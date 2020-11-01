Handbook of Magnetic Materials, Volume 29
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Spin-orbit torque
Kazuya Ando
Description
Handbook of Magnetic Materials series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Handbook of Magnetic Materialsseries
Readership
Physicists, chemists and materials scientists, and all scientists active in magnetism research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128210239
About the Editors
Ekkes Bruck
Ekkes Brück works in Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy at TU Delft in the The Netherlands.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Fundamental Aspects of Materials and Energy section, TU Delft, The Netherlands
