Handbook of Nanomaterials for Manufacturing Applications
1st Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION1: NANOMATERIALS IN INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING
1. Manufacturing and Naomaterials Perspectives
2. Manufacturing and Technology: Perspectives and Enablers
SECTION 2: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIAL IN SURFACES AND COATINGS (Consumer products)
3. Thin Films for Coating Nanomaterials
4. Nanomaterials in detergents and cosmetics products – The mechanisms and implications
5. Nanomaterials in coatings: An industrial point of view
6. New nanostructured Ni-W coatings with good corrosion resistance and high hardness
7. Sol-gel surface functionalization regardless of its form and type
8. Engineered nanomaterials for light trapping
9. Nanocapsules: an engineered nanomaterial for smart self-healing coating and catalysis
10. Nanoengineered Sunscreens: Techno-Scientific Breakthrough for Personal Care
11. A cosmeceutical perspective of engineered nanoparticles
12. Activlayr technology based on marine collagen nanofibres and natural extracts
SECTION 3: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE TEXTILES INDUSTRY
13. Engineered nanoparticles in textiles
14. Nanoparticles and nano fibres used in the textile industry
15. Gas diffusion and relative permeability of nanofibers based on fractal geometry
16. Engineered nanomaterials: Scope in today's textile industry
17. Nanoparticles: a potential alternative to classical fire retardants for textile substrates
18. Fabrication of Polyniline/Carbon nanotube based nanocomposite electrode for detection of organic pollutants
19. Nanoparticles: novel use in bioactive textiles
SECTION 4: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIAL IN THE SPORTS INDUSTRY
20. Segmentation of consumers for nanomaterials-based sports equipment
21. Engineered nanomaterial in the sports industry
SECTION 5: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE AEROSPACE AND VEHICLE INDUSTRIES
22. Modeling of carbon nanotubes and carbon nanotube–polymer composites for aerospace applications
23. Engineered nanomaterial in aerospace
24. Photoconducting polymeric nanocomposites and their application in holographic interferometry
25. Fabrication of nano-sized nickel-based alloys for aerospace engines (Turbine blades)
SECTION 6: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIAL IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
26. Use of engineered nanomaterials in the construction industry: paints and their flows in construction and demolition waste
27. Synthesis, design and characterization of controlled nanoparticles for the construction industry
SECTION 7: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIALS IN THE WOOD INDUSTRY
28. Non-linear release dynamics for a CeO2 nanomaterial embedded in a protective wood stain, due to matrix photo-degradation
29. Application on Nanocellulose (NC) in the paper industry
SECTION 8: ENGINEERED NANOMATERIAL AND ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING (AM)
30. Processing of nano- and microcapsules for industrial applications
31. Nanomaterials for printing technology: A revolution in industrial manufacturing
32. Nanomaterials as Additives
SECTION 9: NANOMATERIALS IN ELECTRONICS
33. Nanomaterials for Electronics, Optoelectronics, and Bioelectronics
34. Application of nanomaterial in the electronics industry
SECTION 10: NANOMATERIAL FOR POLYMERS & THEIR COMPOSITES
35. Nanofibrillar polymer–polymer and single polymer composites via the 'converting instead of adding' concept – Examples of true polymer nanocomposite
36. Application of nanomaterials for polymers and their composites
SECTION 11: SAFETY RISKS IN THE COMMERCIALIZATION OF NANOMATERIALS
37. Establishing the safety of novel bio-based cellulose nanomaterials for commercialization
38. Risk assessment and toxicity of nanomaterial
SECTION 12: NANOMATERIALS FOR A GREEN AND SUSTAINABLE FUTURE
39. Comparison of tools for the sustainability assessment of nanomaterials
40. Nanotechnology for a sustainable future
CONCLUSIONS
41. Enhancing Manufacturing with Nanomaterials
Description
The unique properties of nanomaterials make them a key material class for a wide range of manufacturing applications, especially in the electronic, healthcare, chemical, cosmetics, composites and energy sectors. In particular, the large surface areas of nanomaterials can improve manufacturing processes. In addition, nanomaterials of various compositions and morphologies can provide powerful tools for advanced manufacturing techniques. Therefore, nanomaterials-based techniques can play vital roles in many manufacturing procedures, including increased sensitivity, magnified precision and improved production efficiency.
In addition to covering how nanomaterials are being used in manufacturing, this book also covers the challenges and obstacles to using nanomaterials in manufacturing successfully. In particular, the lack of information, the possibility of adverse impacts on the environment, human health, safety and sustainability, remain challenges. This book addresses these challenges for the use of nanomaterials in major manufacturing sectors, and suggests how they may be overcome.
This book is designed to summarize, in a one-stop, concise manner, how nanomaterials and nanotechnology are being used to enhance current manufacturing techniques and processes, in order to create more sustainable products in a range of industry sectors. It will be of great use to materials scientists and engineers who are looking to gain a greater understanding of how nanotechnology is being used to improve the products we use in our daily lives.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how cutting-edge developments in nanomaterials are being used to make more efficient manufacturing processes in a range of industry sectors
- Explores how using nanomaterials can help engineers to create innovative consumer products
- Discusses the legal, economic and toxicity issues arising from using nanomaterials in manufacturing processes
Readership
Materials Scientists and Engineers in academia and R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128213810
About the Editors
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain Editor
Chaudhery Mustansar Hussain is an adjunct professor, academic advisor, and lab director at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, United States. His research focuses on the development of environmental analytical techniques, synthesis of nanomaterials, functionalization, and their applications in air sampling devices. Dr. Hussain is the author of numerous papers in peer-reviewed journals as well as a prolific author and editor of several scientific monographs and handbooks published with Elsevier, Royal Society of Chemistry, Wiley, and Springer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry and EVSC, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA