The Handbook of Multilevel Metallization for Integrated Circuits answers and important need by pulling together in one volume a thorough technical summary of each of the key areas that make up a multilevel metal system. Included are associated design, analysis, materials, and manufacturing topics. The book then serves three purposes: It functions as a good learning tool for the engineer newly assigned to work in metallization; It serves as a reference text for any MLM engineer, new or experienced, who wishes to refresh their memory. For someone who wants to further specialize in one topical areas, an extensive listing of references has been provided.