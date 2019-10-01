Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081019375

Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis

1st Edition

With Case Studies from the Electronic and Textile Industries

Editors: Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf Mahmood Aliofkhazraei
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081019375
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 524
Description

Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis: With Case Studies from the Electronics Industries examines the reasons materials fail in certain situations, including material defects and mechanical failure as a result of various causes. The book begins with a general overview of materials failure analysis and its importance. It then proceeds to discussions on the types of failure analysis, specific tools and techniques, and an analysis of materials failure from various causes. As failure can occur for several reasons, including materials defects-related failure, materials design-related failure, or corrosion-related failures, the topics covered in this comprehensive source are an important tool for practitioners.

Key Features

  • Provides the most up-to-date and balanced coverage of failure analysis, combining foundational knowledge and current research on the latest developments and innovations in the field
  • Offers an ideal accompaniment for those interested in materials forensic investigation, failure of materials, static failure analysis, dynamic failure analysis, and fatigue life prediction
  • Presents compelling new case studies from key industries to demonstrate concepts

Readership

Materials engineers, chemists, and research scientists working in materials engineering and failure analysis primarily in the electronics industry

Table of Contents

Part 1: Electronics Industries

1. Failures of Electronic Devices: Solder Joints Failure Modes, Causes and Detection Method

2. Electron-beam Radiation Damage and the Technical Solutions for Materials Failure Analysis of Electron-beam Sensitive Materials in Modern Semiconductor Industry

3. Stress Shielding and Amplification Effect on Intermetallic Solder Ball

4. Assessment of the indoor corrosion in consumer electronics in subtropical climates.

5. Pb-free Solder – Microstructural, Material Reliability and Failure Relationships

6. The Role of Contamination in Failures of Electronics – Case Studies

7. Reliability analysis of vibrating electronic assemblies using analytical solutions and response surface methodology

8. Stress Analysis of Stretchable Conductive Polymer for Electronics Circuit Application

9. New methodology for qualification and lifetime assessment of electronic systems

Part 2: Textiles Industries

10. Textile Failure Analysis and Mechanical Behavior Characterization by using Acoustic Emission Technique

11. Failure of yarns in different textile applications

12. Treatment effect on failure mode of industrial carbon textile at elevated temperature

Details

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081019375

About the Editor

Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf

Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA

Mahmood Aliofkhazraei

Mahmood Aliofkhazraei is assistant professor in the department of materials science at the Tarbiat Modares University, where he also earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in corrosion and protection of materials. Dr. Aliofkhazraei has authored over 60 scientific publications on nanostructured coatings and thin films and has received numerous scientific awards, such as Khwarizmi award. He was selected among the 10 top best nanotechnologists in his country.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran

