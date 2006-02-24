Handbook of Models for Human Aging
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Models for Human Aging is designed as the only comprehensive work available that covers the diversity of aging models currently available. For each animal model, it presents key aspects of biology, nutrition, factors affecting life span, methods of age determination, use in research, and disadvantages/advantes of use. Chapters on comparative models take a broad sweep of age-related diseases, from Alzheimer's to joint disease, cataracts, cancer, and obesity. In addition, there is an historical overview and discussion of model availability, key methods, and ethical issues.
Key Features
- Utilizes a multidisciplinary approach
- Shows tricks and approaches not available in primary publications
- First volume of its kind to combine both methods of study for human aging and animal models
- Over 200 illustrations
Readership
Researchers interested in the mechanisms of aging, gerontologists, health professionals, and allied health professionals and students
Table of Contents
I. Introduction
Historical Development of Animal Models of Aging Richard L Sprott, Steven N Austad
Species Selection in Comparative Studies of Aging and Anti-Aging Joao Pedro de Magalhaes
Principles of Animal Use for Gerontological Research Richard A. Miller
From Primary Cultures to the Aging Organism: Lessons from Human T Lymphocytes Rita B Effros
Models of Systems Failure in Aging Leonid A Gavrilov, Natalia S. Gavrilova
Major Issues in Ethics of Aging Research Michael D Smith
Ethical Aspects of Research Involving Elderly Persons Paul S Mueller, C. Christopher Hook
II. General Methods
SAGE KE and Other Online Resources Related to Aging Evelyn Strauss, R. John Davenport
Proteomics in Aging Research Christian Schoneich
Application of High-throughput Technologies to Aging-related Research Matt Kaeberlein
Models of Alzheimer's Disease Harry LeVine, III, Lary C Walker
Age-Related Hippocampal Dysfunction: Early Alzheimer's Disease vs Normal Aging Scott A Small
Epidemiology in Aging Research Hermann Brenner, Volker Arndt
Statistical Issues for Longevity Studies in Animal Models Chenxi Wang, Scott Keith, Kevin R Fontaine, David B Allison
Models for the Study of Infection in Populations John R Williams
Estimation of the rate of production of oxygen radicals at mitochondria Alberto Sanz, Gustavo Barja
III. Animal Models
A. Premammalian Systems
Telomeres and Aging in the Yeast Model System Kurt W Runge
Longevity and Aging in the Budding Yeast Matt Kaeberlein
From Yeast Methuselah Genes to Evolutionary Medicine Paolo Fabrizio, Valter D. Longo
Strongyloides Ratti: A Nematode with Extraordinary Plasticity in Aging Michael P. Gardner, David Gems, Mark Viney
Insect Models for the Study of Aging Klaus-Guenter Collatz
Drosophila Models of Aging Satomi Miwa, Alan Cohen
Models of Aging in Honeybee Workers Gro V Amdam, Olav Rueppel
Ants as Naturally Long-lived Insect Models for Aging Joel D Parker, Karen M Parker
B. Mammalian Systems
Gene Expression and the Extended Longevity Phenotypes of Drosophila melanogaster Robert Arking
Annual Fish as a Genetic Model for Aging Pudur Jagadeeswaran
The Use of Mature Zebrafish (Danio rerio) as a Model for Human Aging and Disease Evan T Keller, Jill M. Keller, Gavin Gillespie
Zebrafish as Aging Models Shuji Kishi
Telomeres In Aging: Birds Susan E. Swanberg, Mary E. Delany
Domestic and Wild Bird Models for the Study of Aging Donna J. Holmes, M.A. Ottinger
A Transgenic Mini Rat Strain as a Tool for Studying Aging and Calorie Restriction Isao Shimokawa
Rat Models of Age-related Cognitive Decline Jennifer L Bizon, Michelle M Nicolle
Aged Rodents for Biogerontology Research Nancy L. Nadon
Life Extension in the Dwarf Mouse Andrzej Bartke
The Canine Model of Human Brain Aging: Cognition, Behavior, and Neuropathology P Dwight Tapp, Christina T Siwak
Bats as a Novel Model for Aging Research Anja K Brunet-Rossinni, Rocco E. Rossinni
Memory in the Aging Hippocampus: What can place cells tell us? Iain A Wilson
