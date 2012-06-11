Handbook of Metal Injection Molding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090669, 9780857096234

Handbook of Metal Injection Molding

1st Edition

Editors: Donald Heaney
eBook ISBN: 9780857096234
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090669
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 11th June 2012
Page Count: 604
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Chapter 1: Metal powder injection molding (MIM): key trends and markets

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction and background

1.2 History of success

1.3 Industry structure

1.4 Statistical highlights

1.5 Industry shifts

1.6 Sales situation

1.7 Market statistics

1.8 Metal powder injection molding market by region

1.9 Metal powder injection molding market by application

1.10 Market opportunities

1.11 Production sophistication

1.12 Conclusion

Part I: Processing

Chapter 2: Designing for metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Available materials and properties

2.3 Dimensional capability

2.4 Surface finish

2.5 Tooling artifacts

2.6 Design considerations

Chapter 3: Powders for metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Ideal MIM powder characteristics

3.3 Characterizing MIM powders

3.4 Different MIM powder fabrication techniques

3.5 Different alloying methods

Chapter 4: Powder binder formulation and compound manufacture in metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction: the role of binders

4.2 Binder chemistry and constituents

4.3 Binder properties and effects on feedstock

4.4 Mixing technologies

4.5 Case studies: lab scale and commercial formulations

Chapter 5: Tooling for metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 General design and function of injection molding machines

5.3 Elements of the tool set

5.4 Tool design options

5.5 Special features and instrumentation

5.6 Supporting software and economic aspects

Chapter 6: Molding of components in metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Injection molding equipment

6.3 Auxiliary equipment

6.4 Injection molding process

6.5 Common defects in MIM

Chapter 7: Debinding and sintering of metal injection molding (MIM) components

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Primary debinding

7.3 Secondary debinding

7.4 Sintering

7.5 MIM materials

7.6 Settering

7.7 MIM furnaces

7.8 Furnace profiles

7.9 Summary

7.10 Acknowledgements

Part II: Quality issues

Chapter 8: Characterization of feedstock in metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rheology

8.3 Thermal analysis

8.4 Thermal conductivity

8.5 Pressure-volume-temperature (PVT)

8.6 Conclusions

8.7 Acknowledgments

Chapter 9: Modeling and simulation of metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

9.1 Modeling and simulation of the mixing process

9.2 Modeling and simulation of the injection molding process

9.3 Modeling and simulation of the thermal debinding process

9.4 Modeling and simulation of the sintering process

9.5 Conclusion

Chapter 10: Common defects in metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Feedstock

10.3 Molding

10.4 Debinding

10.5 Sintering

10.6 Conclusion

Chapter 11: Qualification of metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 The metal injection molding process

11.3 Product qualification method

11.4 MIM prototype methodology

11.5 Process control

11.6 Understanding of control parameters

11.7 Conclusion

Chapter 12: Control of carbon content in metal injection molding (MIM)

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction: the importance of carbon control

12.2 Methods of controlling carbon, binder elimination and process parameters affecting carbon control

12.3 Control of carbon in particular materials

12.4 Material properties affected by carbon content

Part III: Special metal injection molding processes

Chapter 13: Micro metal injection molding (MicroMIM)

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Potential of powder injection molding for microtechnology

13.3 Micro-manufacturing methods for tool making

13.4 Powder injection molding of micro-components

13.5 Multi-component micro powder injection molding

13.6 Simulation of MicroMIM

13.7 Conclusion and future trends

13.8 Sources of further information and advice

Chapter 14: Two-material/two-color powder metal injection molding (2C-PIM)

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Injection molding technology

14.3 Debinding and sintering

14.4 2C-PIM products

14.5 Future trends

Chapter 15: Powder space holder metal injection molding (PSH-MIM) of micro-porous metals

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Production methods for porous metals

15.3 Formation of micro-porous structures by the PSH method

15.4 Control of porous structure with the PSH method

15.5 Liquid infiltration properties of micro-porous metals produced by the PSH method

15.6 Dimensional accuracy of micro-porous MIM parts

15.7 Functionally graded structures of micro-porous metals

15.8 Conclusion

15.9 Acknowledgements

Part IV: Special metal injection molding processes

Chapter 16: Metal injection molding (MIM) of stainless steel

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Stainless steels in metal injection molding (MIM)

16.3 Applications of MIM stainless steels

16.4 Acknowledgements

Chapter 17: Metal injection molding (MIM) of titanium and titanium alloys

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Challenges of MIM of titanium

17.3 Basics of processing

17.4 Mechanical properties

17.5 Cost reduction

17.6 Special applications

17.7 Conclusion and future trends

17.8 Sources of further information

Chapter 18: Metal injection molding (MIM) of thermal management materials in microelectronics

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Heat dissipation in microelectronics

18.3 Copper

18.4 Tungsten–copper

18.5 Molybdenum–copper

18.6 Conclusions

Chapter 19: Metal injection molding (MIM) of soft magnetic materials

Abstract:

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Fe–6.5Si

19.3 Fe–9.5Si–5.5Al

19.4 Fe–50Ni

19.5 Conclusion

Chapter 20: Metal injection molding (MIM) of high-speed tool steels

Abstract:

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Tool steel MIM processing

20.3 Mechanical properties

Chapter 21: Metal injection molding (MIM) of heavy alloys, refractory metals, and hardmetals

Abstract:

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Applications

21.3 Feedstock formulation concerns

21.4 Heavy alloys

21.5 Refractory metals

21.6 Hardmetals

Index

Description

Metal injection molding combines the most useful characteristics of powder metallurgy and plastic injection molding to facilitate the production of small, complex-shaped metal components with outstanding mechanical properties. The Handbook of metal injection molding provides an authoritative guide to this important technology and its applications.

Part one discusses the fundamentals of the metal injection molding process with chapters on topics such as component design, important powder characteristics, compound manufacture, tooling design, molding optimization, debinding, and sintering. Part two provides a detailed review of quality issues, including feedstock characterisation, modeling and simulation, methods to qualify a MIM process, common defects and carbon content control. Special metal injection molding processes are the focus of part three, which provides comprehensive coverage of micro components, two material/two color structures, and porous metal techniques. Finally, part four explores metal injection molding of particular materials, including stainless steels, titanium and titanium alloys, thermal management alloys, high speed tool steels, heavy alloys, refractory metals, hard metals and soft magnetic alloys.

With its distinguished editor and expert team of international contributors, the Handbook of metal injection molding is an essential guide for all those involved in the high-volume manufacture of small precision parts, across a wide range of high-tech industries such as microelectronics, biomedical and aerospace engineering.

Key Features

  • Provides an authoritative guide to metal injection molding and its applications
  • Discusses the fundamentals of the metal injection molding processes and covers topics such as component design, important powder characteristics, compound manufacture, tooling design, molding optimization, debinding, and sintering
  • Comprehensively examines quality issues such as feedstock characterization, modeling and simulation, common defects and carbon content control

Readership

High-volume manufacturers of small precision parts; aerospace, biomedical, dental, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, defense and other high-tech industries; metal fabrication companies

Reviews

"...contains very up-to-date information on market, technological, quality and practical issues...a comprehensive book with very recent research outputs and practical examples of application."--International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 1-13

This new book will be a most useful reference tool for MIM researchers, producers and end-users alike., Power Injection Moulding International

About the Editors

Donald Heaney Editor

Donald F. Heaney is the President and CEO of Advanced Powder Products Inc., USA. He is also an adjunct Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics at The Pennsylvania State University.

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO of Advanced Powder Products Inc., USA. He is also an adjunct Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics at The Pennsylvania State University.

