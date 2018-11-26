Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 27
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Rare-Earth-Free Permanent Magnets: The Past and Future
Jeotikanta Mohapatra and Jia Ping Liu
2. Magnetic Imaging of Nanostructures Using Off-Axis Electron Holography
András Kovács and Rafal E. Dunin-Borkowski
3. Magnetic Nanowires and Nanotubes
Michal Staňo and Olivier Fruchart
4. Advances in Nd-Fe-B Based Permanent Magnets
Hossein Sepehri-Amin, Satoshi Hirosawa and Kazuhiro Hono
Description
Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 27, covers the expansion of magnetism over the last few decades and its applications in research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share the presence of magnetic moments with truly ferromagnetic materials. The book is an ideal reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. Each article contains an extensive description given in graphical, as well as, tabular form, with much emphasis placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry and materials science.
Key Features
- Comprises topical review articles written by leading authorities
- Includes a variety of self-contained introductions to a given area in the field of magnetism without requiring recourse to the published literature
- Introduces given topics in the field of magnetism
- Describes novel trends and achievements in magnetism
Readership
Physicists, chemists and materials scientists, and all scientists active in magnetism research
About the Editors
Ekkes Bruck Editor
Ekkes Brück, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy, TU Delft, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy section, TU Delft, The Netherlands