Handbook of Numerical Analysis, Volume 7
1st Edition
Authors: Philippe G. Ciarlet
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444503503
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st November 2000
Page Count: 1032
Description
These volumes cover all the major aspects of numerical analysis. This particular volume discusses the solution of equations in Rn, Gaussian elimination, techniques of scientific computer, the analysis of multigrid methods, wavelet methods, and finite volume methods.
Reviews
".....the volume would be a delight to the mathematically-oriented readers.." --Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research
"...this is an immensely thorough text, densely filled..." --Ultramiscroscopy
