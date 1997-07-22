Handbook of Magnetic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444825995, 9780080933429

Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 10

1st Edition

Serial Editors: K.H.J. Buschow
eBook ISBN: 9780080933429
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444825995
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 22nd July 1997
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Normal-state magnetic properties of single-layer cuprate high-temperature superconductors and related materials compounds (D.C. Johnston). 2. Magnetism of compounds of rare earths with nonmagnetic metals (D. Gignoux, D. Schmitt). 3. Nanocrystalline soft magnetic alloys (G. Herzer). 4. Magnetism and processing of permanent magnet materials (K.H.J. Buschow). Author index. Subject index. Materials index.

Description

Volume 10 of the Handbook is composed of topical review articles written by leading authorities. In each of these articles an extensive description is given in graphical as well as in tabular form, much emphasis being placed on the discussion of the experimental material in the framework of physics, chemistry and materials science.

Of all the new superconducting materials investigated having a more than three times highter transition temperature, the cuprates are the most prominent. Although originally intended as novel superconducting compounds, these materials have opened a new field of magnetism that permits detailed studies of the propagation of magnetic order as a function of separation and crystallographic orientation as well as studies of the interplay of strain and magnetic properties. Chapter one presents a detailed account of acheivements in this field.

Further chapters report on the progress being made in research areas that have been dealt with in previous volumes of the Handbook. These include the group of soft magnetic materials in which supplementary results dealing with nanocrystalline alloys are highlighted; the magnetic properties of intermetallic compounds in which rare earth elements are combined with nonmagnetic elements; progress in the development in hard magnetic materials, with the emphasis on novel developments in the manufacturing routes and the physical principles on which these new developments are based.



Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1997
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933429
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444825995



K.H.J. Buschow Serial Editor

Professor Kurt Heinz Jürgen Buschow is a member of the Experimental Physics Department of the University of Amsterdam, where he teaches Magnetism and Magnetic Materials. He studied Physical Chemistry at the Free University of Amsterdam, starting in 1954.
After having received his M.Sc. degree in 1960 he prepared his thesis work dealing with “Ion-pair Formation with Polyacene Mono and Dinegative Ions”. He received his Ph.D. degree at the Free University in 1963.
In 1964 he held a research position at the Philips Research Laboratories in Eindhoven. He was appointed Senior Scientist in 1976 and Chief Scientist in 1988. His research activities comprised fundamental as well as applied aspects. During this period he stayed for one year (1977) as a guest scientist at the Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.Y. In March 1994 he left the Philips Research Laboratories, taking a position at the Van der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam and having simultaneously a part-time professorship at the University of Leiden.
His teaching activities are in the field of Metal Physics and Magnetic Materials. He has published more than 1100 papers in international scientific journals and is author of several review papers and handbook chapters on magnetic materials, metal hydrides and amorphous alloys. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, Advisory Editor of the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials and is also Editor of the Series Handbook Magnetic Materials. Recently he became one of the Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology.



Van Der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

