Handbook of Material Weathering - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781895198621, 9780323221351

Handbook of Material Weathering

5th Edition

Authors: George Wypych
eBook ISBN: 9780323221351
Hardcover ISBN: 9781895198621
Imprint: ChemTec Publishing
Published Date: 13th June 2013
Page Count: 744
Description

The fifth edition of this seminal work provides comprehensive and current information on material weathering for over forty families of polymers. It presents discussions on formulating mechanisms of degradation, effect of thermal processes, present characteristic changes in properties, and tables of available numerical data. This single source reference will dramatically reduce the time used searching for answers in many different sources.

This book is an important reference monograph for those involved in studying material durability, producing materials for outdoor use and actinic exposure, research chemists in the photochemistry field, chemists and material scientists designing new materials, users of manufactured products, those who control the quality of manufactured products, and students who want to apply their knowledge to real materials.

Readership

Chemists and materials scientists designing new materials, research chemists, mechanical engineers, anyone concerned with material durability, from those who design products to those who use them.

About the Author

George Wypych

George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.

Affiliations and Expertise

ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada

