Handbook of Mathematical Economics, Volume 2

@qu:Opinions/Reviews on Volumes I, II and II:

All in all this is an excellent set of surveys which any institution with a serious graduate programme will want to have in their library. @source:Economic Journal @qu:All of the chapters in Volume II are written by authors who have made major contributions to their field.... it will be a useful reference tool in the years to come @source:Journal of Economic Literature @qu:All of the surveys in this book are written by recognized leaders in their respective areas of mathematical economics.

The editors of the Handbook have been remarkably successful in recruiting distinguished authors and in inducing them to write careful and detailed surveys. @source:Journal of the American Statistical Association @qu:Judging from the quality of this Handbook, the publisher and the Editors are to be praised for an impressive start, and the reader can expect more good stuff to come.

Readers who are mathematically equipped will find this Handbook the most efficient tool of gaining access to the economics discipline and the research problems that are being actively pursued. @source:Zeitschrift für Operations Research: Series A-Theory @qu:..... it will serve for many years as a definitive source, reference, and teaching supplement for the field of mathematical economics. @source:Optima @from:David Ulph @qu:All in all this is an excellent set of surveys which any institution with a serious graduate programme will want to have in their library. @source:Economic Journal