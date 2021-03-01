Handbook of Nanomaterials for Wastewater Treatment
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Scale up Issues
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction to Nanomaterials for Wastewater Treatment: Fundamentals
1. Introduction to nanomaterials for wastewater treatment
2. Preparation, characterization and physicochemical properties of 0D, 1D, 2D nanomaterials and their role in wastewater treatment
3. Potential risk and application of nanomaterials in environmental management
4. Advanced Technologies for wastewater treatment: New Trends
Section II: Photocatalytic Nanocomposite Materials: Preparation and Applications
5. Introduction, basic principles, mechanism and challenges of photocatalysis
6. Doped TiO2 and doped mixed metal oxide based nanocomposite for photocatalysis
7. New graphene based nanocomposite for photocatalysis
8. Luminescent nanomaterials for photocatalysis
9. Magnetic nanomaterials based photocatalyst for photocatalysis
10. Nanomaterials for water splitting and hydrogen generation under visible light
Section III: Adsorbent Nanomaterials: Preparation and Applications
11. Nanomaterials for aAdsorption of pollutants and heavy metals: Introduction, mechanism and challenges
12. New graphene nanocomposites based adsorbents
13. Role of zeolite adsorbent in water treatment
14. Metal organic frameworks nanocomposite based adsorbents
15. Advanced nanocomposite ion-exchange materials for water purification
Section IV: Nanomaterials for Membrane Synthesis: Preparation and Applications
16. Nanomaterials for membrane synthsis: Introduction, mechanism and challenges for wastewater treatment
17. Carbon based nanocomposite membranes for water purification
18. Nanocomosite membranes for heavy metal removal
19. Responsive membranes for wastewater treatment.
20. Nanomaterial-based photocatalytic membrane for organic pollutants removal
Section V: Water Remediation Processes: Current Trends and Scale Up Issues
21. Introduction of water remediation processes
22. Nanocomposite photocatalyst based wastewater treatment processes
23. Nanomaterials based advanced oxidation processes for degradation of waste pollutants
24. Electro-oxidation processes for dye/coloured wastewater treatment
25. Fenton processes: Role of nanomaterials
26. Nanocomposite adsorbent based wastewater treatment processes
27. Nanocomposite/nanoparticle in membranes based separation for water remediation
28. Process for removal of micropollutants using nanomaterials
29. Antimicrobial activities of nanomaterials in wastewater treatment
Nanomaterials for Wastewater Treatment: Concluding
Nanotechnology has the potential to substantially improve current water and wastewater treatment processes. The synthesis methods and physiochemical properties of nanomaterials and noble metal nanoparticles, make their performance and mechanisms efficient for the treatment of various pollutants. These are presented in this book.
The processing of nanomaterials are subject to technical bottlenecks such as aggregation, difficult separation, leakage into the contact water, as well as potential adverse effects for ecosystem and human health. This book covers the fundamentals of nanomaterials, photocatalytic nanocomposite materials, nanomaterials used as a adsorbents and water remediation processes, their current status and challenges for mass production.
Handbook of Nanomaterials for Wastewater Treatment: Fundamentals and Scale up Issues provides coverage of the nanomaterials used for wastewater treatment. It explores the major applications of nanomaterials for effective catalysis and adsorption. The book also provides in depth information about the properties and application of new advanced nanomaterials for wastewater treatment processes. This is an important reference source for researchers, aimed at solve some basic and advanced problems related to the use of nanomaterials for the development of wastewater treatment processes and technologies.
- Explains the properties of the most commonly used nanomaterials used for wastewater treatment
- Describes the major nanoscale synthesis and processing techniques for wastewater treatment
- Assesses the major challenges for using nanomaterials on a mass scale for wastewater treatment
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D
- No. of pages:
- 700
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128214961
Bharat Bhanvase
Dr. Bharat A. Bhanvase is currently working as Professor and Head in Chemical Engineering Department at the Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, RTM Nagpur University, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. His research interests focused on Wastewater Treatment, Solid Waste Management, Cavitation based processes for production Nanomaterials and Nanocomposites, Process Intensification, Microfluidics, Nanofluids. He obtained Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Pune. He has published 66 articles in international journal, 4 in national journal and presented 6 papers in international conference and 12 in national conference. He has written 29 book chapters in internationally renowned books, 3-edited book. He obtained one Indian patent and applied for 2 Indian Patents. His h-index is 21 and 1304 citations on Scopus. Further, he is recipient of Young Scientists (Award) start-up research grant from Science and Engineering Research Board, New Delhi (India) in the year 2015. Also he is recipient of Best Scientist Award from Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in year 2017. He has guided 19 M. Tech. and currently 03 M Tech and 03 PhD students are working with him. He successfully completed several projectssanctioned by various funding agencies. He has extended the services as a reviewer for about 70 International journals, notably for Industrial & Engineering ChemistryResearch, Ultrasonics Sonochemistry, Journal of Chemical & Engineering Data, International Communications in Heat and Mass Transfer, Corrosion Science, RSC Advances, Macromolecular Symposia, Materials Research, Acta Matellurgica Sinica.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Engineering Department, Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, RTM Nagpur University, Nagpur, India
Shirish Sonawane
Shirish H. Sonawane is Associate Professor at the Chemical Engineering Department, National Institute of Technology, India. His research Interests focus on the synthesis of hybrid nanomaterials, and cavitation-based inorganic particle synthesis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Engineering Department, National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India
Vijay Pawade
Dr. Vijay B. Pawade is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Applied Physics at the Laximarayan Institute of Technology, R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India. His research focuses on rare earth-doped oxide materials and their applications in LEDs and solar cell devices. He has published numerous research papers in peer-reviewed international journals and acts as a reviewer for journals published by Elsevier, Springer, Wiley, Taylor & Francis, RSC, and ACS. He has contributed chapters on different themes such as nonmaterial synthesis, characterization and their applications in energy conversion and storage devices. He is also co-editor of the books ‘Spectroscopy of Lanthanide Doped Oxide Materials” and “Optical Properties of Phosphates and Pyrophosphates Compounds” published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Applied Physics, Laximarayan Institute of Technology, R.T.M. Nagpur University, Nagpur, India
Aniruddha Pandit
Aniruddha B. Pandit is U.G.C. Scientist "C", Professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology, University of Mumbai, India His research focuses in the area of naonmaterials for sustainable technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Chemical Technology, University of Mumbai, India
