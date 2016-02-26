Handbook of Nucleating Agents
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Nucleating Agents gives engineers and materials scientists the information they need to increase the production rate, modify structure and morphology, and reduce haze of polymeric products with proper selection of nucleating agents and clarifying agents. Chemical origin and related properties of nucleating agents are analyzed in general terms to highlight the differences in their properties, including the essential theoretical knowledge required for correct selection and use of nucleating and clarifying agents. This includes methods of chemical modification of nucleating agents and their deposition on suitable substrates; methods and results of dispersion of nucleating agents; influence of their concentration and cooling rate on final result and rate of crystallization; nucleation efficiency of different products and the reasons behind it; and generally accepted mechanisms of nucleation.
The book also covers application aspects in different formulations. Patent literature and research papers are extensively reviewed for different applications, and polymer processing methods which require use of nucleating agents are discussed, with an emphasis on the intricacies of use of nucleating agents in different polymers and products.
Key Features
- Enables engineers to use nucleating agents more effectively to increase production rate, modify structure and morphology, and reduce haze of polymer products
- Provides a thorough theoretical grounding required for proper selection and use of nucleating and clarifying agents
- Offers an extensive review of current applications of nucleating agents in different formulations
- Includes analysis of the chemical origin and related properties of nucleating agents to highlight differences in their properties
Readership
Engineers and Scientists involved in the design and development of plastics materials and products, and the design and optimization of production processes using plastics.
Research and development, production chemists and engineers, environmental engineers, environmental professionals, industrial hygienists, legislators, medical professionals, civil engineers, university professors, students
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: INTRODUCTION
- Chapter 2: CHEMICAL ORIGIN OF NUCLEATING AGENTS
- Chapter 3: POLYMER CRYSTALLIZATION WITH AND WITHOUT NUCLEATING AGENTS
- Chapter 4: PARAMETERS OF CRYSTALLIZATION
- Chapter 5: WHAT INFLUENCES NUCLEATION?
- 5.1 CONCENTRATION
- 5.2 SOLUBILITY OF NUCLEATING AGENT IN POLYMER
- 5.3 SHEAR RATE AND TIME
- 5.4 FORM OF NUCLEATING AGENT
- 5.5 MIXTURES OF NUCLEATING AGENTS
- Chapter 6: NUCLEATION EFFICIENCY MEASURES
- 6.1 NUCLEI DENSITY
- 6.2 NUCLEATION ACTIVITY AND CONSTANT
- 6.3 NUCLEATION EFFICIENCY
- 6.4 ACTIVATION ENERGY
- Chapter 7: MECHANISMS OF CRYSTALLIZATION
- Chapter 8: DISPERSION OF NUCLEATING AGENTS
- Chapter 9: NUCLEATING AGENTS IN DIFFERENT PROCESSING METHODS
- 9.1 BLOW MOLDING
- 9.2 BLOWN FILM EXTRUSION
- 9.3 CALENDERING
