory, conducting object novelty recognition tests, and producing reliable, reproducible results
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in behavioral neuroscience, cognitive neuroscience, developmental neuroscience, neuropsychology, and neuropharmacology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 23rd November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128120149
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128120125
About the Series Volume Editors
Abdel Ennaceur Series Volume Editor
Dr Abdelkader Ennaceur is a Senior Lecturer in Therapeutics in the Department of Pharmacy, Health and Well-being at the University of Sunderland. His research focuses on the brain structures and neurochemical systems that underlie learning and memory, and emotion. He has developed a number of behavioral tasks for rodents that assess anxiety, learning, and memory, and these behavioral tasks form the basis of his current research projects. He has authored nearly 40 scholarly publications and in 2013 was guest editor of 25 Years of Object Recognition, a special issue of Behavioural Brain Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Therapeutics, Faculty of Applied Science, Department of Pharmacy, Health and Well-being, University of Sunderland, UK
Maria de Souza Silva Series Volume Editor
Dr. Maria de Souza Silva is deputy director of the Center for Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Dusseldorf. Her research investigates learning and memory processes with different behavioral paradigms and the characterization of their neurochemical mechanisms, especially the cholinergic system of the basal forebrain. The focus of this work is on the investigation of the role of neurokinin receptors (NK1, NK2 and NK3) in rodents and their involvement in aging-associated deficits. In parallel, she also investigates the development of new animal models of learning/memory and the investigation of alternative ways of drug administration for targeting the brain. She is the author of nearly 100 scholarly publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Director, Center for Behavioral Neuroscience, University of Düsseldorf, Germany