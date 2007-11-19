Handbook of Neuro-Oncology Neuroimaging - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123708632, 9780080556291

Handbook of Neuro-Oncology Neuroimaging

1st Edition

Editors: Herbert Newton
Editor-in-Chiefs: Ferenc Jolesz
eBook ISBN: 9780080556291
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123708632
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th November 2007
Page Count: 648
Description

Although the field of Neuro-Oncology has grown considerably in the last 10 to 15 years and has a rather extensive literature, there are no comprehensive, “single-source” books that summarize the current literature and future trends of neuroimaging in neuro-oncology. This book covers this topic in more comprehensive fashion, making it an important addition to the armamentarium of physicians that care for patients with brain tumors and other neuro-oncological disorders. Well-founded in basic science, it includes chapters that provide an overview of relevant background material in critical areas such as physics, contrast agents, ultra-high field brain MRI, and molecular imaging.

Readership

Neurosurgeons, neuro-oncologists, neuroradiologists, oncologists, neurologists, and researchers (within oncology and radiology) with an interest in neuroimaging and neuro-oncology.

Table of Contents

Section I: Overview of Neuro-Oncological Disorders

Overview of Brain Tumor Epidemiology. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Primary Brain Tumors. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Metastatic Brain Tumors. Overview of Spinal Cord Tumor Epidemiology. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Primary Spinal Cord Tumors. Overview of Pathology and Treatment of Intramedullary Spinal Cord Metastases.
Epidural Spinal Cord Compression in Adult Neoplasms. Neoplastic Meningitis. Vascular Disorders: Epidemiology.
CNS Hemorrhage. CNS Infarction. Veno-Occlusive Disease.
Paraneoplastic Syndromes. Brachial and Lumbosacral Plexopathy. Neurological Complications of Oncological Therapy.

Section II: Physics and Basic Science of Neuroimaging

Physics of CT: Scanning. Physics of CT: Scanning. Introductory MRI Physics. Advanced MRI Physics. Contrast Agents in Neuroradiological MRI: Current Status. Ultra-High Field MRI: Image Acquisition. Ultra-High Field MRI: fMRI, MRS and other applications.

Section III: Advances in Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors

Magnetic Resonance Image Guided Neurosurgery. Neurosurgical Treatment Planning. Stereotactic Radiosurgery: Basic Principles, Delivery Platforms, and Clinical Applications. Diffusion Magnetic Resonance Imaging in Brain Tumors. Diffusion Imaging of Brain Tumors. Functional MRI. Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy. Perfusion Imaging for Brain Tumor Characterization and Assessment of Treatment Response. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Imaging. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Physics. Ultra-High Frequency BT imaging. Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors in Animal Models of CNS Cancer. Molecular imaging of BTs. Contrast Issues in CT/MRI imaging of BTs. Advances in Contrast Agent Development for CT/MRI

Section IV: Neuroimaging of Brain Tumors

Malignant Astrocytomas. Low Grade Astrocytomas. Oligodendrogliomas. Primary CNS Lymphoma. Pituitary and Sellar region Lesions. Meningeal tumors. Intracranial Schwannomas. Diencephalic and other deep tumors. Neuronal tumors. Pineal region tumors. Chordomas and skull base tumor. Pediatric brain tumors. Intracranial Metastases. Non-Neoplastic mass lesions of the CNS. Neuroimaging Issues in Assessing Response to Brain Tumor Therapy. Pitfalls in the neuroimaging of BTs.

Section V: Neuroimaging of Other Neuro-Onc Syndromes

Neuroradiology of Leptomeningeal Metastases. Imaging of Epidural Spinal Cord Compression. Brachial and Lumbosacral Plexopathy Imaging. Imaging of Peripheral Neurogenic Tumors. Neuro-Imaging of Cerebrovascular Complications in Cancer Patients. Paraneoplastic Syndromes.

Details

No. of pages:
648
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080556291
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123708632

About the Editor

Herbert Newton

Herbert Newton

Dr. Newton is currently the Director of the Neuro-Oncology Center and CNS Oncology Program at the Florida Hospital Cancer Institute and Florida Hospital Orlando. He recently retired as a Professor of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Oncology at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State University and the James Cancer Hospital, and was the holder of the Esther Dardinger Endowed Chair in Neuro-Oncology. He trained in Neuro-Oncology with Drs. Jerome Posner and William Shapiro at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, and since then had been in academic Neuro-Oncology for over 25 years – until his retirement. He has published more than 220 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and is the Chief Editor or Co-Editor of nine textbooks in the field of Neurology and Neuro-Oncology. In addition, he has been listed as a Best Doctor (Neurology) and Top Doctor for Cancer (Neuro-Oncology) for the past 18 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Neuro-Oncology Center; Medical Director, CNS Oncology Program, Advent Health Cancer Institute, Advent Health Medical Group Orlando, FL, United States

About the Editor-in-Chief

Ferenc Jolesz

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chairman for Research, Department of Radiology; Director, Division of MRI, Brigham and Women's Hospital; B. Leonard Holman Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

