Handbook of Mutagenicity Test Procedures

The compilation of this book was prompted by the necessity of a bench volume which could provide the necessary background information on materials, experimental design, pitfalls and dificulties, in order to perform a particular test in an acceptable way with a minimal need for additional expert help. This Second Edition updates this information, providing: - a comprehensive bench guide - methods known to be reliable - a broad spectrum of approaches - tips to avoid pitfalls when using unfamiliar techniques - data from population records - safety aspects of mutagens and carcinogens - basic statistical concepts for experiment design This `on the bench' methodological text provides the necessary information for most of the common assays for genetic damage in use. The book includes methods which have been sufficiently used and tested to make their use reliable, but also presents methods which are not widely used at present, but which might prove most useful in screening for mutagenic effects.

Chapter 1. Newer Methods for Determining Genotoxicity Using DNA Repair-Deficient and Repair-Proficient Escherichia coli

Chapter 2. Bacillus Subtilis Repair Test

Chapter 3. Methods for Studying Excision Repair of Eukaryotic DNA Damaged by Physical and Chemical Mutagens

Chapter 4. Methods for Detecting Carcinogens and Mutagens with the Alkaline Elution/Rat Hepatocyte assay

Chapter 5. Induced Reversion Using Human Adenovirus

Chapter 6. Revised Methods for the Salmonella Mutagenicity Test

Chapter 7. The Fluctuation Test in Bacteria

Chapter 8. Mutagen Testing Using TRP+ Reversion in Escherichia coli

Chapter 9. Methodologies for the Direct and Animal-Mediated Determination of Various Genetic Effects in Derivatives of Strain 343/113 of Escherichia coli

Chapter 10. Basic Principles and Methods of Genotoxicity Testing in the Yeast Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Chapter 11. Procedures for the L5178y/TK+/- → TK-/- Mouse Lymphoma Cell Mutagenicity assay

Chapter 12. a Quantitative Test for Mutagenicity in V79 Chinese Hamster Cells

Chapter 13. Genetic Markers for Quantitative Mutagenesis Studies in Chinese Hamster Ovary Cells: Applications to Mutagen Screening Studies

Chapter 14. Chemical Mutagenesis with Diploid Human Fibroblasts

Chapter 15. 6-Thioguanine-Resistant Lymphocytes in Human Blood

Chapter 16. The Specific Locus Test in the Mouse

Chapter 17. Procedures and Evaluation of Results of the Mouse Spot Test

Chapter 18. Human Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes for the Analysis of Chromosome Aberrations in Mutagen Tests

Chapter 19. In Vitro Anaphase and Metaphase Preparations in Mutation Testing

Chapter 20. The Bone Marrow Micronucleus Test

Chapter 21. Cytogenetic Analysis of Structural Chromosome Aberrations and Aneuploidies in Oocytes, Zygotes and Preimplantation Embryos of Mammals

Chapter 22. The Dominant Lethal assay in the Male Mouse

Chapter 23. Test for Heritable Translocations in Male Mammals

Chapter 24. The Methodology of Sister Chromatid Exchanges

Chapter 25. Root Tips of Vicia Fab a for the Study of the Induction of Chromosomal Aberrations and Sister Chromatid Exchanges

Chapter 26. Drosophila as An assay System for Detecting Genetic Changes

Chapter 27. Eye Pigmentation Changes in Drosophila Melanogaster as a Sensitive Test for Mutagenicity

Chapter 28. Metabolic Activation Systems in Short-Term In Vitro Tests

Chapter 29. The Intraperitoneal Host-Mediated assay

Chapter 30. The Isolated Perfused Liver as a Metabolizing System in Mutagenicity Testing

Chapter 31. The Detection of Induced Chromosome Aneuploidy Using Strains of the Yeast Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Chapter 32. Methods for Detecting The Induction of Mitotic Chromosomal Misdistribution in aspergillus Nidulans

Chapter 33. Systems for Detecting Meiotic Aneuploidy in Sordaria and Neurospora

Chapter 34. Sperm Morphology Testing in Mice

Chapter 35. Safety Precautions in Work with Mutagenic and Carcinogenic Chemicals

Chapter 36. Handling of Mutagenic Chemicals: Experimental Safety

Chapter 37. aspects of Statistical Inference in Testing for Genetic Toxicity

Chapter 38. Prevention, Detection and Control of Mycoplasmal Infection of Cell Cultures

Chapter 39. Mutation Epidemiology and Its Prospects for Detecting Human Germinal Mutagens