The Rhesus Macaque as a Model of Human Aging and Age-Related Disease Mary Ann Ottinger, Jullie A. Mattison; Mary B. Zelinski, Julie M. Wu, Steve Kohama, George S. Roth, Mark A. Lane, Donald K. Ingram
Non-human Primates as a Model for Reproductinve Aging and Human Infertility Barry D. Bavister, Carol A. Brenner
IV. Comparative Models
Neurobiology of the Aging Brain Carlo Bertoni-Freddari, Patrizia Fattoretti, William Meier-Ruge
Mitochondrial DNA and Aging Mikhail Alexeyev, Susan P. LeDoux, Glen L. Wilson
Models for Apoptosis Christiane Charriaut-Marlangue, Sylvain Renolleau
Age-related Changes in Hormones and Their Receptors in Animal Models of Female Reproductive Senescence Jacqueline A. Maffucci, Andrea C. Gore
Models of Chaperones in Aging Jens Kroll, J. O. Nehlin
Therapeutic Potential of Stem Cells In Aging Related Diseases Shannon Whirledge, Kirk C.L. Lo, and Dolores J. Lamb
Nuclear Transfer and Cloning: Preservaton or Expansion of Proliferative Lifespan? Keith E Latham
Human Models of Longevity Thomas Perls
Computational Models of Mitochondrial DNA in Aging David C Samuels
Mouse Models of Accelerated Aging Jan Vijg, Paul Hasty
V. Disease-States and Normal Aging
A. Disease States
Models, Definitions, and Criteria of Frailty David B. Hogan
Fertility and Aging Men Peter N Schlegel, Puneet Masson, Sarah M. Lambert, Harry Fisch
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Peter N Celec
Murine Models of Infectious Diseases in the Aged Kevin P High
Physiopathology, clinical symptoms and causative agents of pneumonia Jean-Paul Janssens
Diabetes and Aging Tamas Fulop, A. Larbi; D. Tessier, A. Carpentier
Diabetes as a Model of Premature Aging Arshag D Mooradian
Frailty as a Model of Aging Jeremy D. Walston
Osteoporosis and Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly Samy I McFarlane, MD, FACP, FACE, CCD, John Nicasio, Ranganath Muniyappa
Depression in Older Patients Kiran Rabheru
The Aging Human Lung: Age-associated Changes in Structure and Function Keith C. Meyer
Iceland as a Model for Human Aging Adalsteinn Gudmundsson, Palmi V Jonsson
Behavior and Personality in the Study of Successful Aging Judith Corr, Lorraine Tarou
B. Health Issues Affecting the Elderly
Andropause Rabih Hijazi, Glenn R. Cunningham*
Aging and the perceptual organization of sounds: a change of scene? Claude Alain, Benjamin J. Dyson, Joel S. Snyder
Models of Immune Function in Aging Christopher A. Jolly, Zhun Xu
Human T Cell Clones in Long-term Culture as Models for the Impact of Chronic Antigenic Stress in Aging Graham Pawelec, Erminia Mariani, Rafael Solana, Rosalyn Forsey, Anis Larbi, Simone Neri, Olga Dela Rosa, Yvonne Barnett, Jon Tolson, Tamas Fulop
Age-Related Changes in the Human Retina Carlo Cavallotti, Nicola Pescosolido
Models of Age Related Vision Problems J. Fielding Hejtmancik, Mark Kantorow, Takeshi Iwata
Health, Functional and Therapeutic Implications of Obesity in Aging R L Kennedy, E Y H Khoo
Age and Joints Klaus Bobacz, Ilse-Gerlinde Sunk
Sleep Quality in the Elderly Ragnar Asplund
Atherogenesis and Aging Cam Patterson
Managing Menopausal Symptons Mary Ellen Rousseau
Psychological Aging: A Contextual View Hans-Werner Wahl, Frieder R. Lang
Nutrients and Aging Lawrence J Whalley
C. Approaches to Treatment and Models
Methods for Studying Hearing Impairment and Auditory Problems of the Aged Robert D Frisina, D. Robert Frisina
A Model for Understanding the Pathomechanics of Osteoarthritis in Aging Thomas P Andriacchi, Annegret Mundermann
Aging and Cardiovascular Angiogenesis Models Andrew Chin, Jacquelyn M. Holm, Inga J. Duignan, and Jay M. Edelberg*
Models for the Study of Stroke Thiruma V. Arumugam, Mark P. Mattson*
Werner Syndrome as a Model of Human Aging Raymond J Monnat, Jr
Models of Sarcopenia Alfred L Fisher
Aging of Human Skin Paolo U Giacomoni
Models of Hypertension in Aging Jane F Reckelhoff, Radu Iliescu, Licy Yanes, Lourdes A Fortepiani
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1075
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 24th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080460062
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123693914
About the Editor
P. Michael Conn
