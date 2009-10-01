Handbook of Methods and Instrumentation in Separation Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123750952, 9780123757272

Handbook of Methods and Instrumentation in Separation Science

1st Edition

Volume 1

Editor-in-Chiefs: Colin Poole
eBook ISBN: 9780123757272
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123750952
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2009
Page Count: 880
Description

Handbook of Methods and Instrumentation in Separation Science, Volume 1 provides concise overviews and summaries of the main methods used for separation. It is based on the Encyclopedia of Separation Science. The handbook focuses on the principles of methods and instrumentation. It provides general concepts concerning the subject matter; it does not present specific procedures.

This volume discusses the separation processes including affinity methods, analytical ultracentrifugation, centrifugation, chromatography, and use of decanter centrifuge and dye. Each methodology is defined and compared with other separation processes. It also provides specific techniques, principles, and theories concerning each process. Furthermore, the handbook presents the applications, benefits, and validation of the processes described in this book.

This handbook is an excellent reference for biomedical researchers, environmental and production chemists, flavor and fragrance technologists, food and beverage technologists, academic and industrial librarians, and nuclear researchers. Students and novices will also find this handbook useful for practice and learning.

Key Features

  • One-stop source for information on separation methods
  • General overviews for quick orientation
  • Ease of use for finding results fast
  • Expert coverage of major separation methods
  • Coverage of techniques for all sizes of samples, pico-level to kilo-level

Readership

Academic and Industrial Librarians
Production Chemists
Environmental Chemists
Biomedical Researchers
Food and Beverage Technologists
Flavor and Fragrance Technologists
Nuclear Researchers

Table of Contents


Affinity Membranes

Affinity Partitioning in Aqueous Two-Phase Systems

Affinity Separations

Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Biochemical Engineering Aspects of Affinity Separations

Centrifugation

Chromatography

Countercurrent Chromatography: Extrusion–Elution

Countercurrent Chromatography: Instrumentation

Countercurrent Chromatography: Large-Scale

Countercurrent Chromatography: Overview

Covalent Chromatography

Decanters

Dye Ligands

Gas Chromatography: Chiral Separations

Gas Chromatography: Column Technology

Gas Chromatography: Derivatization

Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Genera

Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Infrared Spectrometry

Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry

Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Mass Spectrometry

Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Selective

Gas Chromatography: Gas–Solid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography: Headspace Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography: High-Speed Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography: High Temperature Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography: Historical Development

Gas Chromatography: Large-Scale Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography: Multidimensional Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography: Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography

Gas Chromatography: Sampling Systems

Gas Chromatography: Theory of Gas Chromatography

Hydrodynamic Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Immobilized Boronates/Lectins

Immobilized Metal Ion Chromatography

Immunoaffinity Chromatography

Imprint Polymers

Large-Scale Centrifugation

Liquid Chromatography–Gas Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Column Testing and Evaluation

Liquid Chromatography: Derivatization

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Evaporative Light Scattering

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Fluorescence Detection

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Infrared Spectrometry

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Laser Light Scattering

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Mass Spectrometry

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Refractive Index Detectors

Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Ultraviolet and Visible Detection

Liquid Chromatography: Electrochromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Flash Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Historical Development

Liquid Chromatography: Instrumentation

Liquid Chromatography: Large-Scale Liquid Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Chiral

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Gradient Polymer Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Ion Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Ion Exclusion Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Ion-Pair Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Micellar Liquid Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Normal Phase

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Reversed Phase

Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Size-Exclusion Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Medium Pressure Liquid Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Monolithic Columns

Liquid Chromatography: Multidimensional Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Theory of Liquid Chromatography

Liquid Chromatography: Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography

Macromolecular Interactions: Characterization by Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Method Validation

Paper Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Chiral

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Detection: Infrared Spectrophotometry

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Historical Development

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Instrumentation

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Large-Scale Separations

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Theory of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

Theory and Development of Affinity Chromatography

Theory of Centrifugation

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Chiral Separations

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Detection: Densitometry and Image Analysis

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Detection: Flame-Ionization Detection

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Detection: Radioactivity Detection

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Development: Conventional

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Development: Forced Flow and Centrifugal

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Historical Development

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Instrumentation

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Large-Scale Separations

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Layer Properties

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Spray Reagents

Thin-Layer Chromatography: Theory of Thin-Layer Chromatography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
880
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123757272
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123750952

About the Editor-in-Chief

Colin Poole

Colin Poole

Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA

Ratings and Reviews

