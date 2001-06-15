Handbook of Neuropsychology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444503602

Handbook of Neuropsychology

2nd Edition

Disorders of Visual Behavior

Authors: M Behrmann
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444503602
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th June 2001
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.44
132.12
118.00
100.30
95.00
80.75
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Volume four of the all-new "Handbook of Neuropsychology" addresses the disorders of visual behaviour. This work reviews the neurophysiology of spatial vision, as well as recent work on recognition deficits for faces, objects and words. Also presented are disorders of spatial representation, of colour processing and of mental imagery. Balint's syndrome, blindsight, and visuospatial or constructional disorders are discussed and the relationship between eye movements and brain damage are described in detail.

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444503602

About the Author

M Behrmann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.