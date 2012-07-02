Handbook of Natural Gas Transmission and Processing
2nd Edition
Description
A unique, well-documented, and forward-thinking work, the second edition of Handbook of Natural Gas Transmission and Processing continues to present a thoroughly updated, authoritative, and comprehensive description of all major aspects of natural gas transmission and processing. It provides an ideal platform for engineers, technologists, and operations personnel working in the natural gas industry to get a better understanding of any special requirements for optimal design and operations of natural gas transmission pipelines and processing plants.
Key Features
- First book of its kind that covers all aspects of natural gas transmission and processing
- Provides pivotal updates on the latest technologies, which have not been addressed in-depth in any existing books
- Offers practical advice for design and operation based on sound engineering principles and established techniques
- Examines ways to select the best processing route for optimal design of gas-processing plants
- Contains new discussions on process modeling, control, and optimization in gas processing industry
Readership
Professional gas processing engineers and technologists, gas-processing plant designers and operators, scientists and researchers working in the natural gas industry
Table of Contents
Endorsements for the Second
Dedication
Foreword
Preface to the Second Edition
Authors Biographical Sketches
Chapter 1. Natural Gas Fundamentals
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Natural Gas History
1.3 Natural Gas Origin and Sources
1.4 Natural Gas Composition and Classification
1.5 Natural Gas Phase Behavior
1.6 Natural Gas Properties
1.7 Natural Gas Reserves
1.8 Natural Gas Exploration and Production
1.9 Natural Gas Transportation
1.10 Dynamics of Global Gas Business
1.11 REFERENCES
Chapter 2. Natural Gas Energy Pricing
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Energy Pricing, Supply, and Demand
2.3 Sustainability and the Increasing Fascination with Natural Gas
2.4 Is Natural Gas Always “Nonrenewable”?
2.5 U.S. Natural Gas: Pricing, Markets, Risk Management, and Supply
2.6 Natural Gas in Eurasia: the Special Position of Post-Soviet Russia
2.7 Looking to Nature for a New Model
2.8 REFERENCES
Chapter 3. Raw Gas Transmission
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Multiphase Flow Terminology
3.3 Multiphase Flow Regimes
3.4 Determining Multiphase Flow Design Parameters
3.5 Predicting Temperature Profile of Multiphase Pipelines
3.6 Velocity Criteria for Sizing Multiphase Pipelines
3.7 Multiphase Pipeline Operations
3.8 Multiphase Flow Assurance
3.9 REFERENCES
Chapter 4. Basic Concepts of Natural Gas Processing
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Scope of Natural Gas Processing
4.3 Typical Setup of Gas Processing Plants
4.4 Finding the Best Gas Processing Route
4.5 REFERENCES
Chapter 5. Phase Separation
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gravity Separators
5.3 Multistage Separation
5.4 Centrifugal Separators
5.5 Twister Supersonic Separator
5.6 Slug Catchers
5.7 High-Efficiency Liquid-Gas Coalescers
5.8 High-Efficiency Liquid–Liquid Coalescers
5.9 REFERENCES
Chapter 6. Condensate Stabilization
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Stabilization Processes
6.3 Condensate Storage
6.4 REFERENCES
Chapter 7. Natural Gas Sweetening
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Gas Sweetening Processes
7.3 Liquid-Phase Processes
7.4 Dry-Bed Processes
7.5 Membranes
7.6 Cryogenic Fractionation
7.7 Other Processes
7.8 Process Selection
7.9 REFERENCES
Chapter 8. Sulfur Recovery and Handling
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Sulfur Properties
8.3 Sulfur Recovery
8.4 Tail Gas Treating
8.5 Sulfur Degassing
8.6 Sulfur Storage and Handling
8.7 Sulfur Disposal by Acid Gas Injection
8.8 REFERENCES
Chapter 9. Natural Gas Dehydration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Water Content Determination
9.3 Glycol Dehydration
9.4 Solid Desiccant Dehydration
9.5 Process Selection
9.6 REFERENCES
Chapter 10. Natural Gas Liquids Recovery
10.1 Introduction
10.2 NGL Recovery Processes
10.3 NGL Fractionation
10.4 Liquids Processing
10.5 REFERENCES
Chapter 11. Natural Gas Compression
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Reciprocating Compressors
11.3 Centrifugal Compressors
11.4 Comparison Between Compressors
11.5 Compressor Selection
11.6 Thermodynamics of Gas Compression
11.7 Real Gas Behavior and Equations of State
11.8 Compression Ratio
11.9 Compression Design
11.10 Compressor Control
11.11 Compressor Performance Maps
11.12 Example for Operating a Compressor in a Pipeline System
11.13 REFERENCES
Chapter 12. Sales Gas Transmission
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Gas Flow Fundamentals
12.3 Predicting Gas Temperature Profile
12.4 Transient Flow in Gas Transmission Pipelines
12.5 Compressor Stations and Associated Pipeline Installations
12.6 Design Considerations of Sales Gas Pipelines
12.7 Pipeline Operations
12.8 REFERENCES
Chapter 13. Selecting the Best Gas Processing Route
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Proposed Technologies for Designing Gas Processing Plants
13.3 Proposed Process Treating Lineups
13.4 REFERENCES
Chapter 14. Process Control Fundamentals
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Dynamic Process Characteristics
14.3 Closed-Loop Control
14.4 Control Loop Tuning
14.5 REFERENCES
Chapter 15. Process Modeling in the Natural Gas Processing Industry
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Modeling and Identification Techniques
