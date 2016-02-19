Handbook of Mathematical Economics, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Mathematical Approaches to Microeconomic Theory. Consumer theory (A.P. Barten, V. Böhm). Producers theory (M.I. Nadiri). Oligopoly theory (J.W. Friedman). Duality approaches to microeconomic theory (W.E. Diewert). On the microeconomic theory of investment under uncertainty (R.C. Merton). Market demand and excess demand functions (W. Shafer, H. Sonnenschein). Mathematical Approaches to Competitive Equilibrium. Existence of competitive equilibrium (G. Debreu). Stability (F. Hahn). Regular economies (E. Dierker). Core of an economy (W. Hildenbrand). Temporary general equilibrium theory (J.-M. Grandmont). Equilibrium under uncertainty (R. Radner). The computation of equilibrium prices: An exposition (H.E. Scarf).
Description
The Handbook of Mathematical Economics aims to provide a definitive source, reference, and teaching supplement for the field of mathematical economics. It surveys, as of the late 1970's the state of the art of mathematical economics. This is a constantly developing field and all authors were invited to review and to appraise the current status and recent developments in their presentations. In addition to its use as a reference, it is intended that this Handbook will assist researchers and students working in one branch of mathematical economics to become acquainted with other branches of this field.
Volume 2 elaborates on Mathematical Approaches to Microeconomic Theory, including consumer, producer, oligopoly, and duality theory, as well as Mathematical Approaches to Competitive Equilibrium including such aspects of competitive equilibrium as existence, stability, uncertainty, the computation of equilibrium prices, and the core of an economy.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1982
- Published:
- 1st February 1982
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080933597
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444861276
Reviews
@qu:Opinions/Reviews on Volumes I, II and II:
All in all this is an excellent set of surveys which any institution with a serious graduate programme will want to have in their library. @source:Economic Journal @qu:All of the chapters in Volume II are written by authors who have made major contributions to their field.... it will be a useful reference tool in the years to come @source:Journal of Economic Literature @qu:All of the surveys in this book are written by recognized leaders in their respective areas of mathematical economics.
The editors of the Handbook have been remarkably successful in recruiting distinguished authors and in inducing them to write careful and detailed surveys. @source:Journal of the American Statistical Association @qu:Judging from the quality of this Handbook, the publisher and the Editors are to be praised for an impressive start, and the reader can expect more good stuff to come.
Readers who are mathematically equipped will find this Handbook the most efficient tool of gaining access to the economics discipline and the research problems that are being actively pursued. @source:Zeitschrift für Operations Research: Series A-Theory @qu:..... it will serve for many years as a definitive source, reference, and teaching supplement for the field of mathematical economics. @source:Optima @from:David Ulph @qu:All in all this is an excellent set of surveys which any institution with a serious graduate programme will want to have in their library. @source:Economic Journal
About the Editors
M.D. Intriligator Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Kenneth Arrow Editor
Kenneth Arrow is the Joan Kenney Professor of Economics and Professor of Operations Research, emeritus; a CHP/PCOR fellow; and an FSI senior fellow by courtesy. He is the joint winner of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics with John Hicks in 1972. To date, he is the youngest person to have received this award, at 51. In economics, he is a figure in post-World War II neo-classical economic theory. Many of his former graduate students have gone on to win the Nobel Memorial Prize themselves. His most significant works are his contributions to social choice theory, notably "Arrow's impossibility theorem", and his work on general equilibrium analysis. He has also provided foundational work in many other areas of economics, including endogenous growth theory and the economics of information. He has been co-editor of the Handbooks in Economics series since the mid-1980s.
Affiliations and Expertise
Kenneth Arrow, Joan Kenney Professor of Economics and Professor of Operations Research, Emeritus, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA