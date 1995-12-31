Handbook of Magneto-Optical Data Recording
1st Edition
Materials, Subsystems, Techniques
Description
This handbook brings together in a single volume expert contributions on the many aspects of MO data recording, including the materials in use, techniques for achieving recording function, and storage device subsystems. As a multiple author treatment, it brings perspective from many viewpoints and institutions. The insights delivered should be valuable to a wide audience from students to practitioners in all areas of information storage.
Readership
Practitioners and students in all areas of information storage.
Table of Contents
- Magneto-Optical Data Recording: Introduction and Overview 1.0 Introduction to Optical Storage 2.0 The Advantages of Optical Storage 3.0 The Storage Hierarchy and Optical Libraries 4.0 The MO Drive 5.0 Magneto-Optical Storage Products and Success in the Marketplace References
- Heads and Lasers 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Laser Diodes 3.0 Incident Light Path 4.0 Return Light Path 5.0 Examples of Production MO Optical Heads 6.0 Future Improvements Acknowledgments References
- Servos and Actuators 1.0 Introduction 2.0 The Servo Loop 3.0 Actuator Technology List of Symbols References
- Media Substrates And Format 1.0 Disk Layout and Functional Areas 2.0 Pre-Mastering 3.0 Mastering 4.0 Molding and Stamping 5.0 Protection Coats; Lifetime 6.0 Hubbing 7.0 Cartridging 8.0 Optical and Mechanical Property Control Acknowledgement References
- Magneto-Optical Thin Film Recording Materials in Practice 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Design Concepts 3.0 Film Deposition and Manufacturing Methods 4.0 Magneto-Optical Thin Film Materials 5.0 Reflector Thin Film Materials 6.0 Environment and Lifetime 7.0 Summary and Outlook Acknowledgments Abbreviations and Symbols References
- Materials Characterization 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Optical Characterization 3.0 Magneto-Optical Characterization 4.0 Thermal Characterization 5.0 Summary Acknowledgments References
- Writing and Erasing in Magneto-Optical Recording 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Writing Regimes and Limits 3.0 Writing Isolated Marks 4.0 Writing and Calibrating Data Sequences 5.0 Erasing Data Sequences 6.0 Special Topics 7.0 Conclusion References
- The Magneto-Optical Readout Process 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Origins of the Magneto-Readout Signal 3.0 Optical Propagation in the Readout Path 4.0 Optical System Characterization 5.0 Novel Readout Techniques Acknowledgments References
- Sources of Noise in Magneto-Optical Readout 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Shot Noise 3.0 Electronic Noise 4.0 Laser Noise 5.0 Differential Detection and Misbalance 6.0 Introduction To Media Noise 7.0 Disk Reflectivity Fluctuations and Depolarization Noise 8.0 Write Noise 9.0 Jitter and Signal-Amplitude Fluctuations 10.0 Equalization 11.0 SNR and Jitter 12.0 Summary Acknowledgments References
- Modeling the Magneto-Optical Recording Processes 1.0 Introduction 2.0 The Role of Modeling 3.0 Optical Modeling 4.0 Thermal Modeling 5.0 Thermomagnetic Marking 6.0 Magnetic Modeling 7.0 System Modeling 8.0 Summary References
- Testing 1.0 Overview 2.0 Influence of Testing Conditions on Test Results 3.0 Mechanical Tests 4.0 Optical Tests 5.0 Prerecorded Characteristics Tests 6.0 Recording Function Tests 7.0 Standards Documentation 8.0 Testing Issues with Next Generation Media References
- Drive Packaging 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Form Factors 3.0 Media Cartridges and Standards 4.0 Baseplate Design Considerations 5.0 Mechanisms and Packaging 6.0 Environmental and Agency Requirements
- Data Reliability and Errors 1.0 Introduction 2.0 Overview of the Digital Optical Recording Channel 3.0 Data Reliability Aspects of the Recording Format 4.0 The Nature of Digital Errors 5.0 Data Reliability Estimation 6.0 Error Control in Future MO Storage Systems References
- Outlook for Magneto-Optical Recording 1.0 Trends in Information Processing Systems 2.0 Trends in Magnetic Storage 3.0 Trends in Magneto-Optical Drives 4.0 Advanced Magneto-Optical Media 5.0 Advanced Magneto-Optical Heads 6.0 Direct Overwrite 7.0 Magnetic Super-Resolution, Optical Super-Resolution and Near-Field Optics 8.0 Conclusions Acknowledgments References Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 967
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1995
- Published:
- 31st December 1995
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517597
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815513919
About the Author
Terry W. McDaniel
Affiliations and Expertise
Quinta Corporation, San Jose, CA, USA
Randall Victora
Affiliations and Expertise
Kodak Research Laboratories, Rochester, NY, USA
Reviews
"This Handbook is highly recommended for anyone with at least an active interest in the field ..." - RIC News.