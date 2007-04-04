Handbook of Mathematical Fluid Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528346, 9780080478302

Handbook of Mathematical Fluid Dynamics, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: S. Friedlander D. Serre
eBook ISBN: 9780080478302
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528346
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 4th April 2007
Page Count: 724
Description

This is the fourth volume in a series of survey articles covering many aspects of mathematical fluid dynamics, a vital source of open mathematical problems and exciting physics.

Readership

Mathematics, Physics, geophysics, engineering, oceanography, and meteorology departments and institutes

Table of Contents

Preface On the Contact Topology and Geometry of Ideal Fluids (Robert Christ) Shock Reflection in Gas Dynamics (Denis Serre) The Mathematical Theory of the Incompressible Limit in Fluid Dynamics (Steven Schochet) Local Regularity Theory of Navier-Stokes Equations (Gregory Seregin) On the Influence of the Earth's Rotation on Geophysical Flows (Isabelle Gallagher and Laure Saint-Raymond) The Foundations of Oceanic Dynamics and Climate Modelling (George R. Sell) Mathematical Properties of the Solutions to the Equations Governing the Flow of Fluids with Pressure and Shear Rate Dependent Viscosities (Josef Málek and K.R. Rajagopal) Navier-Stokes System in Domians with Cylindrical Outlets to Infinity (Konstantin Pileckas) Periodic Homogenization Problems in Incompressible Fluid Equations (Carlos Conca and M. Vanninathan) Author Index Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
724
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2007
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080478302
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528346

About the Editor

S. Friedlander

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, Chicago, USA

D. Serre

Affiliations and Expertise

Ecole Normale Superieur de Lyon, Lyon, France.

