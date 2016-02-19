Handbook of Mathematical Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444861283, 9780080933603

Handbook of Mathematical Economics, Volume 3

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Michael Intriligator Kenneth Arrow
Serial Editors: Michael Intriligator Kenneth Arrow
eBook ISBN: 9780080933603
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444861283
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1986
Table of Contents

Mathematical Approaches to Welfare Economics. Social choice theory (A.
Sen). Information and the market (K.J. Arrow). The theory of optimal taxation
(J.A. Mirrlees). Positive second-best theory (E. Sheshinski, K.P. Hagen).
Optimal economic growth, turnpike theorems and comparative dynamics (L.W.
McKenzie). Mathematical Approaches to Economic Organization and
Planning. Organization design (T.A. Marschak). Incentive aspects of
decentralization (L. Hurwicz). Planning (G. Heal).

Description

The Handbook of Mathematical Economics aims to provide a definitive source, reference, and teaching supplement for the field of mathematical economics. It surveys, as of the late 1970's the state of the art of mathematical economics. This is a constantly developing field and all authors were invited to review and to appraise the current status and recent developments in their presentations. In addition to its use as a reference, it is intended that this Handbook will assist researchers and students working in one branch of mathematical economics to become acquainted with other branches of this field. Volume I deals with Mathematical Methods in Economics, including reviews of the concepts and techniques that have been most useful for the mathematical development of economic theory. Volume II elaborates on Mathematical Approaches to Microeconomic Theory, including consumer, producer, oligopoly, and duality theory, as well as Mathematical Approaches to Competitive Equilibrium including such aspects of competitive equilibrium as existence, stability, uncertainty, the computation of equilibrium prices, and the core of an economy.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Michael Intriligator

Michael Intriligator Serial Volume Editor

Michael D. Intriligator is Professor Emeritus of Economics, Political Science, and Policy Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he is also Co-Director of the Jacob Marschak Interdisciplinary Colloquium on Mathematics in the Behavioral Sciences. In addition, he is a Senior Fellow at the Milken Institute in Santa Monica, a Senior Fellow of the Gorbachev Foundation of North America in Boston, a Foreign Member of the Russian Academy of Science, and a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He received his Ph.D. in Economics at MIT in 1963 and the same year joined the UCLA Department of Economics. He teaches courses in economic theory, econometrics, mathematical economics, international relations, and health economics, and he has received several distinguished teaching awards.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Kenneth Arrow Serial Volume Editor

Kenneth Arrow is the Joan Kenney Professor of Economics and Professor of Operations Research, emeritus; a CHP/PCOR fellow; and an FSI senior fellow by courtesy. He is the joint winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics with John Hicks in 1972. To date, he is the youngest person to have received this award, at 51. In economics, he is a figure in post-World War II neo-classical economic theory. Many of his former graduate students have gone on to win the Nobel Memorial Prize themselves. His most significant works are his contributions to social choice theory, notably "Arrow's impossibility theorem", and his work on general equilibrium analysis. He has also provided foundational work in many other areas of economics, including endogenous growth theory and the economics of information. He has been co-editor of the Handbooks in Economics series since the mid-1980s.

Affiliations and Expertise

Kenneth Arrow, Joan Kenney Professor of Economics and Professor of Operations Research, Emeritus, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

