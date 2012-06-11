Handbook of Metal Injection Molding
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Preface
Chapter 1: Metal powder injection molding (MIM): key trends and markets
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction and background
1.2 History of success
1.3 Industry structure
1.4 Statistical highlights
1.5 Industry shifts
1.6 Sales situation
1.7 Market statistics
1.8 Metal powder injection molding market by region
1.9 Metal powder injection molding market by application
1.10 Market opportunities
1.11 Production sophistication
1.12 Conclusion
Part I: Processing
Chapter 2: Designing for metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Available materials and properties
2.3 Dimensional capability
2.4 Surface finish
2.5 Tooling artifacts
2.6 Design considerations
Chapter 3: Powders for metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Ideal MIM powder characteristics
3.3 Characterizing MIM powders
3.4 Different MIM powder fabrication techniques
3.5 Different alloying methods
Chapter 4: Powder binder formulation and compound manufacture in metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction: the role of binders
4.2 Binder chemistry and constituents
4.3 Binder properties and effects on feedstock
4.4 Mixing technologies
4.5 Case studies: lab scale and commercial formulations
Chapter 5: Tooling for metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 General design and function of injection molding machines
5.3 Elements of the tool set
5.4 Tool design options
5.5 Special features and instrumentation
5.6 Supporting software and economic aspects
Chapter 6: Molding of components in metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Injection molding equipment
6.3 Auxiliary equipment
6.4 Injection molding process
6.5 Common defects in MIM
Chapter 7: Debinding and sintering of metal injection molding (MIM) components
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Primary debinding
7.3 Secondary debinding
7.4 Sintering
7.5 MIM materials
7.6 Settering
7.7 MIM furnaces
7.8 Furnace profiles
7.9 Summary
7.10 Acknowledgements
Part II: Quality issues
Chapter 8: Characterization of feedstock in metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Rheology
8.3 Thermal analysis
8.4 Thermal conductivity
8.5 Pressure-volume-temperature (PVT)
8.6 Conclusions
8.7 Acknowledgments
Chapter 9: Modeling and simulation of metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
9.1 Modeling and simulation of the mixing process
9.2 Modeling and simulation of the injection molding process
9.3 Modeling and simulation of the thermal debinding process
9.4 Modeling and simulation of the sintering process
9.5 Conclusion
Chapter 10: Common defects in metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Feedstock
10.3 Molding
10.4 Debinding
10.5 Sintering
10.6 Conclusion
Chapter 11: Qualification of metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 The metal injection molding process
11.3 Product qualification method
11.4 MIM prototype methodology
11.5 Process control
11.6 Understanding of control parameters
11.7 Conclusion
Chapter 12: Control of carbon content in metal injection molding (MIM)
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction: the importance of carbon control
12.2 Methods of controlling carbon, binder elimination and process parameters affecting carbon control
12.3 Control of carbon in particular materials
12.4 Material properties affected by carbon content
Part III: Special metal injection molding processes
Chapter 13: Micro metal injection molding (MicroMIM)
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Potential of powder injection molding for microtechnology
13.3 Micro-manufacturing methods for tool making
13.4 Powder injection molding of micro-components
13.5 Multi-component micro powder injection molding
13.6 Simulation of MicroMIM
13.7 Conclusion and future trends
13.8 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 14: Two-material/two-color powder metal injection molding (2C-PIM)
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Injection molding technology
14.3 Debinding and sintering
14.4 2C-PIM products
14.5 Future trends
Chapter 15: Powder space holder metal injection molding (PSH-MIM) of micro-porous metals
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Production methods for porous metals
15.3 Formation of micro-porous structures by the PSH method
15.4 Control of porous structure with the PSH method
15.5 Liquid infiltration properties of micro-porous metals produced by the PSH method
15.6 Dimensional accuracy of micro-porous MIM parts
15.7 Functionally graded structures of micro-porous metals
15.8 Conclusion
15.9 Acknowledgements
Part IV: Special metal injection molding processes
Chapter 16: Metal injection molding (MIM) of stainless steel
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Stainless steels in metal injection molding (MIM)
16.3 Applications of MIM stainless steels
16.4 Acknowledgements
Chapter 17: Metal injection molding (MIM) of titanium and titanium alloys
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Challenges of MIM of titanium
17.3 Basics of processing
17.4 Mechanical properties
17.5 Cost reduction
17.6 Special applications
17.7 Conclusion and future trends
17.8 Sources of further information
Chapter 18: Metal injection molding (MIM) of thermal management materials in microelectronics
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Heat dissipation in microelectronics
18.3 Copper
18.4 Tungsten–copper
18.5 Molybdenum–copper
18.6 Conclusions
Chapter 19: Metal injection molding (MIM) of soft magnetic materials
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Fe–6.5Si
19.3 Fe–9.5Si–5.5Al
19.4 Fe–50Ni
19.5 Conclusion
Chapter 20: Metal injection molding (MIM) of high-speed tool steels
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Tool steel MIM processing
20.3 Mechanical properties
Chapter 21: Metal injection molding (MIM) of heavy alloys, refractory metals, and hardmetals
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Applications
21.3 Feedstock formulation concerns
21.4 Heavy alloys
21.5 Refractory metals
21.6 Hardmetals
Index
Description
Metal injection molding combines the most useful characteristics of powder metallurgy and plastic injection molding to facilitate the production of small, complex-shaped metal components with outstanding mechanical properties. The Handbook of metal injection molding provides an authoritative guide to this important technology and its applications.
Part one discusses the fundamentals of the metal injection molding process with chapters on topics such as component design, important powder characteristics, compound manufacture, tooling design, molding optimization, debinding, and sintering. Part two provides a detailed review of quality issues, including feedstock characterisation, modeling and simulation, methods to qualify a MIM process, common defects and carbon content control. Special metal injection molding processes are the focus of part three, which provides comprehensive coverage of micro components, two material/two color structures, and porous metal techniques. Finally, part four explores metal injection molding of particular materials, including stainless steels, titanium and titanium alloys, thermal management alloys, high speed tool steels, heavy alloys, refractory metals, hard metals and soft magnetic alloys.
With its distinguished editor and expert team of international contributors, the Handbook of metal injection molding is an essential guide for all those involved in the high-volume manufacture of small precision parts, across a wide range of high-tech industries such as microelectronics, biomedical and aerospace engineering.
Key Features
- Provides an authoritative guide to metal injection molding and its applications
- Discusses the fundamentals of the metal injection molding processes and covers topics such as component design, important powder characteristics, compound manufacture, tooling design, molding optimization, debinding, and sintering
- Comprehensively examines quality issues such as feedstock characterization, modeling and simulation, common defects and carbon content control
Readership
High-volume manufacturers of small precision parts; aerospace, biomedical, dental, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, defense and other high-tech industries; metal fabrication companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 11th June 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096234
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090669
Reviews
"...contains very up-to-date information on market, technological, quality and practical issues...a comprehensive book with very recent research outputs and practical examples of application."--International Journal of Environmental Studies, Vol 70, Issue 1-13
This new book will be a most useful reference tool for MIM researchers, producers and end-users alike., Power Injection Moulding International
Donald Heaney Editor
Donald F. Heaney is the President and CEO of Advanced Powder Products Inc., USA. He is also an adjunct Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics at The Pennsylvania State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO of Advanced Powder Products Inc., USA. He is also an adjunct Professor of Engineering Science and Mechanics at The Pennsylvania State University.