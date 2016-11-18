Handbook of Magnetic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444638717, 9780444638700

Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 25

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Ekkes Bruck
eBook ISBN: 9780444638700
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444638717
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 18th November 2016
Page Count: 282
Table of Contents

  • List of Contributors
  • Preface
  • Contents of Volumes 1–24
    • Volume 1
    • Volume 2
    • Volume 3
    • Volume 4
    • Volume 5
    • Volume 6
    • Volume 7
    • Volume 8
    • Volume 9
    • Volume 10
    • Volume 11
    • Volume 12
    • Volume 13
    • Volume 14
    • Volume 15
    • Volume 16
    • Volume 17
    • Volume 18
    • Volume 19
    • Volume 20
    • Volume 21
    • Volume 22
    • Volume 23
    • Volume 24
  • Chapter 1. Physics and Magnetism of Quaternary Heusler Alloys
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Results on Substituted Quaternary Heusler Alloys
    • 3. Results on Equiatomic Heusler Alloys
    • 4. Summary and Conclusions
  • Chapter 2. Elastic Neutron Diffraction on Magnetic Materials
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Basic Properties of a Neutron
    • 3. What Is a Magnetic Material and a Magnetic Structure ?
    • 4. Essentials of Elastic Neutron Diffraction
    • 5. Classification of Magnetic Structures
    • 6. Identification of Magnetic Signal in Practice
    • 7. Short Introduction to Representation Group Theory
    • 8. Instrumentation
    • 9. Examples of Magnetic Structure Determinations
    • 10. Concluding Remarks
  • Chapter 3. Mössbauer Spectroscopy on rare Earth-Based Oxides
    • 1. Introduction
    • 2. Rare Earth Mössbauer Spectroscopy and Methodology
    • 3. Theoretical Aspects
    • 4. Overview of Rare Earth-Based Oxides
    • 5. Conclusions, Justification, and Acknowledgment
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index
  • Material Index

Description

Handbook of Magnetic Materials covers the expansion of magnetism over the last few decades and its applications in research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share with truly ferromagnetic materials the presence of magnetic moments.

The book is an ideal reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. Each article contains an extensive description given in graphical and tabular form, with much emphasis placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry, and material science.

Key Features

  • Comprises topical review articles written by leading authorities
  • Includes a variety of self-contained introductions to a given area in the field of magnetism without requiring recourse to the published literature
  • Introduces given topics in the field of magnetism
  • Describes novel trends and achievements in magnetism

Readership

Physicists, chemists and materials scientists, and all scientists active in magnetism research

About the Serial Editors

Ekkes Bruck Serial Editor

Ekkes Brück, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy, TU Delft, The Netherlands

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy section, TU Delft, The Netherlands

