Handbook of Microwave Technology
1st Edition
Description
The Handbook of Microwave Technology provides a reference resource for professionals in business and industry as well as science and engineering students. A compact, concise reference, the Volumes contain focused chapters complete with useful formulas, charts, graphs, tables, examples, and diagrams that are clearly explained and easily applicable to practical cases. Volume I: Components and Devices provides a comprehensive overview of the components and devices used in microwave circuits, including microwave transmission lines, resonators, filters, ferrite devices, solid state devices, transistor oscillators and amplifiers, directional couplers, microstripline components, microwave detectors, mixers, converters and harmonic generators, and microwave solid-state switches, phase shifters and attenuators. Volume II: Applications discusses consumer, industrial, biomedical, and chemical applications of microwave technology. It also covers microwave instrumentation and measurement, thermodynamics, and applications in navigation, law enforcement, and radio communication.
Key Features
- of Volume I
- Includes coverage of numerous components and devices used in microwave circuits, including:
- Microwave transmission lines
- Resonators, filters, ferrite devices, solid state devices
- Transistor oscillators and amplifers
- Directional couplers and microstripline components
- Microwave detectors, mixers, converters, and harmonic generators
Microwave solid-state switches, phase shifters, and attenuators
Key Features of Volume II
- Discusses consumer, industrial, biomedical, and chemical applications of microwave technology
- Covers microwave instrumentation and measurements
- Includes applications in navigation, law enforcement, and radio communication
Table of Contents
VOLUME I: Microwave Transmission Lines. Microstrip Lines. Microwave Resonators. Microstrip Line Components. Microstrip Line Components: Suspended-Substrate Technique. Microwave Filters. Directional Couplers. Microwave Ferrite Devices. Microwave Solid-State Devices. Transferred Electron Devices. Microwave IMPATT Diode Amplifiers and Oscillators. Microwave Transistor Oscillators and Amplifiers. Microwave Detectors, Mixers, Converters, And Harmonic Generators. Electron Beam Formation, Focusing, And Collection in Microwave Tubes. Microwave Solid-State Switches, Phase Shifters, And Attenuators. Microwave Thermionic Density Modulated Devices and Applications. Microwave Impedance Matching Techniques. VOLUME II: Klystrons. Magnetrons. Travelling-Wave Thermionic Devices. Gyrotrons, Magnicons, And Ubitrons. The Peniotron. Thermodynamics of Microwave Devices. Microwave Antennas. Propagation at Microwave Frequencies. Consumer Applications of Microwaves: Microwave Oven and Accessories. Industrial Applications of Microwaves. Biomedical Applications of Microwave Engineering. Chemical Applications of Microwaves. Electron Paramagnetic Resonance. Microwave Navigation Aids: Part A: The Global Positioning System. Part B: Doppler Navigation System. Microwave Applications for Law Enforcement. Microwave Radio Communication. Microwave Instrumentation and Measurements. Microwave Mathematics. Microwave Materials. Microwave Masers. References. Index for Volumes I and II.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 31st August 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534107
About the Editor
T. Ishii
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering