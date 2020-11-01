COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Handbook of Magnetic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128210239

Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 29

1st Edition

Editors: Ekkes Bruck
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128210239
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 500
Table of Contents

1. Spin-orbit torque
Kazuya Ando

Description

Handbook of Magnetic Materials series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Handbook of Magnetic Materialsseries

Readership

Physicists, chemists and materials scientists, and all scientists active in magnetism research

About the Editors

Ekkes Bruck

Ekkes Brück works in Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy at TU Delft in the The Netherlands.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy section, TU Delft, The Netherlands

