Handbook of Nurse Anesthesia

Small enough to keep with you on the job, this well organized and fully updated reference created just for nurse anesthetists helps you find important information quickly. Descriptions of surgical procedures include patient monitoring and assessments that happen before, during, and after. Drugs are listed by generic name, and information on trade names, dosages, indications, adverse effects and more is provided with each. Disease descriptions include key lab results, clinical manifestations, and anesthesia implications. Together, these supply you with what you need to provide the best care for your patients.