Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis with Case Studies from the Aerospace and Automotive Industries
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Materials Failure Analysis: With Case Studies from the Aerospace and Automotive Industries provides a thorough understanding of the reasons materials fail in certain situations, covering important scenarios, including material defects, mechanical failure as a result of improper design, corrosion, surface fracture, and other environmental causes.
The book begins with a general overview of materials failure analysis and its importance, and then logically proceeds from a discussion of the failure analysis process, types of failure analysis, and specific tools and techniques, to chapters on analysis of materials failure from various causes. Later chapters feature a selection of newer examples of failure analysis cases in such strategic industrial sectors as aerospace, oil & gas, and chemicals.
Key Features
- Covers the most common types of materials failure, analysis, and possible solutions
- Provides the most up-to-date and balanced coverage of failure analysis, combining foundational knowledge, current research on the latest developments, and innovations in the field
- Ideal accompaniment for those interested in materials forensic investigation, failure of materials, static failure analysis, dynamic failure analysis, fatigue life prediction, rotorcraft, failure prediction, fatigue crack propagation, bevel pinion failure, gasketless flange, thermal barrier coatings
- Presents compelling new case studies from key industries to demonstrate concepts
- Highlights the role of site conditions, operating conditions at the time of failure, history of equipment and its operation, corrosion product sampling, metallurgical and electrochemical factors, and morphology of failure
Readership
Materials engineers, chemists, research scientists and grad students working in materials engineering and failure analysis, primarily in corrosion engineering-related industries such as aerospace, oil & gas, and chemicals.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part 1: Failure Analysis in Aircraft and Aerospace Structures
- Chapter 1: Strategies for static failure analysis on aerospace structures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Delamination Growth in Composites
- 3 Debonding Onset and Growth
- 4 Crack Growth in Metallic Structures
- Chapter 2: Strategies for dynamic failure analysis on aerospace structures
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Land Incidents; Low-Velocity Impacts
- 3 Land Incidents; Frangibility of Airport Structures
- 4 Flight Incidents; Blade Loss of a Transport Aircraft
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 3: The evolution of failure analysis at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and lessons learned
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Long-Duration Space Operations
- 3 Failure in LEO: The Solar Alpha Rotary Joint
- 4 The Problem
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 4: Fleet impact resulting from a space shuttle Columbia main engine controller wire failure during Mission STS-93
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Space Shuttle Columbia Wiring Hardware Overview
- 2 Investigation
- 3 Conclusion
- Chapter 5: Fatigue failures of aeronautical items: Trainer aircraft canopy lever reverse, rescue helicopter main rotor blade and fighter-bomber aircraft ground-attack main wheel
- Fatigue crack of a forged 7075-T6 aluminum alloy lever reverse of the canopy balancing system of Alenia Aermacchi MB 339 and a main rotor blade of HH-3F
- 1 Introduction
- Case 1 Fatigue fracture of an aircraft canopy lever reverse
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Results
- 3 Analysis of the Results
- 4 Conclusion
- Case 2 Failure of a helicopter main rotor blade
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Results
- 3 Blade Maintenance
- 4 Conclusion
- Case 3 Fatigue fracture of a ground-attack aircraft main wheel
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Results
- 3 Discussion
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Failure investigations of helicopter tail rotor gearbox casings at Agustawestland Limited
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background to the Problem
- 3 Case 1: Failure Investigation 1 (F1)
- 4 Case 2: Failure Investigation 2 (F2)
- 5 Case 3: Failure Investigation 3 (F3)
- 6 Review of Mechanical Properties
- 7 Other TRGB Fatigue Investigations
- 8 Other Fatigue Failure Investigations
- 9 Housing Design-Going Forward
- Chapter 7: Failures of Rotorcraft and Fixed-Wing Aircraft Aerospace Components
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Synopsis of a Utility Helicopter Forward Longeron Failure
- 3 Synopsis of CH-47 Chinook Spiral Bevel Gear Failure
- 4 Synopsis of the MS3314 General-Purpose Bomb 1000-Pound Suspension Lug Failures
- 5 Synopsis of the AM355 Main Rotor Part Failure from an Army Attack Helicopter
- 6 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Suspension and landing gear failures
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Causes of suspension systems failures
- 3 Causes of Landing Gear Systems Failures
- 4 Cases of Suspension and Landing Gear Systems Failures
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Fatigue as a cause of failure of aircraft engine cylinder head
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Description of Failures
- 3 Experimental Details
- 4 Results
- 5 Discussion
- 6 Conclusion and Recommendations
- Chapter 10: Analysis of an engine bevel pinion failure
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background Information About the Failure
- 3 Investigations
- 4 Analysis of Failure Cause
- 5 Conclusion
- 6 Recommendation
- Chapter 11: Failure due to synergistic fracture and pitting corrosion of ruptured bolts in a LARZAC engine of Alpha Jet
