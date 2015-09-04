Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis with Case Studies from the Chemicals, Concrete and Power Industries
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis: With Case Studies from the Chemicals, Concrete and Power Industries provides an in-depth examination of materials failure in specific situations, a vital component in both developing and engineering new solutions.
This handbook covers analysis of materials failure in the chemical, power, and structures arenas, where the failure of a single component can result in devastating consequences and costs.
Material defects, mechanical failure as a result of improper design, corrosion, surface fracture, and other failure mechanisms are described in the context of real world case studies involving steam generators, boiler tubes, gas turbine blades, welded structures, chemical conversion reactors and more. This book is an indispensable reference for engineers and scientists studying the mechanisms of failure in these fields.
Key Features
- Introduces readers to modern analytical techniques in materials failure analysis
- Combines foundational knowledge with current research on the latest developments and innovations in the field
- Includes many compelling case studies of materials failure in chemical processing plants, concrete structures, and power generation systems
Readership
Materials engineers, chemists, and research scientists working in materials engineering and failure analysis, primarily in the oil & gas industry.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Progressive failures of components in chemical process industry: Case history investigation and root-cause analysis
- Abstract
- 1 Overview of Failure Mechanisms
- 2 Analytical Techniques
- 3 Case Studies
- Chapter 2: Engineering failure analysis in chemical process industries
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 How to Conduct Failure Investigation
- 3 Case Studies
- Chapter 3: Boiler tube failures: Some case studies
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Case Studies
- 3 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Creep damage of high alloyed reformer tubes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Case History
- 3 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Failure analysis of reinforced concrete structures subjected to chloride penetration and reinforcements corrosion
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Physical Nonlinearity of Materials
- 3 Geometric Nonlinearity
- 4 Shear Strength Model
- 5 Fick's Diffusion Law
- 6 Corrosion Laws
- 7 Applications
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Nonlinear 3D finite-element modeling for structural failure analysis of concrete sleepers/bearers at an urban turnout diamond
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Interaction of Train and Turnout Structure
- 3 Failure Mechanisms
- 4 Current Analysis and Design Methods
- 5 Finite Element Modeling of Turnout Diamond
- 6 Results and Discussions
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: Investigation of failure behavior of thin-walled tubular components and development of a procedure for evaluation of their mechanical and fracture properties
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Material
- 3 Experiment on Ring Specimens for Evaluation of Transverse Mechanical Properties
- 4 Fracture Experiment on Tubular Specimens Using Conical Mandrels
- 5 Fracture Experiment on Tubular Specimens Using a Pair of Semi-Cylindrical Mandrels
- 6 Results and Discussion
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Seismic risk of RC water storage elevated tanks: Case study
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Seismic Vulnerability
- 3 Vulnerability Method of CNR-GNDT
- 4 General Presentation of the Vulnerability Index Method
- 5 Case Study
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Reliability and material failure analysis of water and wastewater systems: Case studies
- Abstract
- 1 Water Supply and Wastewater Disposal Infrastructure
- 2 Material and Age Structure of Utility Networks
- 3 Damage Analysis
- 4 Reliability of Water Supply and Wastewater Disposal Infrastructure
- 5 Examples of Serious Failures of Water Supply and Wastewater Disposal Systems: Case Study
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 10: A reliable analysis method for estimating large excavator structural strength
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Shovel Structure and Operation Process
- 3 Structural Dynamics Analysis Method of Shovel Front-End Mechanism
- 4 Results and Discussion
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: The reliability design of mechanical system and its parametric accelerated life testing
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Design Verification Activities in R&D, QA (Performance/Reliability), and Manufacture QC and Their Traps
- 3 Reliability Quantitative Specifications
- 4 Conceptual Framework of Specifications for Quality Assurance
- 5 Case Study of Verification Specification: Robotics
- 6 Parametric Accelerated Life Testing
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 12: A nonlocal damage-mechanics-based approach suitable for failure assessment and remaining life estimation of critical industrial components
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nonlocal Rousselier's Damage Model
- 3 Beremin's Model for Cleavage Fracture
- 4 Types of Fracture Mechanics Specimens Analyzed in Upper Shelf and DBTT Regime
- 5 Material and Experiment
- 6 Results and Discussion
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: A concise filtergram wear particle atlas and some case studies
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Wear Particle Analysis Techniques
- 3 Rubbing Wear Particles
- 4 Cutting Wear Particles
- 5 Laminar Particles
- 6 Fatigue Wear Particles
- 7 Severe Sliding Wear Particles
- 8 The Oxide Wear Particles
- 9 The Spherical Particles
- 10 Copper Alloy Wear Particles
- 11 Babbitt Alloy Wear Particles
- 12 Oil Degradation Particles
- 13 The Microorganism Debris
- 14 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Fatigue failure analysis of welded structures: An overview and A case study
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Fatigue Modeling of Welded Structures by Local Approaches
- 3 Case Study: Fatigue Life Assessment of an Automotive Demo-Structure
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 15: Welding-associated failures in power boilers
- Abstract
- 1 Material Applications in Power Boilers – Introduction
- 2 Stainless Steels (SSs) and Their Welding Characteristics
- 3 Stress-Corrosion Induced Failures
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 16: Degradation of protective PVD coatings
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Influence of Deposition Parameters on PVD Coating Properties
- 3 Deformation of Monolayer Coatings
- 4 Properties of Multi-Layer Coatings
- 5 Deformation of Multi-Layer Coatings
- 6 Fatigue Strength of PVD Coating
- 7 Degradation Caused by Dynamic Loading (Erosion)
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 17: Application of pyrolysis-gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (Py-GC/MS) and scanning electron microscopy (SEM) in failure analysis for the identification of organic compounds in chemical, rubber, and automotive industry
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental
- 3 Results
- 4 Conclusion
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 470
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 4th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081001257
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081001165
About the Editor
Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf
Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei is assistant professor in the department of materials science at the Tarbiat Modares University, where he also earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in corrosion and protection of materials. Dr. Aliofkhazraei has authored over 60 scientific publications on nanostructured coatings and thin films and has received numerous scientific awards, such as Khwarizmi award. He was selected among the 10 top best nanotechnologists in his country.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran