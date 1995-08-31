The Handbook of Microwave Technology provides a reference resource for professionals in business and industry as well as science and engineering students. A compact, concise reference, the Volumes contain focused chapters complete with useful formulas, charts, graphs, tables, examples, and diagrams that are clearly explained and easily applicable to practical cases. Volume I: Components and Devices provides a comprehensive overview of the components and devices used in microwave circuits, including microwave transmission lines, resonators, filters, ferrite devices, solid state devices, transistor oscillators and amplifiers, directional couplers, microstripline components, microwave detectors, mixers, converters and harmonic generators, and microwave solid-state switches, phase shifters and attenuators. Volume II: Applications discusses consumer, industrial, biomedical, and chemical applications of microwave technology. It also covers microwave instrumentation and measurement, thermodynamics, and applications in navigation, law enforcement, and radio communication.