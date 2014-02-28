Handbook of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Sedation
4th Edition
Authors: Morris Clark Ann Brunick
eBook ISBN: 9780323226011
eBook ISBN: 9780323101301
Paperback ISBN: 9781455745470
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th February 2014
Page Count: 272
Description
This unique chairside handbook is the only product of its kind focused specifically on nitrous oxide and oxygen sedation. Handbook of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Sedation, 4th Edition takes a need-to-know approach, featuring a user-friendly outline format that is easy to digest along, with summary tables and boxes, helpful icons, clear illustrations, and step-by-step techniques with photos. Now in full color, this portable text is ideal in educational and clinical settings.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage with the convenience and portability of a handbook equips a dental team member with all the background, technique, recovery, and additional information necessary to administer and monitor N2O/O2 sedation.
- Easy-to-use presentation utilizes a standard outline style that facilitates knowledge acquisition and provides a quick reference for consultation or chairside reference.
- Step-by-step techniques equip you with detailed guidance on how to best perform techniques to gain confidence and easily review procedures.
- FAQs supplied in an entire chapter devoted to commonly asked questions and answers regarding N2O/O2 sedation offers an excellent resource for patient education.
- Reference tables and boxes offer easy-to-read summaries of text discussions that support visual learners and serve as useful review and study tools.
- Expert multidisciplinary author team encompasses a breadth of experience in practice and a passion for education, ensuring that you are learning the best content from the best teachers.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction to Nitrous Oxide/Oxygen Sedation
1. Discovery, History, and Evolution of N2O/O2 Sedation
2. Guidelines for Best Practice
3. Pain and Anxiety Management
4. Desirable Characteristics of N2O/O2 Sedation
5. Physical Properties and Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics of N2O/O2
6. Manufacturing and Distribution of N2O and O2 Gases
7. NEW! Delivery of N2O/O2 Sedation
Part II Anatomy, Physiology, and Administration
8. Anatomy and Physiology of Respiration and Airway Management
9. N2O and Its Interactions with the Body
10. Patient Assessment
11. Titration of N2O/O2 Gases
12. Signs and Symptoms of N2O/O2 Sedation
13. Technique for N2O/O2 Administration and Assessment of Recovery
14. Multidisciplinary Application of N2O/O2 Sedation
15. N2O/O2 Sedation in Pediatric Dentistry
Part III Issues of Special Consideration
16. Potential Biohazards for Health Personnel Associated with Chronic Exposure to N2O
17. N2O Abuse Issues
18. Ethical and Legal Considerations Regarding N2O Administration
19. Frequently Asked Questions Regarding N2O/O2 Sedation
20. Future Trends in N2O/O2 Sedation
Appendices
A. Safety Data Sheet – Nitrous Oxide
B. Safety Data Sheet – Oxygen
C. Blood Pressure Tables and Growth Charts for Boys and Girls
D. Informed Consent for N2O/O2 Sedation
E. Percent of N2O/O2 Administered
F. Administration of N2O/O2 Sedation
G. N2O/O2 Sedation Record
H. Administration of N2O/O2 Sedation Clinical Competency Evaluation
I. Economic Benefits Associated with N2O/O2 Sedation
Index
About the Author
Morris Clark
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado, Denver, CO
Ann Brunick
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD
