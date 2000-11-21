Handbook of Numerical Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444503503

Handbook of Numerical Analysis, Volume 7

1st Edition

Authors: Philippe G. Ciarlet
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444503503
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st November 2000
Page Count: 1032
Description

These volumes cover all the major aspects of numerical analysis. This particular volume discusses the solution of equations in Rn, Gaussian elimination, techniques of scientific computer, the analysis of multigrid methods, wavelet methods, and finite volume methods.

".....the volume would be a delight to the mathematically-oriented readers.." --Journal of Scientific and Industrial Research

"...this is an immensely thorough text, densely filled..." --Ultramiscroscopy

Philippe G. Ciarlet Author

Universite Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris

