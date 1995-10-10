Handbook of Milk Composition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123844309, 9780080533117

Handbook of Milk Composition

1st Edition

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080533117
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th October 1995
Page Count: 919
Table of Contents

Introduction. The Structure of Milk: Implications for Sampling and Storage. The Milk Lipid Globule Membrane. Particulate Constituents in Human and Bovine Milks. Sampling and Storage of Human Milk. Sampling and Storage of Bovine Milk. Physical Properties of Human and Bovine Milks. Determinants of Milk Volume and Composition: Lactogenesis in Women: A Cascade of Events Revealed By Milk Composition. Milk Volume and Caloric Density of Human Milk. Milk Volume and Caloric Density of Bovine Milk. Regional Variations in the Composition of Human Milk. Effects of Gestational Age at Delivery on Human Milk Components. Miscellaneous Factors Affecting Composition and Volume of Human and Bovine Milks. Carbohydrates in Milk: Analysis, Quantities and Significance. Nitrogenous Components of Milk: Human Milk Proteins. Nonprotein Nitrogen Fractions of Human Milk. Enzymes in Human Milk. Hormones and Growth Factors in Human Milk. Nucleotides and Related Compounds in Human Milk. Protein and Amino Acid Composition of Bovine Milk. Nonprotein Nitrogen Compounds in Bovine Milk. Enzymes Indigenous to Bovine Milk. Hormones and Growth Factors in Bovine Milk. Human Milk Lipids. Bovine Milk Lipids. Minerals, Ions and Trace Elements in Milk: Ionic Interactions in Milk. Major Minerals and Ionic Constituents of Human and Bovine Milks. Microminerals in Bovine and Human Milks. Vitamins in Milk: Water Soluble Vitamins in Human Milk. Water Soluble Vitamins in Bovine Milk. Carotenoids, Retinoids, And Vitamin K. Vitamins D and E in Human Milk. Fat Soluble Vitamins in Bovine Milk. Defense Agents in Milk: Defense Agents in Human Milk. Defense Agents in Bovine Milk. Comparative Analysis of Non-Human Milks: Phylogenetic Variation in the Gross Composition of Milks. Comparative Analysis of the Fatty Acid Composition of Milks. Comparative Analysis of Milks Used for Human Consumption. Infant Formulas. Contaminants in Milk: Drugs and Contaminants in Human Milk. Contaminants in Bovine Milk. Summary.

Description

This informative treatise offers a concise collection of existing, expert data summarizing the composition of milk. The Handbook of Milk Composition summarizes current information on all aspects of human and bovine milk, including: sampling, storage, composition, as well as specific chapters on major and minor components such as protein, carbohydrates, lipids, electrolytes, minerals, vitamins and hormones. The book also features comprehensive coverage of compartmentation, host-defense components, factors affecting composition, composition of commercial formulas, and contaminants.

Key Features

  • Reliable data on the composition of human and bovine milks.
  • Discusses the many factors affecting composition.
  • Composition tables make up 25-30% of the total book.
  • Problems concerning sampling and analysis are described.
  • Should appeal equally to industry and academia.
  • Also of interest to developing countries in need of information on infant nutrition and agricultural development

