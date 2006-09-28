Handbook of Natural Gas Transmission and Processing
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Natural Gas Transmission and Processing gives engineers and managers complete coverage of natural gas transmission and processing in the most rapidly growing sector to the petroleum industry. The authors provide a unique discussion of new technologies that are energy efficient and environmentally appealing at the same time. It is an invaluable reference on natural gas engineering and the latest techniques for all engineers and managers moving to natural gas processing as well as those currently working on natural gas projects.
Key Features
- Provides practicing engineers critical information on all aspects of gas gathering, processing and transmission
- First book that treats multiphase flow transmission in great detail
- Examines natural gas energy costs and pricing with the aim of delivering on the goals of efficiency, quality and profit
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Pipeline Engineers, Chemical Engineers, any engineer working with natural gas
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Natural Gas Fundamental
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Natural Gas History
1.3 Natural Gas Origin and Composition
1.4 Gas Sources
1.4.1 Non-associated Gas
1.4.2 Associated Gas
1.4.3 Coal Bed Methane
1.5 Natural Gas Phase Behavior
1.6 Natural Gas Properties
1.6.1 Chemical and Physical Properties
1.6.2 Gas Specific Gravity
1.6.3 Ideal and Real Gas Laws
1.6.4 Gas Formation Volume Factor
1.6.5 Gas Density
1.6.6 Isothermal Compressibility of Gases
1.6.7 Gas Viscosity
1.7 Quality
1.8 Transportation
1.8.1 Pipelines
1.8.2 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
1.8.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)
1.8.4 Gas-to-Solid (GTS)
1.8.5 Gas-to-Power (GTP)
1.8.6 Gas-to-Liquids (GTL)
1.8.7 Gas-to-Commodity (GTC)
1.9 References
Chapter 2: Natural Gas Energy Pricing
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Energy Pricing, Supply and Demand
2.3 Sustainability and the Increasing Fascination with Natural Gas
2.4 Is Natural Gas Always “Non-renewable”?
2.5 U.S. Natural Gas – Pricing, Markets, Risk Management, and Supply
2.5.1 Some Features of Current Natural Gas Pricing in the U.S.
2.5.2 U.S. Energy Markets: The Regulation-Deregulation Nexus
2.5.3 Energy Price Volatility and Derivatives
2.5.4 Natural Gas Supply in North America
2.5.4.1 The Special Position of the U.S.
2.5.4.2 Canada as North American Gas Supplier
2.6 Natural Gas in Eurasia: the Special Position of Post-Soviet Russia
2.7 Looking to Nature for a New Model
2.8 References
Chapter 3: Raw Gas Transmission
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Multiphase Flow Terminology
3.3 Multiphase Flow Regimes
3.3.1 Two-Phase Flow Regimes
3.3.1.1 Horizontal Flow Regimes
3.3.1.2 Vertical Flow Regimes
3.3.1.3 Inclined Flow Regimes
3.3.1.4 Flow Pattern Maps
3.3.2 Three-Phase Flow Regimes
3.4 Calculating Multiphase Flow Pressure Gradients
3.4.1 Steady State Two-Phase Flow
3.4.1.1 Single-Phase Flow Approaches
3.4.1.2 Homogeneous Flow Approaches
3.4.1.2.1 Lockhart and Martinelli Method
3.4.1.2.2 Beggs and Brill Method
3.4.1.3 Mechanistic Models
3.4.2 Steady State Three-Phase Flow
3.4.3 Transient Multiphase Flow
3.4.3.1 Two Fluid Model
3.4.3.2 Drift Flux Model
3.5 Multiphase Flow in Gas-Condensate Pipelines
3.6 Temperature Profile of Multiphase Flow Pipelines
3.7 Velocity Criteria for Sizing Multiphase Pipelines
3.7.1 Corrosion Criteria
3.7.2 Erosion Criteria
3.8 Multiphase Flow Assurance
3.8.1 Gas Hydrates
3.8.1.1 Hydrate Locus for Natural Gas Components
3.8.1.2 Prediction of Hydrate Formation Conditions
3.8.1.2.1 K-Factor Method
3.8.1.2.2 Baillie and Wichert Method
3.8.1.2.3 Gas Gravity Method
3.8.1.2.4 Commercial Software Packages
3.8.1.3 Hydrate Prevention Techniques
3.8.1.3.1 Thermal Methods
3.8.1.3.2 Chemical Inhibition
3.8.1.3.2.1 Types of Inhibitors
3.8.1.3.2.2 Prediction of Inhibitor Requirements
3.8.1.3.2.2 Design of Injection Systems
3.8.2 Corrosion
3.8.2.1 Choice of Corrosion Resistant Metals
3.8.2.2 Corrosion Inhibitors
