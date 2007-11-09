Handbook of Network and System Administration

System administration is about the design, running and maintenance of human-computer systems. Examples of human-computer systems include business enterprises, service institutions and any extensive machinery that is operated by, or interacts with human beings. System administration is often thought of as the technological side of a system: the architecture, construction and optimization of the collaborating parts, but it also occasionally touches on softer factors such as user assistance (help desks), ethical considerations in deploying a system, and the larger implications of its design for others who come into contact with it.

This book summarizes the state of research and practice in this emerging field of network and system administration, in an anthology of chapters written by the top academics in the field. The authors include members of the IST-EMANICS Network of Excellence in Network Management.

This book will be a valuable reference work for researchers and senior system managers wanting to understand the essentials of system administration, whether in practical application of a data center or in the design of new systems and data centers.