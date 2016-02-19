Handbook of Naturally Occurring Compounds V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122136023, 9780323145107

Handbook of Naturally Occurring Compounds V2

1st Edition

Authors: T.K. Devon
eBook ISBN: 9780323145107
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 588
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Naturally Occurring Compounds, Volume II: Terpenes is a handbook of naturally occurring compounds to which structures have been assigned, with particular reference to terpenes. Each structure is stored in the handbook with its name, molecular formula, molecular weight, optical rotation, melting point, literature reference, and classification number.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of terpenes and their classification schemes, followed by terpenoid classes and their structural/biogenetic categories as well as skeletons: monoterpenes, sesquiterpenes, diterpenes, sesterterpenes, triterpenes, steroids, carotenoids, and polyprenoids. Miscellaneous compounds of terpenoid origin are also considered, including the ionones and fraxinellone. This final category for miscellaneous compounds of terpenoid origin arises through the somewhat frequent occurrence of oxidative degradation in terpenoid biosynthesis. In general these compounds have degraded structures such that there exists some ambiguity as to their precise biosynthetic precursors. Each individual compound possesses a compound sequence number which, in combination with the Classification Code Number, supplies a unique address for that compound.

This book should be a valuable resource for chemists as well as students and researchers of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Guide to Handbook Usage

Abbreviations

Introduction

Monoterpenes

Sesquiterpenes

Diterpenes

Sesterterpenes

Triterpenes

Steroids

Carotenoids

Polyprenoids

Miscellaneous Compounds of Terpenoid Origin

Indices Guide

Alphabetical Index

Molecular Weight Index

Molecular Formula Index


Details

No. of pages:
588
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323145107

About the Author

T.K. Devon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.