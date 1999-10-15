Handbook of Mould, Tool and Die Repair Welding
1st Edition
Table of Contents
How to use this book; Writing your weld procedure; Identification of material; Choosing your filler wire; Heat control; Weld techniques; Equipment; Basic TIG welding for beginners; Appendices: Other steels and tool steels; Elements and their symbols; Millimetres to inches conversion table; Temperature conversion table weld procedure sheet.
Description
This book covers an important and frequently overlooked area of welding - the repair of moulds, tools and dies. Because two rather different trades overlap in this process - welding and toolmaking, the materials and techniques involved have tended to be obscured. For many years, toolmakers and tool users have had to rely on the small number of specialist welders who do understand exactly what welding repair involves and have the skills to carry it out.
Understanding the technical side of tool steels is frequently a problem for welders and understanding the practical side of welding can be a problem for machinists. This book has been written so that specialists from both sides can get to grips with the techniques and procedures involved.
The Handbook of mould, tool and die repair welding is designed to save companies time and money by:
- Acting as a training aid so that repairs can be carried out in-house
- Reducing the need to send work out and the costs involved
- Reducing the production time lost when repairs are required
- Providing clear diagrams and a user-friendly style to make the techniques easily understood
Key Features
- Comprehensive tool metal welder's reference work
- Written for the shop floor, by the shop floor
- Practical, easy to understand techniques designed to save time and money
Readership
Tool Room managers, foremen, and maintenance and repair welding specialists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 15th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738324
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734296
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
S Thompson Author
Steve Thompson is a fully time-served welder with 25 years experience in all aspects of welding and a particular expertise working with exotic pipework such as stainless steels and copper alloys. In 1989 he joined a newly-formed company intending to specialise in mould, tool and die welding repairs. He found there was little information on the subject, so he started to collect together notes, materials and diagrams on the techniques which made the job easier. The book has grown out of this process and its practical and accessible style is a direct result of Steve's first hand experience.