- 9.4 COMPRESSION MOLDING
- 9.5 DIP COATING
- 9.6 EXTRUSION
- 9.7 FOAMING
- 9.8 HOT-MELT COATING
- 9.9 INJECTION MOLDING
- 9.10 MICRO-INJECTION MOLDING
- 9.11 POWDER INJECTION MOLDING
- 9.12 PULTRUSION
- 9.13 REACTION INJECTION MOLDING
- 9.14 ROTATIONAL MOLDING
- 9.15 SHEET MOLDING
- 9.16 SPINNING
- 9.17 THERMOFORMING
- 9.18 WELDING AND MACHINING
- 9.19 WIRE COATING
- Chapter 10: APPLICATION OF NUCLEATING AGENTS IN SPECIFIC POLYMERS
- 10.1 POLY(ACRYLONITRILE-CO-BUTADIENE-CO-STYRENE)
- 10.2 CELLULOSE ACETATE
- 10.3 EPOXY RESIN
- 10.4 ETHYLENE-PROPYLENE DIENE TERPOLYMER
- 10.5 ETHYLENE-VINYL ACETATE COPOLYMER
- 10.6 FLUORINATED ETHYLENE-PROPYLENE COPOLYMER
- 10.7 LIQUID CRYSTALLINE POLYMER
- 10.8 POLYAMIDE
- 10.9 POLY(ACRYLIC ACID)
- 10.10 POLYACRYLONITRILE
- 10.11 POLYANILINE
- 10.12 POLY(BUTYLENE TEREPHTHALATE)
- 10.13 POLYCARBONATE
- 10.14 POLY(-CAPROLACTONE)
- 10.15 POLYCHLOROTRIFLUOROETHYLENE
- 10.16 POLYETHYLENE
- 10.17 POLYETHERETHERKETONE
- 10.18 POLYETHERKETONEKETONE
- 10.19 POLY(ETHYLENE OXIDE)
- 10.20 POLY(ETHER SULFONE)
- 10.21 POLY(ETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE)
- 10.22 POLYETHYLENE, SILANE-CROSSLINKABLE
- 10.23 POLY(GLYCOLIC ACID)
- 10.24 POLY(3-HYDROXYBUTYRATE)
- 10.25 POLY(3-HYDROXYBUTYRATE-CO-3-HYDROXYVALERATE)
- 10.26 POLYIMIDE
- 10.27 POLY(LACTIC ACID)
- 10.28 POLYOXYMETHYLENE
- 10.29 POLYPROPYLENE
- 10.30 POLYPHTHALAMIDE
- 10.31 POLY(P-PHENYLENE SULFIDE)
- 10.32 POLYSTYRENE
- 10.33 POLY(TRIMETHYLENE TEREPHTHALATE)
- 10.34 POLYURETHANE
- 10.35 POLY(VINYL ALCOHOL)
- 10.36 POLY(VINYLIDENE FLUORIDE)
- 10.37 POLY(VINYLIDENE FLUORIDE-CO-HEXAFLUOROPROPYLENE)
- 10.38 POLY(VINYL FLUORIDE)
- 10.39 POLY(N-VINYL CARBAZOLE)
- 10.40 UNSATURATED POLYESTER
- Chapter 11: NUCLEATING AGENTS IN VARIOUS PRODUCTS
- 11.1 ADHESIVES
- 11.2 AEROSPACE
- 11.3 APPLIANCES
- 11.4 AUTOMOTIVE MATERIALS
- 11.5 BOTTLES
- 11.6 BUILDING CONSTRUCTION
- 11.7 CABLE & WIRE
- 11.8 COATINGS & PAINTS
- 11.9 ELECTRONICS AND ELECTRICAL
- 11.10 FIBERS
- 11.11 FILMS
- 11.12 MEDICAL APPLICATIONS
- 11.13 PHARMACEUTICAL APPLICATIONS
- 11.14 RAILWAY
- 11.15 ROOFING
- 11.16 WINDOW PROFILES
- Chapter 12: EFFECT OF NUCLEATING AGENTS ON PHYSICAL-MECHANICAL PROPERTIES
- 12.1 PHYSICAL PROPERTIES
- 12.2 MECHANICAL PROPERTIES
- Chapter 13: IMPORTANT ANALYTICAL METHODS USED IN THE STUDIES OF NUCLEATING AGENTS
- 13.1 CRYSTALLINITY
- 13.2 CRYSTALLIZATION HALF-TIME
- 13.3 DIFFERENTIAL SCANNING CALORIMETRY
- 13.4 FAST SCANNING CHIP CALORIMETRY
- 13.5 FTIR
- 13.6 HAZE
- 13.7 ORIENTATION DEGREE
- 13.8 POLARIZED LIGHT MICROSCOPY
- 13.9 QUENCHING DEVICE
- 13.10 SMALL ANGLE X-RAY DIFFRACTION
- 13.11 SPHERULITE SIZE
- 13.12 THERMOGRAVIMETRIC ANALYSIS
- 13.13 VICAT SOFTENING TEMPERATURE
- 13.14 WIDE ANGLE X-RAY DIFFRACTION
- Chapter 14: HEALTH AND SAFETY WITH NUCLEATING AGENTS
- INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ChemTec Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 26th February 2016
- Imprint:
- ChemTec Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927885123
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781895198935
About the Author
George Wypych
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada