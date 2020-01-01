The Handbook of Natural Fibres covers every aspect of natural fibers, their breeding, cultivation, processing, and application over two volumes. This volume, Types, Properties and Factors Affecting Breeding and Cultivation, features fundamental discussions of each fiber, covering different stages of breeding and cultivation.

Natural fibrous resources, both lignocellulosic and protein ones, are renewable, biodegradable, and nontoxic, making them an important source of sustainable textile solutions, as well as providing special properties to many other kinds of product. A broad range of sources of natural fibres are covered in this book, including cotton, jute, kenaf, flax, hemp, sisal, ramie, curaua, pineapple, bamboo, coir, sheep wool, alpaca wool, and silk.

A wealth of expertise is compiled in this book to provide a uniquely detailed reference for the cultivation, identification, and all manner of application of natural fibres.