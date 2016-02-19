Handbook of Mental Health and Aging - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780121012779, 9781483288147

Handbook of Mental Health and Aging

2nd Edition

Editors: James Birren Gene Cohen R. Sloane Barry Lebowitz Donna Deutchman May Wykle Nancy Hooyman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121012779
eBook ISBN: 9781483288147
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st January 1992
Page Count: 966
This book is a thorough revision of one of the most comprehensive reference volumes for persons working in the area of aging and mental health. The thrust of the work is interdisciplinary, and discusses research on both clinical and practical issues in aging and mental health.

The multidisciplinary nature of this book and the inclusion of subject matter from the professional as well as research realm result in a level of comprehensiveness which is distinct in the field of mental health and aging Each chapter contains a comprehensive bibliography, the compilation of which represents a definitive reference source in the field The chapters review state-of-the-art research in the biological, behavioral, and social sciences and represent the cutting-edge of current practice in psychiatry, neurology, social work, nursing, psychology, and pharmacology, among other professions The compilation of prevalence data is a much-needed addition to the current literature The multidisciplinary nature of this book and the inclusion of both clinical and practical issues makes the book distinctively comprehensive

Professionals, researchers, graduate students in gerontology, cognitive psychology, social psychology, clinical psychology, psychiatry, social work, and nursing.

Background: B.D. Lebowitz and G. Niederehe, Concepts and Issues in Mental Health and Aging. J.C. Anthony and A. Aboraya, Epidemiology of Selected Mental Disorders in Later Life. D. Gutmann, Culture and Mental Health in Later Life. E.P. Stanford and B.C. Du Bois, Gender and Ethnicity Patterns. M.A. Lieberman and H. Peskin, Adult Life Crises. Neurosciences and Aging: A.B. Scheibel, Structural Changes in the Aging Brain. D.G. Morgan, Neurochemical Changes with Aging Predisposition towards Age-Related Mental Disorders. C.L. Grady and S.I. Rapoport, Cerebral Metabolism in Aging and Dementia. B. Gurland and S. Katz, The Outcomes of Psychiatric Disorder in the Elderly: Relevance to Quality of Life. Behavioral Sciences and Aging: F. Schieber, Aging and The Senses. J.A. Sugar and J. M. McDowd, Memory, Learning and Attention. W.R. Cunningham and K.L. Haman, Intellectual Functioning in Relation to Mental Health. H. Thomae, Emotion and Personality. Psychopathology of Later Life: H.G. Koenig and D.G. Blazer, Mood Disorders and Suicide. J.I. Sheikh, Anxiety and Its Disorders in Old Age. J. Sadavoy and B. Fogel, Personality Disorders in Old Age. P.V. Rabins, Schizophrenia and Psychotic States. M.A. Raskind and E.R. Peskind, Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementing Disorders. R.M. Atkinson, L. Ganzini, and M.J. Bernstein, Alcohol and Substance-Use Disorders in the Elderly. C.C. Hoch, D.J. Buysse, T.H. Monk, and C.F. Reynolds, Sleep Disorders and Aging. M.M. Seltzer, Aging in Persons with Developmental Disabilities. Assessment, Treatment, and Prevention: E.D. Caine and H.T. Grossman, Neuropsychiatric Assessment. A. La Rue, J. Yang, and S. Osato, Neuropsychological Assessment. B.J. Kemp and J. Mitchell, Functional Assessment in Geriatric Mental Health. N.A. Newton and L.W. Lazarus, Behavioral and Psychotherapeutic Interventions. C. Salzman and J. Nevis-Olesen, Psychopharmacologic Treatment. V. Regnier and J. Pynoos, Environmental Interventions for Cognitively Impaired Older Adults. L.K. George, Community and Home Care for Mentally Ill Older Adults. M.H. Wykle, M.E. Segall, and S. Nagley, Mental Health and Aging: Hospital Care--A Nursing Perspective. B. Liptzin, Nursing Home Care. S. Eth and G.B. Leong, Forensic and Ethical Issues. G. Gottlieb, Economic Issues and Geriatric Mental Health Care. The Future: G.D. Cohen, The Future of Mental Health and Aging. Index.

James E. Birren is currently Associate Director of the Center on Aging at the University of California, Los Angeles, and serves as an adjunct professor in medicine, psychiatry, and biobehavioral sciences. He is also professor emeritus of gerontology and psychology at the University of Southern California. Dr. Birren's previous postions include service as Chief of the section on aging of the National Institute of Mental Health, founding Executive Director and Dean of the Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center of USC, founding Director of the Anna and Harry Borun Center for Gerontological Research at UCLA, and President of the Gerontological Society of America, the Western Gerontological Society, and the Division on Adult Development and Aging of the American Psychological Association. Dr. Birren's many awards include the Brookdale Foundation Award for Gerontological Research, the Sandoz prize for Gerontological Research, and the award for outstanding contribution to gerontology by the Canadian Association of Gerontology. Author of over 250 scholarly publications, Dr. Birren has research interests including how speed of behavior changes with age, the causes and consequences of slowed information processing in the older nervous system, the effect of age on decision-making processes, and the role of expertise in skilled occupations. He has served as a delegate to several White House Conferences on Aging and continues to have a strong interest in developing national priorities for research and education related to issues of aging.

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

National Institute on Aging, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.

University of Southern California Medical Center, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

National Institute of Mental Health, Rockville, Maryland, U.S.A.

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

FPB School of Nursing, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.A.

University of Washington, Seattle, U.S.A.

