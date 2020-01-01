Handbook of Natural Fibres
2nd Edition
Volume 1: Types, Properties and Factors Affecting Breeding and Cultivation
Table of Contents
1A. Introduction to Natural Textile Fibres
1B. World Natural Fibre Production and Employment
2. Bast Fibres: Jute
3. Bast Fibres: Ramie
4. Bast Fibres: Kenaf
5A. Bast Fibres: Flax
5B. Bast Fibres: Hemp Cultivation and Production
6. Abaca
7. Bamboo
8. Coir – Coconut Fibre
9. Wool Fibres
10. Mohair, Cashmere and Other Animal Hair Fibres
11. Silk Fibres
12. Fibre Plants of Arid Regions of Africa
13. Mineral Fibres: Basalt
14. Identification of Natural Fibres
15. Testing of Natural Textile Fibres
16. Evolution of Cotton Breeding
17. Developments in Fibrous Flax Breeding and Cultivation
18. Prevention of Fungi Growth in Natural Fibres
19. Wild Silks: Entomological Aspects and Textile Applications
20. New Emerging Natural Fibres and Relevant Sources of Information
Description
The Handbook of Natural Fibres covers every aspect of natural fibers, their breeding, cultivation, processing, and application over two volumes. This volume, Types, Properties and Factors Affecting Breeding and Cultivation, features fundamental discussions of each fiber, covering different stages of breeding and cultivation.
Natural fibrous resources, both lignocellulosic and protein ones, are renewable, biodegradable, and nontoxic, making them an important source of sustainable textile solutions, as well as providing special properties to many other kinds of product. A broad range of sources of natural fibres are covered in this book, including cotton, jute, kenaf, flax, hemp, sisal, ramie, curaua, pineapple, bamboo, coir, sheep wool, alpaca wool, and silk.
A wealth of expertise is compiled in this book to provide a uniquely detailed reference for the cultivation, identification, and all manner of application of natural fibres.
Key Features
- Provides detailed instructions for how to carry out the latest scientific methods for identifying natural fibres
- Explains properties of natural fibres which will be of interest to readers in growth fields like bio-composites and nanofibres
- Includes a rare overview of emerging natural fibres and their uses, with sources of further information
Readership
Engineers and material scientists working with natural fibers, in industries including apparel, automotive, sporting goods, and construction. Researchers in the field of natural fibres and related products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128183984
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128206669
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Ryszard Kozlowski Editor
Professor Ryszard M. Kozlowski is the award-winning former Director of the Polish Institute of Natural Fibres and Medicinal Plants. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Textile Institute, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Natural Fibres, Scientific Advisor to the Institute for Engineering of Polymer Materials and Dyes, and Doctor Honoris Causa of the Pontifical Catholic University of Ibarra, Ecuador. Professor Koz?owski is also Coordinator of both ESCORENA (the European System of Cooperative Research Networks in Agriculture and the FAO/ESCORENA European Cooperative Research Network on Flax and other Bast Plants. He is the author/co-author of over 300 publications, including 26 books and 25 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Natural Fibres (INF), Poland
Maria Mackiewicz-Talarczyk Editor
Maria Mackiewicz-Talarczyk is assistant at Institute of Natural Fibers and Medicinal Plants in Poland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Natural Fibers and Medicinal Plants, Poland