15.3 Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge-Based Systems
15.4 Implementing a Knowledge-Based System
15.5 Modeling Dynamic Systems
15.6 Artificial Neural Network Application
15.7 Time Series Models
15.8 State-Space Models
15.9 Process Simulation
15.10 REFERENCES
Chapter 16. Gas Processing Plant Controls and Automation
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Early Methods of Gas Plant Automation
16.3 Microprocessor-Based Automation
16.4 Control of Equipment and Process Systems
16.5 Automation Applications
16.6 Condensate Stabilizer Case Study
16.7 REFERENCES
Chapter 17. Dynamic Simulation of Gas Processing Plants
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Areas of Application of Dynamic Simulation
17.3 Modeling Considerations
17.4 Control of Equipment and Process Systems
17.5 Case Study I: Analysis of a Fuel Gas System Start-up
17.6 Case Study II: Online Dynamic Model of a Trunk Pipeline
17.7 REFERENCES
Chapter 18. Real-Time Optimization of Gas Processing Plants
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Real-Time Optimization
18.3 Real-Time Optimization Project Considerations
18.4 Example of Real-Time Optimization
18.5 REFERENCES
Chapter 19. Environmental Aspects of the Natural Gas Supply Chain
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Atmospheric Impacts
19.3 Aquatic Impacts
19.4 Terrestrial and Ecological Impacts
19.5 Noise Impact
19.6 Other Environmental Impacts of Natural Gas Processing
19.7 Regulatory Framework
19.8 Performance Indicators and Monitoring
19.9 Environmental Impact Assessement of Natural Gas Production and Processing
19.10 Waste Minimization and Pollution Prevention in Gas Processing Operations
19.11 REFERENCES
Chapter 20. Maximizing Profitability of Gas Plant Assets
20.1 Introduction
20.2 The Performance Strategy: Integrated Gas Plant
20.3 Strategies for Organizational Behavior and Information
20.4 Organizational Behavior Model
20.5 The Successful Information Strategy
20.6 The Impact of Living with Information Technology
20.7 Vision of the Modern Plant Operation
20.8 Operations Strategy
20.9 Model-Based Asset Management
20.10 Optimization
20.11 Industrial Relevance
20.12 The Technology Integration Challenge
20.13 Scientific Approach
20.14 Other Miscellaneous Initiatives
20.15 Conclusion
20.16 REFERENCES
Chapter 21. Gas Plant Project Management
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Project Management Overview
21.3 Industry Perspective
21.4 The Project Management Process
21.5 Project Controls
21.6 Quality Assurance
21.7 Commissioning and Start-up
21.8 Operate and Evaluate
21.9 Project Closeout
21.10 Conclusion
21.11 REFERENCES
APPENDIX 1. Three-Phase Flash Calculation for Hydrocarbon Systems Containing Water
APPENDIX 2. Conversion Factors
APPENDIX 3. Physical Properties of Fluids
APPENDIX 4. Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 828
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 2nd July 2012
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123869753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123869142
About the Author
Saeid Mokhatab
Saeid Mokhatab is one of the most recognizable names in the natural gas community through his contributions to advancing the technologies in the natural gas processing industry. He has been actively involved in different aspects of several large-scale gas processing projects, from conceptual design through plant startup and operations support. He has presented on gas processing technologies worldwide and has published 300 technical papers and two renowned Elsevier’s handbooks in collaboration with leading experts from the largest international engineering companies and prominent process licensors. His numerous publications, which are widely read and highly respected, have set the technical standards in the natural gas processing industry and are considered by many as major references to be used for any gas processing/LNG project in development. He founded the world’s first peer-reviewed journal devoted to natural gas science and engineering (published by Elsevier, the United States) and has held editorial positions for many scientific journals/book publishing companies in the hydrocarbon processing industry. He has also served as a member of technical committees for several professional societies and acclaimed gas processing conferences worldwide. As a result of his outstanding work in the natural gas industry, he has received a number of international awards and medals, and his biography has been listed in highly prestigious directories.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gas Processing Consultant, Canada
William Poe
William A. “Bill” Poe is a Senior Principal Technical Consultant at AVEVA, the United States. He has over 35 years of international business and industrial experience in design, operations and project management of gas processing plants with a special focus on automation, multivariable predictive control (MPC), advanced process control (APC), optimization design and implementation, and real-time performance monitoring. Bill started his career at Shell Oil Company, USA, in 1981, working over a decade in natural gas processing plants operations and engineering as well as management of multimillion-dollar projects. In 1993, he joined Continental Controls to lead the process engineering department in support of executing contracts with the Gas Research Institute, USA, where he developed new multivariable control applications in the natural gas industry. After joining GE as part of the Continental Controls acquisition, he became vice president of this division of GE where his responsibilities included direction of product development, projects, technical sales support, and customer service for multivariable control and optimization applications in the natural gas industry. In 2001, Bill joined Invensys Process Systems, USA, where he has developed APC and Optimization Master Plans for international companies such as Saudi Aramco, ADNOC, Statoil, and PDVSA, as well as automation and advanced process control feasibility studies for over 100 natural gas processing plants worldwide. After Schneider Electric acquired Invensys Process Systems in 2014 and merged its software division with AVEVA in 2018, he has continued to work with the top gas processing companies. Bill is an Associate Editor of the Journal of Natural Gas Science & Engineering, has authored or co-authored more than 60 technical papers, and made numerous technical presentations at prestigious international conferences. He received the GE Innovators Award in 1999 and attained the Invensys Circle of Excellence in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Technical Consultant, AVEVA, USA
Reviews
“This well-balanced handbook is the only book of its kind, covering all aspects of natural gas transmission and processing in more details. I believe it will serve as a valuable desk reference for practicing gas engineers and technologists, and as a text for graduate students in the gas engineering curriculum.”
J.C. Kuo, Senior Advisor of Gas Team, Process Technology Unit, Chevron ETC, USA
“Today’s natural gas industry is evolving and the projects are technically challenging. This book is an excellent reference for all professionals, engineers and scientists working in the mid-stream and down-stream sectors of natural gas industry. It fills a considerable void.”
John Y. Mak, Senior Fellow and Director of Process Engineering, Fluor, USA
“This high quality, comprehensive book gives an accurate picture of where the natural gas transmission and processing industry stands today, as well as indicating some relatively new technologies that could become important in the future. I recommend this book for any professional gas processing engineer and technologist.”
Dave Messersmith, Manager of LNG Technology and Services Group, Bechtel, USA
“This is a valuable handbook to both the experienced engineer and the graduate just commencing in natural gas engineering. It provides practical advice for design and operation based on sound engineering principles and established techniques as well as introducing process solutions based on new and emerging technologies.”
Adrian Finn, Technology Manager, Costain Energy amp; Process, UK
“This book addresses the advanced technologies, new issues and challenges related to natural gas transmission and processing, which have not been addressed in depth in any existing books. The format of the book makes it a particularly valuable reference work for all engineers in the natural gas business as well as a textbook for students in petroleum and chemical engineering curricula and in the training departments of a large group of companies.”
Dr. Douglas G. Elliot, President and Chief Operating Officer, IPSI LLC, USA
“This is an excellent document that combines all facets of engineering within the natural gas business from source to supply. As well as supporting our engineering design industry, this work will offer a comprehensive education to our process engineers of the future.”
Dr. John H. Hargreaves, Chief Process Engineer, Wood Group PSN, UK
“This book comes at a critical time when many nations are shifting to an increasingly higher percentage of natural gas use within their range of energy sources. Giving the reader a comprehensive insight into the natural gas transmission and processing industry, this book will prove invaluable in orienting the newcomer and extending the scope of understanding of the
veteran.”
Dr. Lorenzo Micucci, Manager of Technology and Ramp;D, Siirtec Nigi, Italy
“At the dawn of the Information Age, there has been a surge in so-called Handbooks, all claiming to have the 'right' answer. Unfortunately, with the superflux of information, it is becoming increasing difficulty, if not impossible, to come up with the 'right' answer to any problem. This handbook breaks out of the conventional mode, and prepares readers with fundamentals so that they can discover for themselves the answer that would best serve their purpose. This approach is unique and is very timely. This book has the potential of creating a standard for handbook for other engineering fields.”
Dr. M.R. Islam, Professor of Petroleum Engineering, Dalhousie University, Canada
“For natural gas professionals working with transmission and processing, this book provides an excellent reference that covers a wide range of topics. From a brief chapter on basic fundamentals to advance topics such as plant project management and environmental aspects of the business, this book provides a comprehensive look at post-production aspects of natural gas industry. I believe this book will be a great companion for active natural gas professionals.”
Dr. Shahab D. Mohaghegh, Professor of Petroleum amp; Natural Gas Engineering, West Virginia University, USA
“Natural gas will not only continue to be a significant part of the energy resource for many years to come, but its use will also be increasing. This book documents the latest technology in all areas of natural gas engineering. It is a useful book for every engineer, scientist, and researcher who has ever faced the challenge of investigating natural gas gathering, processing, and transport. I recommend it highly, as a reference and textbook.”
Dr. Brian F. Towler, Professor of Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, University of Wyoming, USA