Handbook of Nurse Anesthesia - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416050247, 9781455706488

Handbook of Nurse Anesthesia

4th Edition

Authors: John Nagelhout Karen Plaus
eBook ISBN: 9781455706488
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th February 2009
Page Count: 840
Small enough to keep with you on the job, this well organized and fully updated reference created just for nurse anesthetists helps you find important information quickly. Descriptions of surgical procedures include patient monitoring and assessments that happen before, during, and after. Drugs are listed by generic name, and information on trade names, dosages, indications, adverse effects and more is provided with each. Disease descriptions include key lab results, clinical manifestations, and anesthesia implications. Together, these supply you with what you need to provide the best care for your patients.

  • Over 100 tables and boxes offer quick access to important aspects of a patient’s medical condition.
  • Expert CRNA authors provide the most up-to-date and relevant clinical information you’ll use in daily practice.
  • Detailed information for pediatric and geriatric patients prepares you for the special considerations of any patient population.
  • Disease monographs include definition, incidence and prevalence, etiology, laboratory results, clinical manifestations, treatment, anesthetic considerations, and prognosis.
  • Monographs for surgical procedures include a brief description, preoperative assessments, anesthetic technique, perioperative management, and postoperative implications.
  • Drug monographs include generic names, trade names, indications, anesthetic considerations, pharmacokinetics, precautions and contraindications, dosages, and adverse effects.

Part I: Common Diseases

Section 1: Cardiovascular System

Section 2: Central Nervous System

Section 3: Endocrine System

Section 4: Gastrointestinal System

Section 5: Hematologic System

Section 6: Hepatic System

Section 7: Musculoskeletal System

Section 8: Renal System

Section 9: Respiratory System

Section 10: Other Conditions


Part II: Common Procedures

Section 1: Cardiovascular System

Section 2: Gastrointestinal System

Section 3: Genitourinary System

Section 4: Head and Neck

Section 5: Intrathoracic and Extrathoracic

Section 6: Neurologic System

Section 7: Neuroskeletal System

Section 8: Obstetrics and Gynecology

Section 9: Orthopedics and Podiatry

Section 10: Other Procedures

Section 11: Pediatrics

Section 12: Neonatal Anesthetic Considerations

Section 13: Anesthesia for Therapeutic and Diagnostic Procedures

Section 14: Vascular Surgery

Section 15: Complications


Part III: Drugs


Appendixes

John Nagelhout

Director, School of Anesthesia, Kaiser Permanente, California State University-Fullerton, Southern California Permanente Medical Group, Pasadena, CA

Karen Plaus

Chief Executive Officer, National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists, Chicago, IL

