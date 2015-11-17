Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 24
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Contents of Volumes 1–23
- Chapter 1. Spin Glasses
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Experimental Features of Spin Glass
- 3. Theoretical Features of Spin Glass
- 4. Chirality in Spin Glasses
- 5. Off-Equilibrium Dynamics of Spin Glasses
- 6. A Variety of Spin Glass Families
- 7. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 2. Advances in Giant Magnetoimpedance of Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Longitudinal and Off-Diagonal GMI
- 3. Tailoring of Magnetic Properties and GMI
- 4. Asymmetry and Hysteresis of MI Caused by the Helicoidality
- 5. Asymmetry and Hysteresis in GMI Induced by Core–Shell Interaction
- 6. Novel Applications of the MI Effect
- 7. Concluding Remarks and Future Perspectives
- Chapter 3. Advances in Magnetoelectric Materials and Their Application
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physics of Crystal Magnetoelectricity
- 3. Representative Magnetoelectric Crystals
- 4. Single-Phase Polycrystal Magnetoelectrics
- 5. Composite Magnetoelectrics
- 6. Applications of Magnetoelectricity
- Appendix: Texture and Physical Properties
- Chapter 4. Advances in Magnetic Hysteresis Modeling
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Stoner and Wohlfarth Model
- 3. The Equivalent Ellipse Model
- 4. The Jiles–Atherton Model
- 5. The Play Model
- 6. The Preisach Model
- 7. Vector Extension of the Classical Preisach Model
- 8. The Vector Preisach Hysteron
- 9. The Magnetic Accommodation
- 10. The Magnetic Aftereffect
- 11. The Vector Moving Model
- 12. Artificial Neural Networks Modeling
- 13. The Coupling with FEM Solvers
- Appendix 1—Determination of the Discrete Probability Density Distribution Function of the Vector Hysterons for a Nongrain-Oriented Electrical Steel by Scalar Measurements
- Appendix 2—Determination of the Probability Density Distribution Function of the Vector Hysterons in Case of Lorentian Approximation and Comparison with Experimental Results
- Appendix 3—An Example of Application of the Moving Vector Hysterons Modeling to the Static Analysis of Nongrain-Oriented and Grain-Oriented Electrical Steels
- Appendix 4—Determination of the Magnetic Induction Distribution in a Magnetostatic Problem
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Material Index
Description
Handbook of Magnetic Materials covers the expansion of magnetism over the last few decades and its applications in research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share with truly ferromagnetic materials the presence of magnetic moments.
Volume 24 of the Handbook of Magnetic Materials, much like the preceding volumes, has a dual purpose. With contributions from leading authorities in the field, it includes a variety of self-contained introductions to a given area in the field of magnetism without requiring recourse to the published literature.
The book is an ideal reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. Each article contains an extensive description given in graphical, as well as, tabular form, with much emphasis placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry, and material science.
Key Features
- Comprises topical review articles written by leading authorities
- Includes a variety of self-contained introductions to a given area in the field of magnetism without requiring recourse to the published literature
- Introduces given topics in the field of magnetism
- Describes novel trends and achievements in magnetism
Readership
Physicists, chemists and materials scientists, and all scientists active in magnetism research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 17th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444636416
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444636348
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
K.H.J. Buschow Series Volume Editor
Professor Kurt Heinz Jürgen Buschow is a member of the Experimental Physics Department of the University of Amsterdam, where he teaches Magnetism and Magnetic Materials. He studied Physical Chemistry at the Free University of Amsterdam, starting in 1954.
After having received his M.Sc. degree in 1960 he prepared his thesis work dealing with “Ion-pair Formation with Polyacene Mono and Dinegative Ions”. He received his Ph.D. degree at the Free University in 1963.
In 1964 he held a research position at the Philips Research Laboratories in Eindhoven. He was appointed Senior Scientist in 1976 and Chief Scientist in 1988. His research activities comprised fundamental as well as applied aspects. During this period he stayed for one year (1977) as a guest scientist at the Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.Y. In March 1994 he left the Philips Research Laboratories, taking a position at the Van der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam and having simultaneously a part-time professorship at the University of Leiden.
His teaching activities are in the field of Metal Physics and Magnetic Materials. He has published more than 1100 papers in international scientific journals and is author of several review papers and handbook chapters on magnetic materials, metal hydrides and amorphous alloys. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, Advisory Editor of the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials and is also Editor of the Series Handbook Magnetic Materials. Recently he became one of the Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Van Der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands