Handbook of Methods and Instrumentation in Separation Science
1st Edition
Volume 1
Handbook of Methods and Instrumentation in Separation Science, Volume 1 provides concise overviews and summaries of the main methods used for separation. It is based on the Encyclopedia of Separation Science. The handbook focuses on the principles of methods and instrumentation. It provides general concepts concerning the subject matter; it does not present specific procedures.
This volume discusses the separation processes including affinity methods, analytical ultracentrifugation, centrifugation, chromatography, and use of decanter centrifuge and dye. Each methodology is defined and compared with other separation processes. It also provides specific techniques, principles, and theories concerning each process. Furthermore, the handbook presents the applications, benefits, and validation of the processes described in this book.
This handbook is an excellent reference for biomedical researchers, environmental and production chemists, flavor and fragrance technologists, food and beverage technologists, academic and industrial librarians, and nuclear researchers. Students and novices will also find this handbook useful for practice and learning.
- One-stop source for information on separation methods
- General overviews for quick orientation
- Ease of use for finding results fast
- Expert coverage of major separation methods
- Coverage of techniques for all sizes of samples, pico-level to kilo-level
Readership
Academic and Industrial Librarians
Production Chemists
Environmental Chemists
Biomedical Researchers
Food and Beverage Technologists
Flavor and Fragrance Technologists
Nuclear Researchers
Table of Contents
Affinity Membranes
Affinity Partitioning in Aqueous Two-Phase Systems
Affinity Separations
Analytical Ultracentrifugation
Biochemical Engineering Aspects of Affinity Separations
Centrifugation
Chromatography
Countercurrent Chromatography: Extrusion–Elution
Countercurrent Chromatography: Instrumentation
Countercurrent Chromatography: Large-Scale
Countercurrent Chromatography: Overview
Covalent Chromatography
Decanters
Dye Ligands
Gas Chromatography: Chiral Separations
Gas Chromatography: Column Technology
Gas Chromatography: Derivatization
Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Genera
Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Infrared Spectrometry
Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Ion Mobility Mass Spectrometry
Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Mass Spectrometry
Gas Chromatography: Detectors: Selective
Gas Chromatography: Gas–Solid Chromatography
Gas Chromatography: Headspace Gas Chromatography
Gas Chromatography: High-Speed Gas Chromatography
Gas Chromatography: High Temperature Gas Chromatography
Gas Chromatography: Historical Development
Gas Chromatography: Large-Scale Gas Chromatography
Gas Chromatography: Multidimensional Gas Chromatography
Gas Chromatography: Pyrolysis Gas Chromatography
Gas Chromatography: Sampling Systems
Gas Chromatography: Theory of Gas Chromatography
Hydrodynamic Chromatography
Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
Immobilized Boronates/Lectins
Immobilized Metal Ion Chromatography
Immunoaffinity Chromatography
Imprint Polymers
Large-Scale Centrifugation
Liquid Chromatography–Gas Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Column Testing and Evaluation
Liquid Chromatography: Derivatization
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Evaporative Light Scattering
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Fluorescence Detection
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Infrared Spectrometry
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Laser Light Scattering
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Mass Spectrometry
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Refractive Index Detectors
Liquid Chromatography: Detectors: Ultraviolet and Visible Detection
Liquid Chromatography: Electrochromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Flash Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Historical Development
Liquid Chromatography: Instrumentation
Liquid Chromatography: Large-Scale Liquid Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Chiral
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Gradient Polymer Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Ion Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Ion Exclusion Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Ion-Pair Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Micellar Liquid Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Normal Phase
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Reversed Phase
Liquid Chromatography: Mechanisms: Size-Exclusion Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Medium Pressure Liquid Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Monolithic Columns
Liquid Chromatography: Multidimensional Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Theory of Liquid Chromatography
Liquid Chromatography: Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography
Macromolecular Interactions: Characterization by Analytical Ultracentrifugation
Method Validation
Paper Chromatography
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Chiral
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Detection: Infrared Spectrophotometry
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Historical Development
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Instrumentation
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Large-Scale Separations
Supercritical Fluid Chromatography: Theory of Supercritical Fluid Chromatography
Theory and Development of Affinity Chromatography
Theory of Centrifugation
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Chiral Separations
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Detection: Densitometry and Image Analysis
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Detection: Flame-Ionization Detection
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Detection: Radioactivity Detection
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Development: Conventional
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Development: Forced Flow and Centrifugal
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Historical Development
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Instrumentation
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Large-Scale Separations
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Layer Properties
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Spray Reagents
Thin-Layer Chromatography: Theory of Thin-Layer Chromatography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 1st October 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123757272
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123750952
About the Editor-in-Chief
Colin Poole
Professor Colin Poole is internationally known in the field of thin-layer chromatography and is an editor of the Journal of Chromatography and former editor of the Journal of Planar Chromatography – Modern TLC. He has authored several books on chromatography, recent examples being “The Essence of Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2003), and “Gas Chromatography” published by Elsevier (2012). He is the author of approximately 400 research articles, many of which deal with thin-layer chromatography, and is co-chair of the biennial “International Symposium on High-Performance Thin-Layer Chromatography”.
Affiliations and Expertise
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA