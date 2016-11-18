Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 25

Handbook of Magnetic Materials covers the expansion of magnetism over the last few decades and its applications in research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share with truly ferromagnetic materials the presence of magnetic moments.

The book is an ideal reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. Each article contains an extensive description given in graphical and tabular form, with much emphasis placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry, and material science.