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Laboratory Evaluation of the Damaged Bolts
- 3 Failure Analysis Summary
- 4 Conclusion
- 5 Recommendations
- Chapter 12: A failure-processing scheme based on Kalman prediction and the reliability analysis for 25 kVA generators used on IDF
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 25 kVA Generator
- 3 Kalman Filter and the Simulation System
- 4 Simulations and Results
- 5 Failure Processing Scheme
- 6 Discussions
- 7 Reliability Analysis
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: Fatigue failure in aircraft structural components
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Failure Analysis of an Aircraft Propeller
- 3 Failure Analysis of a Flap Actuator Rod
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Chemical analysis techniques for failure analysis: Part 1, common instrumental methods
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Basic Operating Principles, Applications, and Limitations of Common Techniques
- 3 A Brief Review of Specific Techniques
- 4 Miscellaneous Techniques
- Chapter 15: Chemical analysis techniques for failure analysis: Part 2, examples from the lab
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Outgassing—Gaseous Materials Leading to Failures
- 3 Contamination at Electrical Contacts
- 4 A Surface Appearance Question
- 5 Failures as a Result of Cleaning
- 6 A Metallurgical Example
- 7 Conclusion
- Part 2: Failure Analysis in Automotive and Transportation Structures
- Chapter 16: Characterization of steel cut-edge properties for improved life predictions for preventing automotive structural failure
- Abstract
- 1 Cut-Edge Characteristics Properties
- 2 Cut-Edge Fatigue Crack Initiation and Growth
- 3 Prestrain Fatigue Life Performance
- 4 Fatigue Life Prediction
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter 17: Failure analysis cases of components of automotive and locomotive engines
- Abstract
- 1 Case 1: Brittle Cracking of Gear-Teeth Due to Segregation of Excessive Inclusions
- 2 Case 2: Fatigue Fracture of Fuel Injection Pipe Because of Surface Machining Dent
- 3 Case 3: Fatigue Cracking of Carburized Plunger-Sleeves Due to Raw Material Defect and Improper Heat Treatment
- 4 Case 4: Intergranular Fracture of Carburized Splined-Shaft Due to Case Internal Oxidation and Defective Design
- 5 Recommendations
- Chapter 18: Failure mechanisms and modes analysis of vehicle exhaust components and systems
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Trend Overview of Exhaust Development and Materials Requirements
- 3 Typical Failure Mechanisms and Modes in Vehicle Exhaust Systems
- 4 Failure Modeling and Data Analysis
- 5 Materials Performance Ranking and Selection
- 6 Case Studies
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 19: Failure of structural parts for large road vehicles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental Procedures
- 3 Case Studies
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter 20: Failure of steel couplings used in railway transport
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Problem Definition
- 3 Material and Geometry of the Railway Coupling
- 4 Fatigue Tests: Generate Life Fatigue Curve
- 5 Service Acquisition and Data Treatment
- 6 Life Prediction Approaches
- 7 Results and Discussion
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 21: Failure analysis and prevention in powertrain systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Failure Analysis of a Broken Intake Valve [2]
- 3 Failure Analysis of a Cracked Cylinder Head [13,14]
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 24th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128009505
About the Editor
Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf
Professor Abdel Salam Hamdy Makhlouf has 26 years of experience working in R&D with a blend of both industrial and academic leadership as a Professor of Materials Science, Professor of Advanced “nano-bio” Manufacturing Engineering, and Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant. He is the recipient of numerous national and international prizes and awards including the Humboldt Research Award for Experienced Scientists, Max Planck Institute, Germany; Fulbright, NSF, and Dept. of Energy Fellowships, USA; Shoman Award in Engineering Science; and the State Prize of Egypt in Advanced Science and Technology. His research has focussed on five critical areas: Energy, Health, Environment, Advanced manufacturing, and Advanced materials. Dr. Makhlouf has published over 200 journal articles, as well as 17 books and handbooks for Springer and Elsevier on a broad range of cross‐disciplinary research fields including advanced multifunctional materials, nanotechnology, smart coatings, corrosion, biomaterials, waste/water treatment, and materials for energy applications. Dr. Makhouf has served as both a Senior Editor and board member of many international journals, as well as reviewer for several international funding agencies in the USA, Germany, UK, Qatar, Belgium, EU, and Kazakhstan.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Central Metallurgical Research and Development Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Materials & Metallurgical Engineering Consultant, ORC International Expert Advisory Services, USA
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei
Mahmood Aliofkhazraei is assistant professor in the department of materials science at the Tarbiat Modares University, where he also earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in corrosion and protection of materials. Dr. Aliofkhazraei has authored over 60 scientific publications on nanostructured coatings and thin films and has received numerous scientific awards, such as Khwarizmi award. He was selected among the 10 top best nanotechnologists in his country.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science, Tarbiat Modares University, Tehran, Iran