Handbook of Mental Health and Aging
3rd Edition
Description
With 70% new contributors, and seven completely new chapters and topics, the third edition of The Handbook of Mental Health and Aging contains state-of-the-art research in the biological, behavioral, and social sciences, and represents the cutting-edge of current practice in psychiatry, neurology, social work, nursing, psychology, and pharmacology. New expert lead editors bring fresh life and a new focus to this classic reference.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary approach and the inclusion of clinical and practical issues make a truly comprehensive reference
- "Adult Life Crises" will include current research on the important topic of stress and aging
- "Aging and the Senses" will continue to have an emphasis on Neuroscience, while bringing in more recent vision and physiological work
- A chapter on "Future Directions" will bridge the basic approach to mental health and aging with the therapeutic side
Readership
Clinicians, researchers, and students in psychology, gerontology, psychiatry, neuroscience, and other related health care professions tasked with caring for the aging population
Table of Contents
Section I Background
1. Concepts and Issues in Mental Health and Aging
2. The Epidemiology of Selected Mental Disorders in Later Life
3. Culture and Mental Health in Later Life
4. Gender and Ethnicity Patterns
5. Adult Life Crises
Section II Neuroscience and Aging
6. Structural Changes in the Aging Brain
7. Neurochemical Changes with Aging: Predisposition towards Age-Related Mental Disorders
8. Cerebral Metabolism in Aging and Dementia
9. Biomarkers of Aging
10. Genetics of Late Life Psychiatric Disorders
Section III Behavioral Sciences and Aging
11. Aging and the Senses
12. Memory, Learning, and Attention
13. Emotional Regulation
14. Methodological Approaches to Mental Health and Aging
Section IV Psychopathology of Later Life
15. Mood Disorders and Suicide
16. Anxiety and Its Disorders in Old Age
17. Bipolar (NEW)
18. Schizophrenia and Psychotic States
19. Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementing Disorders
20. Alcohol and Substance-Use Disorders in the Elderly
21. Sleep Disorders and Aging
22. Aging in Persons with Developmental Disabilities
23. DSM 5: Implications for Mental Health and Aging (NEW)
24. Grief and Depression (NEW)
Section V Assessment, Treatment, and Prevention
25. Neuropsychiatric Assessment
26. Neuropsychological Assessment
27. Functional Assessment in Geriatric Mental Health
28. Behavioral Psychotherapeutic Interventions
29. Psychopharmacologic Treatment
30. Community and Home Care for Mentally Ill Older Adults
31. Forensic and Ethical issues
32. Economic Issues and Geriatric Mental Health Care
Section VI The Future
33. The Future of Mental Health and Aging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128001363
About the Editor
Ruth O'Hara
Dr. Ruth O’Hara is an Associate Chair and Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and Director of the Translational Research Core of the Veterans Affairs Sierra-Pacific Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC). Her research focuses on longitudinal investigations of the relationship between neurocognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in normal and pathological aging. She served on the DSM 5 Sleep Wake Workgroup, and was a member of the national VA Dementia Guidelines Committee. Her current research has a primary emphasis on the impact of sleep disordered breathing, sleep apnea and associated hypoxia on psychiatric symptoms and cognitive function in older adults. She has extensive experience conducting full ambulatory polysomnography in a broad range of late life disorders, with hundreds of such studies conducted in her laboratory to date.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
Amit Etkin
Amit Etkin, MD, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University, a member of the Stanford Neurosciences Institute, and an Investigator in the VA Sierra-Pacific Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC) at the Palo Alto VA. Dr. Etkin is trained as both as a neuroscientist and psychiatrist. The overarching aim of the Etkin lab is to understand the neural basis of emotional disorders and their treatment, and to leverage this knowledge to better understand how the brain works and to develop novel treatment interventions. In support of this goal, Dr. Etkin also collaborates with neuroscientists, engineers, psychologists, physicians and others to establish a new intellectual, scientific and clinical paradigm for understanding and manipulating human brain circuits in healthy individuals and for treating psychiatric disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
Nathan Hantke
Dr. Hantke is a board certified clinical neuropsychologist with experience assessing cognitive problems in adults across a wide range of diagnoses, including memory disorders, head injury, movement disorders, and epilepsy. His primary research interests are in geriatric neuropsychology, and he has authored multiple peer-reviewed publications and book chapters examining late-life cognitive decline and related risk factors. In addition to his clinical and research roles, he also serves as the national Co-Director for the VA’s 27-site research fellowship program in mental illness research and treatment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Neuropsychologist, Rural TeleMental Health, VA Portland Health Care System; Co-Director, VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment; Assistant Professor of Psychology (affiliated), Oregon Health and Science University