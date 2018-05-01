Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis With Case Studies from the Construction Industries
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis: With Case Studies from the Construction Industry provides a thorough understanding of the reasons materials fail in certain situations, covering important scenarios including material defects, mechanical failure due to various causes, and improper material selection and/or corrosive environment. The book begins with a general overview of materials failure analysis and its importance, and then logically proceeds from a discussion of the failure analysis process, types of failure analysis, and specific tools and techniques, to chapters on analysis of materials failure from various causes.
Failure can occur for several reasons, including: materials defects-related failure, materials design-related failure, or corrosion-related failures. The suitability of the materials to work in a definite environment is an important issue. The results of these failures can be catastrophic in the worst case scenarios, causing loss of life. This important reference covers the most common types of materials failure, and provides possible solutions.
Key Features
- Provides the most up-to-date and balanced coverage of failure analysis, combining foundational knowledge and current research on the latest developments and innovations in the field
- Offers an ideal accompaniment for those interested in materials forensic investigation, failure of materials, static failure analysis, dynamic failure analysis, and fatigue life prediction
- Presents compelling new case studies from key industries to demonstrate concepts and to assist users in avoiding costly errors that could result in catastrophic events
Readership
Materials engineers, structural engineers, chemists, and research scientists working in materials engineering and failure analysis
Table of Contents
1. Failure of the Metallic Structures due to Microbiologically Induced Corrosion and the Techniques for Protection
2. Failure Analysis of Welded Constructional Steel Components
3. Failure Analysis of Buried Steel Pipe Under Common Geological Disasters
4. Construction Failures Due to Improper Materials, Manufacturing, and Design
5. Failures of Construction Equipment and Accessories: Metallurgical Root-Cause Analysis
6. Failure of the Metallic Structures in Petroleum Industry Due to Corrosion and the Techniques for Protection
7. Failure of Timber Constructions
8. Structural Failures in Cast-In-Place Rc Building Structures Under Construction
9. Reliability Design of the Drawer System in French Refrigerator Subject to Repetitive Stresses
10. Failure Analysis of Crusher Jaw
11. Bearing Failure in Constructional Equipments: Issues and Corrective Measures Through Surface Engineering
12. Consolidation Works on Sandstone Monuments: a New Approach
13. Nondestructive Testing Methodology to Assess the Conservation of Historic Stone Buildings and Monuments
14. Introduction to Hopper-Attached Belt-Wagon System and Component Strength Analysts Method
15. Assessment of the Vulnerability Index of Small Dams to Natural Hazards: Case Study
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 1st May 2018
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081019283
About the Editor
Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf
Dr. Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf is a Professor of Materials Science and Technology in the Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, and a Consultant and Expert Reviewer for several international companies, funding agencies and universities, and Advisor Editor for Elsevier, USA. He has won numerous national and international prestigious awards including Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists at Max Planck Institute, Germany, Fulbright Visiting Scholar, NSF Fellow, and Dept. of Energy Fellow, USA, Belgian Federal Science Research Fellowship, Arab Youth Excellence Award in Innovation, Shoman Award in Engineering Science, National Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology, Egyptian Prize of Excellence in Surface Technology and Corrosion, Egyptian Prize of Excellence and Innovation in Materials Science and their Applications 2009, and An-Najah Prize for Research. Dr. Makhlouf is the editor of 13 books, 20 book chapters and over 180 articles. He is Senior Editor of Insciences Journal, Nanotechnology Section. He supervised and graduated 10 PhD and Master’s students, and 3 postdoctoral fellows. He is also a member of the European Science Foundation College of Expert Reviewers, an Expert Evaluator for the EU’s FP7, expert for the German Ministry of Education and Research, reviewer for the German Academic Exchange Service, and expert for the German Aerospace Center. He is a reviewer and panelist for the NSF programs: MME, MEP, and CREST, and a reviewer for the US Fulbright Commission, the Qatar Foundation, the Kuwait Foundation, and the National Centre of Science and Technology Evaluation, Kazakhstan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Materials Science and Technology, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, and International Metallurgical Consultant and Expert
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei is assistant professor in the department of materials science at the Tarbiat Modares University, where he also earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in corrosion and protection of materials. Dr. Aliofkhazraei has authored over 60 scientific publications on nanostructured coatings and thin films and has received numerous scientific awards, such as Khwarizmi award. He was selected among the 10 top best nanotechnologists in his country.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran