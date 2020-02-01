Handbook of Mental Health and Aging

Section I Background

1. Concepts and Issues in Mental Health and Aging

2. The Epidemiology of Selected Mental Disorders in Later Life

3. Culture and Mental Health in Later Life

4. Gender and Ethnicity Patterns

5. Adult Life Crises

Section II Neuroscience and Aging

6. Structural Changes in the Aging Brain

7. Neurochemical Changes with Aging: Predisposition towards Age-Related Mental Disorders

8. Cerebral Metabolism in Aging and Dementia

9. Biomarkers of Aging

10. Genetics of Late Life Psychiatric Disorders

Section III Behavioral Sciences and Aging

11. Aging and the Senses

12. Memory, Learning, and Attention

13. Emotional Regulation

14. Methodological Approaches to Mental Health and Aging

Section IV Psychopathology of Later Life

15. Mood Disorders and Suicide

16. Anxiety and Its Disorders in Old Age

17. Bipolar (NEW)

18. Schizophrenia and Psychotic States

19. Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementing Disorders

20. Alcohol and Substance-Use Disorders in the Elderly

21. Sleep Disorders and Aging

22. Aging in Persons with Developmental Disabilities

23. DSM 5: Implications for Mental Health and Aging (NEW)

24. Grief and Depression (NEW)

Section V Assessment, Treatment, and Prevention

25. Neuropsychiatric Assessment

26. Neuropsychological Assessment

27. Functional Assessment in Geriatric Mental Health

28. Behavioral Psychotherapeutic Interventions

29. Psychopharmacologic Treatment

30. Community and Home Care for Mentally Ill Older Adults

31. Forensic and Ethical issues

32. Economic Issues and Geriatric Mental Health Care

Section VI The Future

33. The Future of Mental Health and Aging