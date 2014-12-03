Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 23
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Contents of Volumes 1–22
- Chapter 1. Supermagnetism
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Magnetic Single Domain NPs
- 3. Magnetic Anisotropy
- 4. Magnetic Interparticle Interactions
- 5. Experimental Procedures
- 6. Supermagnetic States
- 7. Open Questions and Challenges
- 8. Outlook
- Chapter 2. Non-Fermi Liquid Behavior in Heavy Fermion Systems
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Landau's FL Theory
- 3. Heavy Electron Systems
- 4. NFLs and QCPs in Low Dimensions
- 5. Quantum Criticality and NFL for Itinerant Electrons
- 6. Microscopic Model for QCP with Nested Fermi Surface
- 7. Electron Spin Resonance
- 8. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. Magnetic and Physical Properties of Cobalt Perovskites
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Stoichiometric Perovskites LnCoO3 and Ln1 − xAxCoO3 (A = Ca, Sr, Ba)
- 3. Oxygen-Deficient Perovskites Sr1 − xLnxCoO3 − δ and SrCo1 − xMxO3 − δ
- 4. Conclusion
- Chapter 4. Ferrite Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Classification of Magnetic Materials
- 3. Magnetic Properties
- 4. Types of Ferrite
- 5. Electrical Properties of Ferrite
- 6. Nanomagnetism
- 7. Spintronic Regime
- 8. Ferrites as Humidity/Gas Sensor
- 9. Nanoparticles Synthesis Methods
- 10. Ferrite as Shielding Material
- 11. Magnesium Ferrite as Humidity Sensor
- 12. Pervoskite Ferrite as Multiferroics
- 13. Spin Pumping Induced SHE
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Material Index
Description
Over the last few decades magnetism has seen an enormous expansion into a variety of different areas of research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share with truly ferromagnetic materials only the presence of magnetic moments.
Volume 23 of the Handbook of Magnetic Materials, like the preceding volumes, has a dual purpose. With contributions from leading authorities in the field, it includes a variety of self-contained introductions to a given area in the field of magnetism without requiring recourse to the published literature. It is also a reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. In each of these articles an extensive description is given in graphical as well as in tabular form, with much emphasis being placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry and material science.
Key Features
- Comprises topical review articles written by leading authorities
- Introduces given topics in the field of magnetism
- Describes novel trends and achievements in magnetism
Readership
Physicists, chemists and materials scientists, and all scientists active in magnetism research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 446
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 3rd December 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635389
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635280
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
K.H.J. Buschow Editor
Professor Kurt Heinz Jürgen Buschow is a member of the Experimental Physics Department of the University of Amsterdam, where he teaches Magnetism and Magnetic Materials. He studied Physical Chemistry at the Free University of Amsterdam, starting in 1954.
After having received his M.Sc. degree in 1960 he prepared his thesis work dealing with “Ion-pair Formation with Polyacene Mono and Dinegative Ions”. He received his Ph.D. degree at the Free University in 1963.
In 1964 he held a research position at the Philips Research Laboratories in Eindhoven. He was appointed Senior Scientist in 1976 and Chief Scientist in 1988. His research activities comprised fundamental as well as applied aspects. During this period he stayed for one year (1977) as a guest scientist at the Bell Laboratories, Murray Hill, N.Y. In March 1994 he left the Philips Research Laboratories, taking a position at the Van der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam and having simultaneously a part-time professorship at the University of Leiden.
His teaching activities are in the field of Metal Physics and Magnetic Materials. He has published more than 1100 papers in international scientific journals and is author of several review papers and handbook chapters on magnetic materials, metal hydrides and amorphous alloys. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, Advisory Editor of the Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials and is also Editor of the Series Handbook Magnetic Materials. Recently he became one of the Editors-in-Chief of the Encyclopedia of Materials: Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Van Der Waals-Zeeman Institute, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands