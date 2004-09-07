Handbook of MRI Pulse Sequences
1st Edition
Description
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is among the most important medical imaging techniques available today. There is an installed base of approximately 15,000 MRI scanners worldwide. Each of these scanners is capable of running many different "pulse sequences", which are governed by physics and engineering principles, and implemented by software programs that control the MRI hardware. To utilize an MRI scanner to the fullest extent, a conceptual understanding of its pulse sequences is crucial. Handbook of MRI Pulse Sequences offers a complete guide that can help the scientists, engineers, clinicians, and technologists in the field of MRI understand and better employ their scanner.
Key Features
- Explains pulse sequences, their components, and the associated image reconstruction methods commonly used in MRI
- Provides self-contained sections for individual techniques
- Can be used as a quick reference guide or as a resource for deeper study
- Includes both non-mathematical and mathematical descriptions
- Contains numerous figures, tables, references, and worked example problems
Readership
Researchers and clinicians in radiology, chemistry, biochemistry, pathology, psychology, neurology, and oncology who use Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).
Table of Contents
Part I: Background; Introduction. Part II: RF Pulses; RF Pulse Shapes; Basic RF Pulse Functions; Spectral RF Pulses; Spatial RF Pulses; Adiabatic RF Pulses. Part III: Gradients; Gradient Lobe Shapes; Imaging Gradients; Motion Sensitizing Gradients; Correction Gradients. Part IV: Data Acquisition, K-Space Sampling, and Image Reconstruction; Signal Acquisition and K-Space Sampling; Basics of Physiologica Gating, Triggering, and Monitoring; Common Image Reconstruction Techniques. Part V: Pulse Sequences; Basic Pulse Sequences; Angiographic Pulse Sequences; Echo Train Pulse Sequences; Advanced Pulse Sequence Techniques.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 7th September 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533124
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120928613
About the Author
Matt Bernstein
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Department of Radiology, Mayo Clinic, and Associate Professor, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN, U.S.A.
Kevin King
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Global Applied Science Lab, GE Healthcare, Milwaukee, WI, U.S.A.
Xiaohong Zhou
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, University of Illinois Medical Center, Chicago, IL, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...I believe it will become the 'gold standard' text for people involved in MR research or applications because of its clear and concise descriptions of most aspects of MRI." --Michael Jacobs, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland in the JOURNAL OF MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (2006)
"...an outstanding reference source that covers all the important aspects of pulse sequence design and implementation...it fills an important gap not addressed by the other texts on MRI physics. It should be on the shelf or next to the pulse programming computer of anyone who designs sequences or is a serious user of MRI/S methods of any type. The book will stand the test of time, even in a field as rapidly evolving as MRI, and will become a definitive classic." --G.H. Glover, Stanford University School of Medicine (2005)
"...a tour de force; the authors have written an exemplary pedagogical treatise on MRI pulse sequences targeted to scientists and engineers interested in understanding and constructing pulse sequences. While the book states as a prerequisite a basic understanding of MR physics, even someone with only a rudimentary understanding of MR can follow most of the discussion, which I attribute to the masterful execution by the authors. The writing is consistently good across all chapters...Anyone conducting research that makes use of the current state of MRI techniques should have this book on the shelf. It could serve as a reference for an advances course or a laboratory course on MRI pulses." --Medical Physics (May 2005)