3.8.2.3 Cathodic Protection
3.8.2.4 Protective Coatings
3.8.3 Wax
3.8.3.1 Wax Deposition
3.8.3.1.1 Wax Deposition Envelope
3.8.3.1.2 Gas-Condensate Wax Deposition Envelope
3.8.3.2 Wax Formation in Multiphase Gas-Condensate Pipelines
3.8.3.2.1 Identification of Wax Deposition Problems
3.8.3.2.2 Wax Deposition Inhibition/Prevention
3.8.3.2.3 Wax Deposit Remediation
3.8.3.2.4 Controlled Production of Wax Deposits
3.8.4 Severe Slugging
3.8.4.1 Severe Slugging Mechanism
3.8.4.2 Stability Analysis
3.8.4.3 Prevention and Control of Severe Slugging
3.8.4.3.1 Riser Base Gas Injection
3.8.4.3.2 Topside Choking
3.8.4.3.3 Control Methods
3.8.5 Real Time Flow Assurance Monitoring
3.9 Multiphase Pipeline Operations
3.9.1 Leak Detection
3.9.2 Pigging
3.10 References
Chapter 4: Basic Concept of Natural Gas Processing
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Process Modules
4.3 Scope of Natural Gas Processing
4.3.1 Processing Objectives
4.3.2 Effect of Gas Type in Field Processing
4.3.3 Location of the Gas Field
4.4 References
Chapter 5: Phase Separation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gravity Separators
5.2.1 General Description
5.2.2 Separators Selection
5.2.3 Gravity Separation Theory
5.2.4 Design Considerations
5.2.5 Design Procedure
5.2.5.1 Vertical Separators
5.2.5.2 Horizontal Separators
5.2.6 Practical Separator Design
5.2.7 Operating Problems of Separators
5.3 Multistage Separation
5.4 Centrifugal Separators
5.5 Twister Supersonic Separator
5.6 Slug Catchers
5.7 High Efficiency Liquid-Gas Coalescers
5.7.1 Aerosols
5.7.2 Coalescer Construction/Operation Principles
5.7.3 Modeling the Liquid/Gas Coalescer
5.7.4 Coalescer Performance/Operational Limits
5.7.5 Liquid/Gas Coalescer Applications
5.8 High Efficiency Liquid-Liquid Coalescer
5.8.1 Emulsions
5.8.2 Coalescer Principles and Materials of construction
5.8.3 Coalescer Mechanism of Operation
5.8.4 Liquid/Liquid Coalescer Performance
5.8.5 Limitations of Using Coalescers
5.8.6 Applications
5.9 References
Chapter 6: Condensate Stabilization
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stabilization Processes
6.2.1 Flash Vaporization
6.2.2 Stabilization by Fractionation
6.2.2.1 Process Description
6.2.2.2 Design Consideration of Stabilization Column
6.3 Condensate Storage
6.4 References
Chapter 7: Acid Gas Treating
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Acid Gas Removal Processes
7.2.1 Batch Type Processes
7.2.1.1 Metal Oxide Processes
7.2.1.1.1 Iron Sponge Process
7.2.1.1.2 Zinc Oxide Process
7.2.1.2 Slurry Processes
7.2.1.2.1 Chemsweet Process
7.2.1.2.2 Sulfa-Check Process
7.2.2 Amine Processes
7.2.2.1 Process Description
7.2.2.2 Design Considerations
7.2.3 Carbonate Washing and Water Washing
7.2.4 Methanol Based Processes
7.2.5 Other Processes
7.2.6 Process Selection
7.3 Sulfur Recovery Processes
7.4 References
Chapter 8: Natural Gas Compression
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Reciprocating Compressors
8.3 Centrifugal Compressors
8.4 Comparison Between Compressors
8.5 Thermodynamics of Gas Compression
8.6 Real Gas Behavior and Equation of State
8.7 Compressors Sizing Procedure
8.7.1 Compression Ratio
8.7.2 Determining Compression Number of Stages
8.7.3 Estimating BHP
8.8 Compressor Control
8.8.1 Reciprocating Compressors
8.8.2 Centrifugal Compressors
8.9 Compressor Performance Map
8.9.1 Reciprocating Compressors
8.9.2 Centrifugal Compressors
8.10 References
Chapter 9: Gas Dehydration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Water Content Determination
9.3 Gas Dehydration Using Glycol
9.3.1 Choice of Glycol
9.3.2 Process Description
9.3.3 Design Considerations
9.3.4 Glycol Dehydrator Operational Problems
9.4 Solid Bed Dehydration
9.4.1 Desiccant Capacity
9.4.2 Desiccant Selection
9.4.3 Process Description
9.4.4 Design Considerations
9.4.5 Adsorber Sizing Procedure
9.4.6 Solid Bed Dehydrator Operational Problems
9.5 References
Chapter 10 Natural Gas Liquids Recovery
10.1 Introduction
10.2 NGL Recovery Processes
10.2.1 Refrigeration Processes
10.2.1.1 Mechanical Refrigeration
10.2.1.2 Self Refrigeration
10.2.1.3 Cryogenic Refrigeration
10.2.2 Lean Oil Absorption
10.2.3 Solid Bed Adsorption
10.2.4 Membrane Separation Process
