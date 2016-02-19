Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444878007, 9780080548555

Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy, Volume 3

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: A.V. Kneese J. Sweeney
eBook ISBN: 9780080548555
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444878007
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 8th April 1993
Page Count: 630
Table of Contents

Some Basic Concepts. Economic theory of depletable resources: An introduction (J.L. Sweeney). The optimal use of exhaustible resources (G.M. Heal). Intertemporal consistency issues in depletable resources (L. Karp, D.M. Newbery). Analytical Tools. Buying energy and nonfuel-minerals: Final, derived, and speculative demand (M.E. Slade, C.D. Kolstadt and R.J. Weiner). Mineral resource stocks and information (D.P. Harris). Strategies for modeling exhaustible resource supply (D. Epple, J. Londregan). Applications to Policy and Forecasting Issues. Natural resources in an age of substitutability (P. Dasgupta). Natural resource cartels (D.J. Teece, D. Sunding and E. Mosakowski). The economics of energy security: Theory, evidence, and policy (M.A. Toman). Natural resource use and the environment (C.D. Kolstad, J.A. Krautkraemer). Energy, the environment, and economic growth (D.W. Jorgenson, P.J. Wilcoxen).

Description

The Handbook of Natural Resource and Energy Economics examines the current theory and sample current application methods for natural resource and energy economics. This third volume deals primarily with non-renewable resources. It analyzes the economics of energy and minerals, and includes chapters on the economics of environmental policy. The Handbook provides a source, reference and teaching supplement for use by professional researchers and advanced graduate students. The surveys summarize not only received results but also newer developments from recent journal articles and discussion papers.

Details

No. of pages:
630
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080548555
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444878007

About the Series Volume Editors

A.V. Kneese Series Volume Editor

J. Sweeney Series Volume Editor

