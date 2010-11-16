Handbook of Monetary Economics, Volume 3B

This, the companion volume provides the counterpoint to the Monetary Analysis writings in Volume 3A. Here the theme of macroeconomic engineering confronting politico-economic and socio-economic reality comes to the fore. The politics of monetary policy, inflation targeting, the clash between monetary and fiscal policy are all addressed. The question of robustness in macroeconomic policy making is considered. This volume provides a valuable source for those concerned with increasing our understanding of the links between theory and practice

Martin Shubik, Yale University

Monetary Economics has made great strides since the HANDBOOK OF MONETARY ECONOMICS, Volumes 1 and 2 was published. In Volumes 3A and 3B you will find surveys, written by leaders in their fields, of new work on foundations, the transmission mechanism, adaptive learning and expectation formation, optimal monetary policy, constraints on monetary policy, robustness in macroeconomics, monetary policy in practice, and much more, as well as applications to the latest crises. Every economist will want these volumes placed within easy reach on their bookshelf.

William A. Brock, University of Wisconsin, Madison