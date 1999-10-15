This book covers an important and frequently overlooked area of welding - the repair of moulds, tools and dies. Because two rather different trades overlap in this process - welding and toolmaking, the materials and techniques involved have tended to be obscured. For many years, toolmakers and tool users have had to rely on the small number of specialist welders who do understand exactly what welding repair involves and have the skills to carry it out.



Understanding the technical side of tool steels is frequently a problem for welders and understanding the practical side of welding can be a problem for machinists. This book has been written so that specialists from both sides can get to grips with the techniques and procedures involved.



The Handbook of mould, tool and die repair welding is designed to save companies time and money by:

Acting as a training aid so that repairs can be carried out in-house

Reducing the need to send work out and the costs involved

Reducing the production time lost when repairs are required

Providing clear diagrams and a user-friendly style to make the techniques easily understood

It is an essential resource for Tool Room Managers and Foremen as well as maintenance and repair welding specialists.