Handbook of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems
1st Edition
Science and Technology
Table of Contents
1. Topical and Transdermal Drug Delivery
2. Micellar Nanoparticles: Applications for Topical and Passive Transdermal Drug Delivery
3. Emulsions and Microemulsions for Topical and Transdermal Drug Delivery
4.Iontophoretic Transdermal Drug Delivery
5. Ultrasound-based Technology for Skin Barrier Permeabilization
6. Microneedles – Minimally Invasive Transdermal Delivery Technology7.Recent Advances in Ophthalmic Drug Delivery
8. Nasal Delivery of Micro- and Nano-encapsulated Drugs
9. Pulmonary Drug Delivery
10. Regulatory Aspects of Nasal and Pulmonary Spray Drug Products
Description
With the improvements in formulation science and certain transdermal delivery technologies, the non-invasive mode of drug delivery is now ready to compete with traditional methods of oral and injectible routes of drug delivery. The Handbook of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems encompasses the broad field of non-invasive drug delivery systems that include drug delivery via topical, transdermal-passive, transdermal-active (device- aided enhanced penetration), trans-mucosal membrane, trans-ocular membrane as well as delivery via alveolar membrane from inhaled medication. Patient compliance has been found to be much higher when administrated by non-invasive routes and therefore they are considered to be a preferred mode of drug delivery.
The book includes both science and technological aspects of new drug delivery systems. Its unique focus is that it is on new drug delivery systems that are considered to be "non-invasive". Other unique features include a chapter on Regulatory Aspects of non-invasive systems and one on FDA guidance for topical nano-drug delivery. Two chapters covering market trends and perspectives, as well as providing guidance to those marketing such systems are also included.
Readership
Scientists, technologists and marketing personnel in the pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetic industries. Academic professors in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields. New or start up type personal care or pharmaceutical companies that are interested in novel products with non-invasive drug delivery systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 3rd December 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815520269
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815520252
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Vitthal S. Kulkarni Author
Vitthal Kulkarni, Ph.D. is Scientific Advisor at DPT Laboratories San Antonio, Texas. After earning Ph.D. in Chemistry at National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India in the area of surface/colloid chemistry, Dr. Kulkarni studied lipid monolayers, bilayers, self-assembled nano-structures, and protein electron crystallography at various institutions including Université de Provence, Marseille, France, JEOL Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, University of Minnesota, Austin, Minnesota and Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut before moving into industry. Dr. Kulkarni has been with DPT Laboratories since 2003.
Dr. Kulkarni is experienced in developing and characterizing various non-invasive drug delivery systems including topical drug delivery systems comprised of liposomes, and nano-particles, emulsions and nasal spray products. He has published scientific research articles in peer reviewed journals, patents, book chapters, and edited a book titled Handbook of Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Systems: Science and Technology. He is a current member of American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Advisor, DPT Laboratories, San Antonio, Texas