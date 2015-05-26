Handbook of Nanoceramic and Nanocomposite Coatings and Materials
1st Edition
Description
In this new handbook, top researchers from around the world discuss recent academic and industrial advances in designing ceramic coatings and materials. They describe the role of nanotechnology in designing high performance nanoceramic coatings and materials in terms of the unique advantages that can be gained from the nano scale, including the latest techniques for the synthesis and processing of ceramic and composite coatings for different applications.
Key Features
- Focuses on the most advanced technologies for industry-oriented nano-ceramic and nano-composite coatings, including recent challenges for scaling up nano-based coatings in industry
- Covers the latest evaluation methods for measuring coatings performance
- Discusses novel approaches for improving the performance of ceramic and composite coatings and materials via nanotechnology
- Provides the most recent and advanced techniques for surface characterization
Readership
Engineers, chemists, research scientists and grad students working in coatings and surface engineering-related industries ranging from transportation to the biomedical device industry.
Table of Contents
- About the Editors
- Part 1: Synthetic Approaches
- Chapter 1: Polymer-Based Matrix Composites
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction and Definitions
- 2 Conditions Determining Possibilities and Limitations
- 3 Naturally Occurring Composites
- 4 Artificial Mineral Composites
- 5 Artificial Polymer/Mineral Composites
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 2: Bio-nanoceramics and Bio-nanocomposites
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Bio-nanoceramics
- 2 Bio-nanocomposites
- 3 Summary and Perspectives
- Chapter 3: Organic/Inorganic Hybrid Nanoceramics Based on Sol-Gel Chemistry
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Preparation of Bulk Biomaterials by Sol-Gel Chemistry
- 3 Metal-Organic Coupling Agents
- 4 Nanoporous Sol-Gel Hybrid Ceramics for Drug and Protein Delivery
- 5 Encapsulation of Microorganisms and Cells in Silica-Based Ceramics
- Chapter 4: A Novel Approach for Facile Synthesis of Biocompatible PVA-Coated PLA Nanofibers as Composite Membrane Scaffolds for Enhanced Osteoblast Proliferation
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Green Synthesis for Advanced Materials of Graphene Oxide (GO) with ZnO for Enhanced Photocatalytic Activity at Room Temperature
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Polyolefin/Graphene Nanocomposite Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Preparation Methods for Polyolefin/Graphene Nanocomposites
- 3 Properties of Polyolefin/Graphene Nanocomposites
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 7: UV-Curable Nanocomposite Coatings and Materials
- Abstract
- 1 The Chemistry of UV Curing
- 2 UV-Curable Nanocomposite Systems
- 3 Characterization
- 4 New Approaches and Novel Findings
- 5 Summary and Future Outlook
- Chapter 8: Advancements in Diamond-Like Carbon Coatings
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Radio-Frequency Plasma-Enhanced CVD Plasma for DLC Composite Synthesis
- 3 Growth of Diamond Nanostructures via MW Plasma-Assisted CVD
- 4 Application of HiPIMS for Depositing Diamond and Metal-Diamond Composites
- 5 Pulsed Plasma Sintering and Detonation Diamond Nanocomposites
- Chapter 9: Vapor-Phase Synthesis of Free-Standing and Stable Colloidal Magnetoplasmonic Nanoparticles Encapsulated by an Amorphous Silicon Shell
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Summary
- 5 Future Outlook
- Chapter 10: Thermally Sprayed Nanoceramic and Nanocomposite Coatings
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction: How to Produce Nanostructured Thermally Sprayed Coatings?
