Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Contents of Volumes 1–24
- Volume 1
- Volume 2
- Volume 3
- Volume 4
- Volume 5
- Volume 6
- Volume 7
- Volume 8
- Volume 9
- Volume 10
- Volume 11
- Volume 12
- Volume 13
- Volume 14
- Volume 15
- Volume 16
- Volume 17
- Volume 18
- Volume 19
- Volume 20
- Volume 21
- Volume 22
- Volume 23
- Volume 24
- Chapter 1. Physics and Magnetism of Quaternary Heusler Alloys
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Results on Substituted Quaternary Heusler Alloys
- 3. Results on Equiatomic Heusler Alloys
- 4. Summary and Conclusions
- Chapter 2. Elastic Neutron Diffraction on Magnetic Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Basic Properties of a Neutron
- 3. What Is a Magnetic Material and a Magnetic Structure ?
- 4. Essentials of Elastic Neutron Diffraction
- 5. Classification of Magnetic Structures
- 6. Identification of Magnetic Signal in Practice
- 7. Short Introduction to Representation Group Theory
- 8. Instrumentation
- 9. Examples of Magnetic Structure Determinations
- 10. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 3. Mössbauer Spectroscopy on rare Earth-Based Oxides
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Rare Earth Mössbauer Spectroscopy and Methodology
- 3. Theoretical Aspects
- 4. Overview of Rare Earth-Based Oxides
- 5. Conclusions, Justification, and Acknowledgment
- Author Index
- Subject Index
- Material Index
Description
Handbook of Magnetic Materials covers the expansion of magnetism over the last few decades and its applications in research, notably the magnetism of several classes of novel materials that share with truly ferromagnetic materials the presence of magnetic moments.
The book is an ideal reference for scientists active in magnetism research, providing readers with novel trends and achievements in magnetism. Each article contains an extensive description given in graphical and tabular form, with much emphasis placed on the discussion of the experimental material within the framework of physics, chemistry, and material science.
Details
- 282
- English
- © North Holland 2016
- 18th November 2016
- North Holland
- 9780444638700
- 9780444638717
About the Serial Editors
Ekkes Bruck Serial Editor
Ekkes Brück, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy, TU Delft, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy section, TU Delft, The Netherlands