10.2.5 Selection of NGL Recovery Processes
10.3 NGL Fractionation
10.3.1 Fractionator Operation
10.3.2 Fractionator Design
10.3.3 Design Procedure
10.4 Gasoline and LPG Treating
10.4.1 Doctor Process
10.4.2 Merox Process
10.5 References
Chapter 11: Sales Gas Transmission
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Gas Flow Fundamentals
11.2.1 General Flow Equation
11.2.2 Friction Factor Correlations
11.2.3 Practical Flow Equations
11.3 Predicting Gas Temperature Profile
11.4 Transient Flow in Gas Transmission Pipelines
11.5 Compressor Stations and Associated Pipeline Installations
11.5.1 Compressor Stations Drivers
11.5.2 Compressors Configurations
11.5.3 Reduction and Metering Stations
11.5.3.1 Filters
11.5.3.2 Heaters
11.5.3.3 Pressure Reduction and Regulation System
11.5.3.4 Metering System
11.6 Design Considerations of Sales Gas Pipelines
11.6.1 Line Sizing Criteria
11.6.2 Compressor Station Spacing
11.6.3 Compression Power
11.7 Pipeline Operations
11.8 References
Chapter 12: Gas Processing Plant Controls and Automation
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Early Methods of Gas Plant Automation
12.3 Microprocessor Based Automation
12.3.1 Programmable Logic Controllers
12.3.2 Distributed Control Systems
12.3.2.1 Remote Control Panel
12.3.2.2 Communications Medium
12.3.2.3 Central Control
12.3.3 Standards and Protocols
12.4 Control of Equipment and Process Systems
12.4.1 Gas Gathering
12.4.2 Gas Treating
12.4.3 Sulfur Recovery
12.4.4 Gas Dehydration
12.4.4.1 Absorption
12.4.4.2 Adsorbents
12.4.5 Liquid Recovery
12.4.5.1 Condensate Stabilization
12.4.5.2 Refrigeration
12.4.5.3 Cryogenic Recovery (Turboexpander Processes)
12.4.5.4 Demethanizer
12.4.6 NGL Fractionation
12.4.7 Centrifugal Compressors
12.4.8 Centrifugal Pumps
12.4.9 Reciprocating Pumps
12.4.10 Utilities
12.5 Automation Applications
12.5.1 Data Historians
12.5.2 Asset and Performance Management
12.5.3 Statistical Process Control
12.5.4 Advanced Regulatory Control
12.5.5 Multivariable Predictive Control
12.5.6 Optimization
12.5.7 Leveraging Automation
12.5.7.1 Automation Upgrade Master Plans
12.5.7.2 Determining The Benefits
12.5.7.2.1 Baselining
12.5.7.2.2 Statistical Analysis
12.5.7.2.3 Performance Improvement Initiatives
12.6 Condensate Stabilizer Case Study
12.7 References
Chapter 13: Dynamic Simulation of Gas Processing Plants
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Areas of Application of Dynamic Simulation
13.2.1 Plant Design
13.2.1.1 Controllability and Operability
13.2.1.2 Safety Analysis
13.2.1.3 Start-up Procedure Definition
13.2.1.4 DCS Check-out
13.2.1.5 Operator Training
13.2.1.6 Advanced Process Control
13.2.2 Plant Operation
13.2.2.1 Troubleshooting
13.2.2.2 Plant Performance Enhancement
13.2.2.3 Incident Analysis
13.2.2.4 Operator Decision Support
13.2.2.5 Operator Training
13.2.2.6 Advanced Process Control (APC)
13.3 Modeling Considerations
13.3.1 Level of Detail in the Model
13.3.2 Model Speed
13.3.3 Equipment Specific Considerations
13.3.3.1 Valves
13.3.3.2 Rotating Equipment
13.3.3.3 Piping Equipment
13.3.3.4 Columns
13.3.3.5 Heat Exchangers
13.3.3.6 Control Systems
13.4 Control of Equipment and Process Systems
13.4.1 Gas Gathering and Transportation
13.4.2 Gas Treating
13.4.3 Sulfur Recovery
13.4.4 Gas Dehydration
13.4.5 Liquids Recovery, Natural Gas Liquefaction
13.4.6 NGL Fractionation
13.5 Case Study I: Analysis of a Fuel Gas System Startup
13.5.1 Introduction
13.5.2 Steady State Analysis
13.5.3 Dynamic Analysis
13.5.4 Conclusion
13.6 Case Study II: Online Dynamic Model of a Trunk Pipeline
13.7 References
Chapter 14 Environmental Aspects of Gas Processing and Use
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Environmental Impacts of Natural Gas Processing
14.2.1 Air Pollutant Emissions
14.2.2 Gas Flaring Emissions
14.2.3 Methane Emissions
14.2.3.1 Pneumatic Devices
14.2.3.2 Dehydrator Systems
14.2.3.3 Vapor Recovery Units
14.2.3.4 Compressors
14.2.3.5 Cryogenic Equipment
14.2.3.6 Flares
14.2.3.7 Methane Emissions Reduction
14.2.4 Water Pollution
14.2.5 Soil Pollution
14.2.6 Pollution Prevention
14.3 Emissions from Natural Gas Use
14.3.1 Combustion Emissions
14.3.2 Acid Rain Formation
14.3.3 Smog Formation
14.3.4 Greenhouse Gas Emissions
