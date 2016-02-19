Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 7
Table of Contents
Preface. Contents of volumes 1-6. 1. Magnetism in ultrathin transition metal films (U. Gradmann). 2. Energy band theory of metallic magnetism in the elements (V.L. Moruzzi, P.M. Marcus). 3. Density functional theory of the ground state magnetic properties of rare earths and actinides (M.S.S. Brooks, B. Johansson). 4. Diluted magnetic semiconductors (J. Kossut, W. Dobrowolski). 5. Magnetic properties of binary rare-earth 3d-transition-metal intermetallic compounds (J.J.M. Franse, R.J. Radwanski). 6. Neutron scattering on heavy fermion and valence fluctuation 4f-systems (M. Loewenhaupt, K.H. Fischer). Author index. Subject index. Materials index.
Volume 7 of the Handbook of Magnetic Materials provides an overview of some of the most exciting topics in magnetism today.
Firstly, a substantial step forward in the understanding of metallic magnetism has been reached by means of electronic band structure calculation. Progress in this area has been made not only due to the availability of high speed computing machines but also due to sophistication in the computational methodology. Two chapters are devoted to this subject, one of which is devoted to the elements and the other dealing primarily with 4f and 5f systems, including examples of the large group of intermetallic compounds. In both chapters the authors have concentrated on explaining the physics behind these band calculations. The chapters are written in a manner understandable to scientists having no experience with band calculations.
Thin film technology has become a key issue in high density magnetic and magneto-optical recording and will be dealt with in future volumes of the Handbook. The present volume introduces the field with a chapter on the magnetism of ultrathin transition metal films, describing the richness in novel magnetic phenomens that has been encountered in the past few years in these materials. Of equal interest are the novel magnetic phenomena observed when magnetic moments are incorporated in a semiconducting matrix. A comprehensive description of these materials is found in the chapter on diluted magnetic semiconductors. A separate chapter is devoted to the progress made in the field of heavy fermions and valence fluctuations, emphasis being placed on the important results obtained by means of neutron scattering. A detailed review of the progress made in the field of rare earth based intermetallic compounds in combination with 3d transition metals completes this multifaceted volume.
K.H.J. Buschow Editor
Professor Kurt Heinz Jürgen Buschow is a member of the Experimental Physics Department of the University of Amsterdam, where he teaches Magnetism and Magnetic Materials. He studied Physical Chemistry at the Free University of Amsterdam, starting in 1954.
After having received his M.Sc. degree in 1960 he prepared his thesis work dealing with “Ion-pair Formation with Polyacene Mono and Dinegative Ions”. He received his Ph.D. degree at the Free University in 1963.
In 1964 he held a research position at the Philips Research Laboratories in Eindhoven. He was appointed Senior Scientist in 1976 and Chief Scientist in 1988. His research activities comprised fundamental as well as applied aspects. During this period he stayed for one year (1977) as a guest scientist at the Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.Y. In March 1994 he left the Philips Research Laboratories, taking a position at the Van der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam and having simultaneously a part-time professorship at the University of Leiden.
His teaching activities are in the field of Metal Physics and Magnetic Materials. He has published more than 1100 papers in international scientific journals and is author of several review papers and handbook chapters on magnetic materials, metal hydrides and amorphous alloys. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, Advisory Editor of the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials and is also Editor of the Series Handbook Magnetic Materials. Recently he became one of the Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology.
Van Der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands