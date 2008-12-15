Handbook of Non-Ferrous Metal Powders

Introduction: Chapter 1. Classification of methods for production of non-ferrous; metal powders. Properties of powders and areas of their use; General information about powder manufacturing methods; Physical-chemical and technological properties of powders; Nano-structured particulate materials; Measurement methods; References to Chapter 1. Chapter 2. Manufacture methods of metal and alloy powders; Mechanical grinding; Mechanical alloying; Nano- particle synthesis; Atomising and granulating; Special rapid solidification methods; Gaseous phase manufacturing methods; Theoretical principles of evaporation-condensation; Conditions of powder formation; Formation features of alloy powders; Chemical precipitation; Equipment to produce powders; Carbonyl manufacturing method of metal powders; Manufacturing of metal carbonyls; Manufacturing of powders by thermal decomposition of metal carbonyls; Properties and applications of carbonyl metal powders; Safety precautions and environment safety during carbonyl production; Reduction methods; The hard-phase reduction of metal oxides and their salts; Metallothermic processing; Chemical reduction; Chemical deposition from solutions; Autoclave deposition; Electrochemical methods of powders manufacturing; Physical-chemical principles of electrocrystallisation of dendritic precipitates; Electrolysis of water solutions; Cementation method; Electrolysis of melts; Methods of amalgam metallurgy; Manufacturing of composite powders; Metallic hollow spheres; Special methods of powders production, include: electro-erosion method; thermal, chemical and electrochemical desintegration; ultrasonic atomisation; rotating consumed electrode atomisation; vacuum atomisation; centrifugal atomisation of rotating melt jet; gas atomisation of rotating melt jet; impulse atomisation; arc pulsed plasma atomisation; combination of free-fall gas atomisation with centrifugal atomisation well. References to Chapter 2. Chapter 3. Treatment of powders and equipment for their realization; Dehydrogenation; Passivation; Particles classification to their size; Mixing; Dosage. Packing. Interoperational transport; References to Chapter 3. Chapter 4. Powders of non-ferrous metals and alloys; Aluminium and aluminium based alloys; Titanium and its alloys; Magnesium and its alloys; Copper and its alloys; Nickel and its alloys; Cobalt and its alloys; Zinc, cadmium and their alloys; Noble metals; Rare-earth metals; Lead, tin, bismuth and their alloys; References to Chapter 4. Chapter 5. Safety engineering techniques and environment protection: Dangerous and harmful production factors; Ways to prevent from dangerous and harmful production factors; Purification of recycled water; Dust separation and gas purifying; Utilisation of the waste. Storage of metallic powders; References to Chapter 5.