- 2 Nanoceramic Coatings Built Up from Nanosized Agglomerated Particles
- 3 Suspension or Solution Spraying
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Microarc Oxidation: A Novel Process for Preparing Nanocrystallized Ceramic Metal Oxide Coating
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fundamentals and Processes
- 3 Influence Factors
- 4 Microstructure of MAO Coating
- 5 Properties
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: Development of Nanostructured Composite Coatings on Metallic Surfaces
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Production of Powder Feedstock
- 3 Thermal Spraying Techniques for Nanostructured Coatings Production
- 4 Summary and Future Trends
- Chapter 13: Plasma-Induction Spraying of Nanocrystalline Hydroxyapatite Coatings Obtained on Titanium Intraosseous Implants
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Coatings on Titanium Implants Obtained by Plasma-Induction Spraying
- 3 Conclusions
- Part 2: Analysis and Property Profiles
- Chapter 14: History of High-Performance Paints and Coatings of Unique Characteristics
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Ancient Egyptian Painting over Walls and Tombs
- 3 Three-Dimensional Painting by Ancient Egyptians
- 4 Ancient Egyptian Painting over Stone and Marble
- 5 Ancient Egyptian Painting over Papyri
- 6 Ancient Egyptian Painting over Woods
- 7 Ancient Egyptian Mummy Protection
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Electrical Properties of Macro-, Micro-, and Nanoceramic and Nanocomposite Coatings and Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Clarification of Piezoelectric Composites
- 3 Electrical Properties of Macro-, Micro-, and Nano-Piezoelectric Materials
- 4 Electrical Properties of Nanoceramics
- 5 Electrical Properties of Composites: Coating Layers
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Selective Dispersion and Characterization of Fine Particle Mixture in Concentrated Suspensions for Advanced Particle Processing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Selective Particle Dispersion/Liberation
- 3 Challenge in Proper Particle Characterization Method in Highly Concentrated Suspensions
- 4 Summary and Future Outlook
- Chapter 17: Reinforcement Effects of Carbon Nanotubes in Polypropylene: Rheology, Structure, Thermal Stability, and Nano-, Micro-, and Macromechanical Properties
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results
- 4 Discussion
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter 18: Effect of Nano-Additives (Al2O3 and NaF) on the Performance of Ceramic Coatings Formed by Microarc Oxidation on Magnesium Alloys
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results and Discussion
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 19: Chemical Composition, Structure, and Properties of the Surface of Titanium VT1-00 and Its Alloy VT16 after Induction Heat Treatment
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Materials and Methods
- 3 Results and Analysis
- 4 Conclusions
- Part 3: Application Fields
- Chapter 20: Bone Apposition on Nanoporous Titanium Implants
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Methods of Fabrication of Titania Nanotubes
- 3 TiO2 Nanotube Formation Under Anodic Polarization
- 4 Biomedical Applications of Nanostructured Titanium Dioxide Coating
- 5 Conclusion
- 6 Future Perspectives
- Chapter 21: Biocomposite and Bioceramic Coatings and Materials
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Biocomposites
- 3 CPP Coatings Prepared by ECAD
- Chapter 22: Biosafety of Nanomaterials Used in Nanoceramics and Nanocomposites
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Definition and Classification
- 3 Their Importance and Use
- 4 How These Nanoceramics/Nanocomposites Interact with Biological Cells?
- 5 Risk Assessment and Regulation/Legislation
- 6 Summary
- Chapter 23: Nanocomposite Coating for Antibacterial Purposes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Antibacterial Effects and Metals
- 3 Antibacterial Surface Coatings
- 4 New Possibilities and Predictions for Composite Coating
- 5 Examples of Composite Coatings for Antibacterial Purposes by the Authors
- 6 Future Scope
- Chapter 24: Recent Advances in Nanocomposite Coatings for Corrosion Protection Applications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Hybrid Nanocomposite Coatings
- 3 Nanocomposite Coatings of Smart Functionality
- 4 Nanocomposite Coatings Based on Polyelectrolyte Complexes
- 5 Conclusions and Future Remarks
- Chapter 25: Synthesis, Characterization, and Development of PZT-Based Composition for Power Harvesting and Sensors Application
- Abstract
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Synthesis of Compositions
- 3. Effect of Zr/Ti Ratio and NS Concentration
- 4. Effect of Lanthanum Concentrations
- 5. Evaluation of Optimized Composition for Power Harvesting and Sensors Applications
- 6. Methodology of Harvesting the Power
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444633828
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127999470
About the Editor
Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf
Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA
Dieter Scharnweber
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Biomaterials Development, Max Bergmann Center, Technische Universität Dresden, Germany