Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 23

Over the last few decades magnetism has seen an enormous expansion into a variety of different areas of research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share with truly ferromagnetic materials only the presence of magnetic moments.

Volume 23 of the Handbook of Magnetic Materials, like the preceding volumes, has a dual purpose. With contributions from leading authorities in the field, it includes a variety of self-contained introductions to a given area in the field of magnetism without requiring recourse to the published literature. It is also a reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. In each of these articles an extensive description is given in graphical as well as in tabular form, with much emphasis being placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry and material science.