Handbook of Multiphase Flow Assurance
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Multiphase Flow Assurance allows readers to progress in their understanding of basic phenomena and complex operating challenges. The book starts with the fundamentals, but then goes on to discuss phase behavior, fluid sampling, fluid flow properties and fluid characterization. It also covers flow assurance impedance, deliverability, stability and integrity issues, as well as hydraulic, thermal and risk analysis. The inclusion of case studies and references helps provide an industrial focus and practical application that makes the book a novel resource for flow assurance management and an introductory reference for engineers just entering the field of flow assurance.
Key Features
- Starts with flow assurance fundamentals, but also includes more complex operating challenges
- Brings together cross-disciplinary discussions and solutions of flow assurance in a single text
- Offers case studies and reference guidelines for practical applications
Readership
Practicing flow assurance engineers in the oil and gas industrial sector (primary); Practicing Petroleum Engineers/Managers, Subsea Engineers/Managers; Production technologists; Facilities and Pipeline Engineers; Postgraduate students working in or near the field of flow assurance
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. PVT and Rheology Investigation
3. Hydraulic and Thermal Analysis
4. Flow Assurance Impedance Issues
5. Flow Assurance Deliverability Issues
6. Flow Assurance Stability Issues
7. Flow Assurance Integrity Issues
8. Case Studies/Reference Material
9. Risk Analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 5th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130636
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130629
About the Author
Taras Makogon
Taras Makogon is currently a Principal Flow Assurance Consultant with the Wood Group. He is a technical contributor and manager with over twenty years in upstream petroleum industry and technology primarily in flow assurance and production chemistry in Deepwater, onshore and unconventional shale. He has strong project management, international operations, and commercial delivery of results and patents in process optimization, multiphase flow and molecular modeling chemical design to control solids crystallization and deposition in conduits. He has a Doctorate in Chemical Engineering and Petroleum Refining from the Colorado School of Mines, U.S.A., and an MBA in Finance from the Houston Baptist University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Flow Assurance Consultant, Wood Group, Houston, TX, USA