Handbook of Neuro-Oncology Neuroimaging

Section I: Overview of Neuro-Oncological Disorders

Overview of Brain Tumor Epidemiology. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Primary Brain Tumors. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Metastatic Brain Tumors. Overview of Spinal Cord Tumor Epidemiology. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Primary Spinal Cord Tumors. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Intramedullary Spinal Cord Metastases.

Epidural Spinal Cord Compression in Adult Neoplasms. Neoplastic Meningitis. Vascular Disorders: Epidemiology.

CNS Hemorrhage. CNS Infarction. Veno-Occlusive Disease.

Paraneoplastic Syndromes. Brachial and Lumbosacral Plexopathy. Neurological Complications of Oncological Therapy.

Section II: Physics and Basic Science of Neuroimaging

Physics of CT: Scanning. Physics of CT: Scanning. Introductory MRI Physics. Advanced MRI Physics. Contrast Agents in Neuroradiological MRI: Current Status. Ultra-High Field MRI: Image Acquisition. Ultra-High Field MRI: fMRI, MRS and other applications.

Section III: Advances in Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors

Magnetic Resonance Image Guided Neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Treatment Planning. Stereotactic Radiosurgery: Basic Principles, Delivery Platforms, and Clinical Applications. Diffusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Brain Tumors. Diffusion Imaging of Brain Tumors. Functional MRI. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. Perfusion Imaging for Brain Tumor Characterization and Assessment of Treatment Response. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Imaging. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Physics. Ultra-High Frequency BT imaging. Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors in Animal Models of CNS Cancer. Molecular imaging of BTs. Contrast Issues in CT/MRI imaging of BTs. Advances in Contrast Agent Development for CT/MRI

Section IV: Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors

Malignant Astrocytomas. Low Grade Astrocytomas. Oligodendrogliomas. Primary CNS Lymphoma. Pituitary and Sellar region Lesions. Meningeal tumors. Intracranial Schwannomas. Diencephalic and other deep tumors. Neuronal tumors. Pineal region tumors. Chordomas and skull base tumor. Pediatric brain tumors. Intracranial Metastases. Non-Neoplastic mass lesions of the CNS. Neuroimaging Issues in Assessing Response to Brain Tumor Therapy. Pitfalls in the neuroimaging of BTs.

Section V: Neuroimaging of Other Neuro-Onc Syndromes

Neuroradiology of Leptomeningeal Metastases. Imaging of Epidural Spinal Cord Compression. Brachial and Lumbosacral Plexopathy Imaging. Imaging of Peripheral Neurogenic Tumors. Neuro-Imaging of Cerebrovascular Complications in Cancer Patients. Paraneoplastic Syndromes.