14.3.5 Industrial and Electric Generation Emissions
14.4 Protocols and Environmental Programs
14.5 Environmental Management System
14.6 References
Chapter 15 Maximizing Profitability of Gas Plant Assets
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The Performance Strategy – Integrated Gas Plant
15.3 Strategies for Organizational Behavior and Information
15.4 Organizational Behavior Model
15.4.1 Information Quality
15.4.2 Perception of Information
15.4.2.1 Two Dimensional Curves and Plots
15.4.2.2 Prediction Trends
15.4.2.3 Dynamic Performance Measures
15.4.2.4 Performance Messages
15.4.3 Capability to Perform
15.4.4 Organizational Hierarchy of Needs
15.4.5 Behavior
15.5 The Successful Information Strategy
15.6 The Impact of Living with Information Technology
15.7 Vision of the Modern Plant Operation
15.8 Operations Strategy
15.9 Model Based Asset Management
15.10 Optimization
15.10.1 Tools for Optimization
15.10.2 Optimization Alternatives
15.11 Industrial Relevance
15.12 The Technology Integration Challenge
15.13 Scientific Approach
15.14 Other Miscellaneous Initiatives
15.15 Conclusion
15.16 References
Chapter 16 Gas Plant Project Management
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Project Management Overview
16.3 Industry Perspective
16.4 The Project Management Process
16.4.1 Defining Business and Project Objectives
16.4.1.1 The Project Charter
16.4.1.2 Project Team Roles and Responsibilities
16.4.2 Contracting Strategy
16.4.3 Conceptual Estimates and Schedules
16.4.4 Project Execution Planning
16.4.5 Pre Project Planning Measurement
16.4.6 The Responsibility Matrix
16.5 Project Controls
16.5.1 Project Timeline
16.5.2 Risk Management
16.5.2.1 Project Risk Management Methodology
16.5.2.2 Risk Response Planning
16.5.2.3 Developing Risk Response Strategies
16.5.2.4 Qualitative Project Risk Management
16.5.2.5 Quantitative Project Risk Management Assessment
16.5.2.6 Risk Process Modelling
16.5.2.7 Project Risk Management in Interaction with other Management Processes
16.5.2.8 Other Risk Mitigation Concepts
16.6 Quality Assurance
16.7 Commissioning and Start-up
16.8 Operate and Evaluate
16.9 Project Closeout
16.10 Conclusion
16.11 References
Appendix 1 Three-Phase Flash Calculation for Hydrocarbon Systems Containing Water
Appendix 2 Conversion Factors
Appendix 3 Physical Properties of Fluids
Appendix 4 Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 672
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 28th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466972
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677769
About the Author
Saeid Mokhatab
Saeid Mokhatab is one of the most recognizable names in the natural gas community through his contributions to advancing the technologies in the natural gas processing industry. He has been actively involved in different aspects of several large-scale gas processing projects, from conceptual design through plant startup and operations support. He has presented on gas processing technologies worldwide and has published 300 technical papers and two renowned Elsevier’s handbooks in collaboration with leading experts from the largest international engineering companies and prominent process licensors. His numerous publications, which are widely read and highly respected, have set the technical standards in the natural gas processing industry and are considered by many as major references to be used for any gas processing/LNG project in development. He founded the world’s first peer-reviewed journal devoted to natural gas science and engineering (published by Elsevier, the United States) and has held editorial positions for many scientific journals/book publishing companies in the hydrocarbon processing industry. He has also served as a member of technical committees for several professional societies and acclaimed gas processing conferences worldwide. As a result of his outstanding work in the natural gas industry, he has received a number of international awards and medals, and his biography has been listed in highly prestigious directories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gas Processing Consultant, Canada
William Poe
