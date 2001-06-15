Handbook of Neuropsychology
2nd Edition
Disorders of Visual Behavior
Authors: M Behrmann
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444503602
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th June 2001
Page Count: 264
Description
Volume four of the all-new "Handbook of Neuropsychology" addresses the disorders of visual behaviour. This work reviews the neurophysiology of spatial vision, as well as recent work on recognition deficits for faces, objects and words. Also presented are disorders of spatial representation, of colour processing and of mental imagery. Balint's syndrome, blindsight, and visuospatial or constructional disorders are discussed and the relationship between eye movements and brain damage are described in detail.