P. Michael Conn is the Senior Vice President for Research and Associate Provost, Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He is The Robert C. Kimbrough, Professor of Internal Medicine and Cell Biology/Biochemistry. He was previously Director of Research Advocacy and Professor of Physiology and Pharmacology, Cell Biology and Development and Obstetrics and Gynecology at Oregon Health and Science University and Senior Scientist of the Oregon National Primate Research Center (ONPRC). He served for twelve years as Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the ONPRC. After receiving a B.S. degree and teaching certification from the University of Michigan (1971), a M.S. from North Carolina State University (1973), and a Ph.D. degree from Baylor College of Medicine (1976), Conn did a fellowship at the NIH, then joined the faculty in the Department of Pharmacology, Duke University Medical Center where he was promoted to Associate Professor in 1982. In 1984, he became Professor and Head of Pharmacology at the University of Iowa College of Medicine, a position he held for eleven years. Conn is known for his research in the area of the cellular and molecular basis of action of gonadotropin releasing hormone action in the pituitary and therapeutic approaches that restore misfolded proteins to function. His work has led to drugs that have benefitted humans and animals. Most recently, he has identified a new class of drugs, pharmacoperones, which act by regulating the intracellular trafficking of receptors, enzymes and ion channels. He has authored or co-authored over 350 publications in this area and written or edited over 200 books, including texts in neurosciences, molecular biology and endocrinology. Conn has served as the editor of many professional journals and book series (Endocrinology, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Endocrine, Methods, Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science and Contemporary Endocrinology). Conn served on the National Board of Medical Examiners, including two years as chairman of the reproduction and endocrinology committee. The work of his laboratory has been recognized with a MERIT award from the NIH, the J.J. Abel Award of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, the Weitzman, Oppenheimer and Ingbar Awards of the Endocrine Society, the National Science Medal of Mexico (the Miguel Aleman Prize) and the Stevenson Award of Canada. He is the recipient of the Oregon State Award for Discovery, the Media Award of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and was named a distinguished Alumnus of Baylor College of Medicine in 2012. Conn is a previous member of Council for the American Society for Cell Biology and the Endocrine Society and is a prior President of the Endocrine Society, during which time he founded the Hormone Foundation and worked with political leadership to heighten the public’s awareness of diabetes. Conn’s students and fellows have gone on to become leaders in industry and academia. He is an elected member of the Mexican Institute of Medicine and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is the co-author of The Animal Research War (2008) and many articles for the public and academic community on the value of animal research and the dangers posed by animal extremism. His op/eds have appeared in The Washington Post, The LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Des Moines Register, and elsewhere. Conn consults with organizations that are influenced by animal extremism and with universities and companies facing challenges from these groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, USA
Reviews
"Taken all together, this handbook gives an excellent impression of what is done in aging research nowadays, which models are applied for which question and where the limitations of the models are. It covers very broadly standard models as well as more exotic, just emerging modles of aging research. Michael Conn has indeed achieved his goal of creating a comprehensive handbook covering all models of research." --Martina Rauner in WIENER MEDIZINISCHE WOCHENSCHRIFT