William A. “Bill” Poe is a Senior Principal Technical Consultant at AVEVA, the United States. He has over 35 years of international business and industrial experience in design, operations and project management of gas processing plants with a special focus on automation, multivariable predictive control (MPC), advanced process control (APC), optimization design and implementation, and real-time performance monitoring. Bill started his career at Shell Oil Company, USA, in 1981, working over a decade in natural gas processing plants operations and engineering as well as management of multimillion-dollar projects. In 1993, he joined Continental Controls to lead the process engineering department in support of executing contracts with the Gas Research Institute, USA, where he developed new multivariable control applications in the natural gas industry. After joining GE as part of the Continental Controls acquisition, he became vice president of this division of GE where his responsibilities included direction of product development, projects, technical sales support, and customer service for multivariable control and optimization applications in the natural gas industry. In 2001, Bill joined Invensys Process Systems, USA, where he has developed APC and Optimization Master Plans for international companies such as Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Statoil, and PDVSA, as well as automation and advanced process control feasibility studies for over 100 natural gas processing plants worldwide. After Schneider Electric acquired Invensys Process Systems in 2014 and merged its software division with AVEVA in 2018, he has continued to work with the top gas processing companies. Bill is an Associate Editor of the Journal of Natural Gas Science & Engineering, has authored or co-authored more than 60 technical papers, and made numerous technical presentations at prestigious international conferences. He received the GE Innovators Award in 1999 and attained the Invensys Circle of Excellence in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Technical Consultant, AVEVA, USA
James Speight
James G. Speight is a senior fuel consultant as well as an Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah, USA. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the characterization, properties, and processing of conventional and synthetic fuels and as a chemist with more than 35 years of experience in thermal/process chemistry, thermodynamics, refining of petroleum, heavy oil, and tar sand bitumen, and physics of crude with emphasis on distillation, visbreaking, coking units, and oil-rock or oil catalyst interactions. Speight is currently Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Petroleum Science and Technology, Energy Sources-Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and Energy Sources-Part B: Economics, Planning, and Policy. He is also the author/editor/compiler of more than 25 books and bibliographies related to fossil fuel processing and environmental issues.
Speight was Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of the Western Research Institute, Laramie, WY, USA, from 1984 to 2000. During this period he led a staff of more that 150 scientists, engineers, and technicians in developing new technology for gas processing, petroleum, shale oil, tar sand bitumen, and asphalt. Speight has considerable expertise in evaluating new technologies for patentability and commercial application. As a result of his work, he was awarded the Diploma of Honor, National Petroleum Engineering Society, for outstanding contributions to the petroleum industry in 1995 and the Gold Medal of Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) for outstanding work in the area of petroleum science in 1996. He has also received the Specialist Invitation Program Speakers Award from NEDO (New Energy Development Organization, Government of Japan) in 1987 and again in 1996 for his contributions to coal research. In 2001, he was also awarded the Einstein Medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) in recognition of outstanding contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and Energy Sources and Adjunct Professor, Chemical and Fuels Engineering, University of Utah, USA
Reviews
