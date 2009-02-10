Handbook of Nurse Anesthesia
4th Edition
Description
Small enough to keep with you on the job, this well organized and fully updated reference created just for nurse anesthetists helps you find important information quickly. Descriptions of surgical procedures include patient monitoring and assessments that happen before, during, and after. Drugs are listed by generic name, and information on trade names, dosages, indications, adverse effects and more is provided with each. Disease descriptions include key lab results, clinical manifestations, and anesthesia implications. Together, these supply you with what you need to provide the best care for your patients.
Key Features
- Over 100 tables and boxes offer quick access to important aspects of a patient’s medical condition.
- Expert CRNA authors provide the most up-to-date and relevant clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.
- Detailed information for pediatric and geriatric patients prepares you for the special considerations of any patient population.
- Disease monographs include definition, incidence and prevalence, etiology, laboratory results, clinical manifestations, treatment, anesthetic considerations, and prognosis.
- Monographs for surgical procedures include a brief description, preoperative assessments, anesthetic technique, perioperative management, and postoperative implications.
- Drug monographs include generic names, trade names, indications, anesthetic considerations, pharmacokinetics, precautions and contraindications, dosages, and adverse effects.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Cardiovascular System
Section 2: Central Nervous System
Section 3: Endocrine System
Section 4: Gastrointestinal System
Section 5: Hematologic System
Section 6: Hepatic System
Section 7: Musculoskeletal System
Section 8: Renal System
Section 9: Respiratory System
Section 10: Other Conditions
Part II: Common Procedures
Section 1: Cardiovascular System
Section 2: Gastrointestinal System
Section 3: Genitourinary System
Section 4: Head and Neck
Section 5: Intrathoracic and Extrathoracic
Section 6: Neurologic System
Section 7: Neuroskeletal System
Section 8: Obstetrics and Gynecology
Section 9: Orthopedics and Podiatry
Section 10: Other Procedures
Section 11: Pediatrics
Section 12: Neonatal Anesthetic Considerations
Section 13: Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures
Section 14: Vascular Surgery
Section 15: Complications
Part III: Drugs
Appendixes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 840
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 10th February 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706488
About the Author
John Nagelhout
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA
Karen Plaus
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL