Handbook of Natural Fibres
1st Edition
Types, Properties and Factors Affecting Breeding and Cultivation
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals: types of fibre, properties, identification and testing
Chapter 1: Introduction to natural textile fibres
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Historical background of natural fibres
1.3 Handbook of natural fibres
Chapter 2: Cotton fibres
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The cotton plant
2.3 Cotton fibre structure
2.4 Physical properties of cotton
2.5 Measuring cotton quality
2.6 Future trends
2.7 Acknowledgement
Chapter 3: Bast fibres: jute
3.1 Introduction to jute
3.2 Types of jute
3.3 Fibre morphology
3.4 Chemical composition
3.5 Properties of jute
3.6 Typical applications
3.7 Conclusions
Chapter 4: Bast fibres: ramie
4.1 Introduction to ramie
4.2 Types of ramie
4.3 Fibre morphology
4.4 Properties of ramie
4.5 Typical applications
4.6 Conclusions
4.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Bast fibres: flax
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Flax plant morphology
5.3 Structure and chemical composition of flax
5.4 Flax harvesting
5.5 Degumming
5.6 Scutching
5.7 Hackling (combing)
5.8 'Cottonization'
5.9 Spinning
5.10 Bleaching, dyeing
5.11 Finishing
5.12 Recapitulation
5.13 Conclusions and future trends
5.14 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 6: Bast fibres: hemp cultivation and production
6.1 Introduction
6.2 The hemp plant
6.3 Hemp cultivation
6.4 Retting
6.5 Fibre extraction
6.6 Hemp fibre spinning
Chapter 7: Silk fibres
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Silk industry
7.3 Microstructure and appearance
7.4 Amino acid composition
7.5 Properties of silk
7.6 Applications of silk
7.7 Future trends
7.8 Conclusions
7.9 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 8: Wool fibres
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The effects of the economy on wool
8.3 Wool production
8.4 Chemistry and morphology
8.5 Properties of wool
8.6 Industrial usage of wool
8.7 Branding and consumer friendliness
Chapter 9: Mohair, cashmere and other animal hair fibres
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Alpaca
9.3 Angora rabbit hair
9.4 Camel
9.5 Cashgora
9.6 Cashmere
9.7 Guanaco
9.8 Llama
9.9 Mohair
9.10 Musk-ox
9.11 Vicuña
9.12 Yak
9.13 Other animal hair fibres
9.14 Acknowledgements
Chapter 10: Bioengineered natural textile fibres
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Bacterial cellulose
10.3 Enzymatic treatment of cellulose
10.4 Future trends
10.5 Conclusions
10.7 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 11: Identification of natural textile fibres
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Natural textile fibres
11.3 Identification methods
11.4 Practical approach
11.5 Forensic analysis
11.6 Future trends
11.8 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 12: Testing of natural textile fibres
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key issues in testing natural fibres
12.3 Test methods for natural fibres
12.4 Measuring the physical properties of natural fibres
12.5 Chemical properties
12.6 Instrumental methods
12.7 Future trends
12.10 Appendix: abbreviations
Part II: Improving natural fibre production through breeding and cultivation
Chapter 13: Developments in fibrous flax breeding and cultivation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key issues of fibre flax breeding and cultivating
13.3 Methods of flax and linseed breeding
Conclusions
13.4 Modern methods in flax and linseed breeding
13.5 Sources of further information and advice
13.7 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 14: Cotton breeding and agro-technology
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Genetic review
14.3 Breeding methodology
14.4 Agronomy and physiology
14.5 Breeding targets
14.6 Future trends
14.7 Conclusions
14.8 Sources of further information and advice
14.10 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 15: Fibre flax cultivation in sustainable agriculture
15.1 Introduction to fibre flax for sustainable agriculture
15.2 Flax growth cycle
15.3 The role of cultivars in sustainable flax cultivation
15.4 The importance of crop rotation
15.5 Flax cultivation requirements
15.6 Flax harvest
15.7 Future trends in fibre flax growing for sustainable agriculture
Chapter 16: Prevention of fungal growth in natural fibres
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Key issues of fungal growth, especially mildew, in natural fibres
16.3 Methods of preventing fungal growth, especially mildew, in natural fibres
16.4 Future trends
16.5 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Genetic engineering and biotechnology of natural textile fiber plants
17.1 Introduction: global status of commercialized biotech crops
17.2 Fibrous biotech crops
17.3 Future trends
17.4 Conclusions
17.5 Sources of further information and advice
17.7 Appendix: abbreviations
Chapter 18: Wild silk: wild silk enterprise programs to alleviate poverty and protect habitats
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Definition of silk
18.3 Silk structure and function
18.4 Wild silk enterprise
18.5 Wild silk enterprise versus alternative conservation and poverty alleviation programs in Madagascar
18.6 Conclusion
Index
Description
Growing awareness of environmental issues has led to increasing demand for goods produced from natural products, including natural fibres. The two-volume Handbook of natural fibres is an indispensible tool in understanding the diverse properties and applications of these important materials. Volume 1: Types, properties and factors affecting breeding and cultivation is an essential guide to a wide range of natural fibres, and highlights key techniques for their improvement.
Part one reviews key types and fundamental properties of natural textile fibres. The production, identification and testing of a range of cotton, bast, silk and wool fibres are discussed, alongside bioengineered natural textile fibres. Part two goes on to explore the improvement of natural fibre properties and production through breeding and cultivation, beginning with a discussion of fibrous flax and cotton. Improved natural fibre production through the prevention of fungal growth is explored, along with the use of genetic engineering and biotechnology to enhance desirable characteristics. Finally, the wider impact of natural textile production is discussed, using wild silk enterprise programs as an example.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, the two volumes of the Handbook of natural fibres are essential texts for professionals and academics in textile science and technology.
Key Features
- Provides an essential guide to a wide range of natural fibres and highlights key techniques for their improvement
- Reviews key types and fundamental properties of natural textile fibres, addressing the production, identification and testing of a range of cotton, bast, silk and wool fibres
- Explores the improvement of natural fibre properties and production through breeding and cultivation, beginning with a discussion of fibrous flax and cotton
Readership
Professionals and academics within the textile industry as well as those involved in the cultivation and farming of natural fibers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 19th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095503
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696979
About the Editors
Ryszard Kozlowski Editor
Professor Ryszard M. Kozlowski is the award-winning former Director of the Polish Institute of Natural Fibres and Medicinal Plants. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Textile Institute, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Natural Fibres, Scientific Advisor to the Institute for Engineering of Polymer Materials and Dyes, and Doctor Honoris Causa of the Pontifical Catholic University of Ibarra, Ecuador. Professor Koz?owski is also Coordinator of both ESCORENA (the European System of Cooperative Research Networks in Agriculture and the FAO/ESCORENA European Cooperative Research Network on Flax and other Bast Plants. He is the author/co-author of over 300 publications, including 26 books and 25 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Natural Fibres (INF), Poland